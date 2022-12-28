ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY

10 fuzzy outfits and accessories for the coziest winter: Ugg, Loewe, Aerie and more

By Anthony Palliparambil, Jr., Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cBCYS_0jwp5lao00
Feel warm and cuddly all over with these ten fuzzy clothes and accessories. Reviewed / Goldbergh / Loewe / Banana Republic

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

As people around the country brace for record-setting low temperatures, you might be focusing on which winter coats to buy . But let’s be real: When it’s single-digit cold outside, we all just want to stay inside. Whether you’re fortunate enough to stay in or need to venture out, there are easy ways to add some at-home coziness to your wardrobe. We’ve rounded up a list of ten fuzzy coats, shoes, sweatshirts, scarves and more that’ll add interesting textures and warmth to any look.

So, what are we wearing? Subscribe to Reviewed’s weekly Style Check newsletter to get the answers from stylish people.

1. Abercrombie & Fitch Utility Sherpa Half-Zip Sweatshirt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KWYNO_0jwp5lao00
Never underestimate the power of a cozy sweatshirt, like the utility sherpa half-zip from Abercrombie & Fitch. Reviewed / Abercrombie & Fitch

Everyone has their favorite sweatshirts—there’s the one that you wear when you’re lounging around the house, the one you wear when you want a casual-yet-cool vibe when running errands and then there’s the oversized one you wear when you want to serve a look. Imagine having all three of those in one convenient package and you’ll end up with the Utility Sherpa Half-Zip Sweatshirt from Abercrombie & Fitch. This sweatshirt features pockets and an attractive half-zip collar, all rendered in soft fuzzy sherpa fabric. Shop the style in four colors in women’s sizes XXS to XL.

$45 at Abercrombie & Fitch (Save $45)

2. Coach Shearling Aviator

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YfBIK_0jwp5lao00
Sunglasses not included, this shearling aviator jacket is big on classic style. Reviewed / Coach

Okay, so you watched Top Gun Maverick ten times this year—who didn’t? But not everyone can say that they added an effortlessly stylish aviator jacket to their wardrobes this year. You can, with the Shearling Aviator from Coach Outlet. A modern take on a very traditional style, the jacket is made from soft shearling lamb. The extra-wide collar has leather detailing to give the coat extra panache. Throw on a white t-shirt, blue jeans and a pair of aviator glasses for a classic, timeless look. Shop the Shearling Aviator in men’s sizes XS to XXL.

$1,200 at Coach Outlet (Save $800)

3. Flower Mountain Archie Shearling Sneakers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rtVBB_0jwp5lao00
Whoever said that shearling was reserved for coats? Explore the unexpected with shearling shoes. Reviewed / Flower Mountain

This season is all about unexpected surprises, and nothing is more shocking than a pair of shearling shoes. The Archie Shearling Sneakers from Flower Mountain use fuzzy shearling material in the least likely place, and what’s more—in a variety of colors. These fun sneakers aren’t just a statement, they’re soft and fuzzy. And get a load of those fuzzy shoelaces—little details matter. The Archie sneaker is available in two colorways in women’s whole shoe sizes 5 to 10.

$130 at Free People

4. Banana Republic Serres Sherpa Car Coat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DWPq8_0jwp5lao00
It might be called a car coat, but we’ll be wearing this one long after we reach our destination, too. Reviewed / Banana Republic

Banana Republic’s Serres Sherpa Car Coat isn’t just a simple piece of outerwear—it’s an entire vibe. This luxurious and large overcoat is made from a rich heavyweight sherpa material. The knee-length coat has a dramatic full-width collar that is practically designed for an upturned fashion moment. This jacket is meant to sport an oversized fit and is available in women’s sizes XS to XL in a creamy off-white and chocolatey brown.

$400 at Banana Republic

5. Goldbergh Embroidered faux-fur ear warmers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fhcLz_0jwp5lao00
Live out your Barbiecore dreams with this furry hot pink earmuffs from Goldbergh. Reviewed / Goldbergh

If you’ve been avoiding jumping on the Barbiecore bandwagon, firstly: How? Secondly, it’s high time that you embraced the cultural power and significance of the color pink. Ease into the trend with a pair of vibrant hot pink earmuffs like the Embroidered faux-fur ear warmers from Goldbergh. The furry accessory has a logo-bearing headband, and the earmuffs will be a serious style statement no matter where you go.

$115 at Net-a-Porter

6. Ugg Fuzz Sugar Clog

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wQasY_0jwp5lao00
The Fuzz Sugar Clog from Ugg could be your fuzzy house shoes until the weather warms up. Reviewed / Ugg

There’s something about a pair of clogs that just feel so modern. They add weight to the bottom of your look, perfect for playing with balance and proportion with some of the season’s trendy wide-leg pants and jeans. It’s easy to elevate your go-to clogs with the furry Fuzz Sugar Clog from Ugg. Made from durable and eco-friendly Tencel Lyocell , these shoes are sustainable and the materials can even be considered carbon neutral. Shop the Fuzz Sugar Clog in three colors in women’s whole shoe sizes 5 to 12.

$120 at Ugg

7. Levi’s Coit Bozy Cardigan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fPTGP_0jwp5lao00
For a twist on a classic, the Coit Boxy Cardigan from Levi’s has all the style of a cardigan with a fun texture. Reviewed / Levi’s

Fuzzy doesn’t always have to mean “statement.” The Coit Boxy Cardigan from Levi’s takes a traditional cardigan and updates it in a textured wool blend yarn. Pair the cardigan with a dress shirt and chinos for an easy business casual look, or keep things informal with a T-shirt and jeans. This is a sweater that you can reach for time and time again. Shop the style in three colors in men’s sizes XS to XXL.

$69 at Levis (Save $29)

8. Loewe Logo-appliqued Mohair-Blend Scarf

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PKW21_0jwp5lao00
Mohair is known for its fuzzy soft look and feel, and Loewe’s brilliant purple scarf uses the textile in exciting new ways. Reviewed / Loewe

Stay warm and stylish with Loewe’s Logo-Appliquéd Mohair-Blend Scarf . Mohair is a soft type of wool that typically boasts a fuzzy, hairy texture. Loewe’s scarf will keep your neck warm, and its rich purple hue adds a touch of regal sophistication to any outfit. White fringe hangs from the ends of the scarf, adding visual interest and movement to your look. Shop the luxurious style now at Mr Porter.

$320 at Mr Porter

9. Offline by Aerie Fluffy Sherpa Jogger

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eDXPe_0jwp5lao00
Reviewed / Offline by Aerie The teddy bear trend isn’t just for coats—try on these Offline by Aerie pants for size.

Call us crazy, but we’re still not over the teddy bear textured clothes trend. First, it was jackets, then it was shearling everything. Now, it’s Fluffy Sherpa Joggers from Offline by Aerie. These fuzzy pants were made for lounging in. Designed with pockets and an elastic cuff, these pants are sure to become your go-to for at-home winter style. Shop the style in Cool White and Cappuccino in women’s sizes XXS to XXL.

$27 at American Eagle (Save $28)

10. Saint Laurent Small Lou Puffer Genuine Shearling Pouch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qZBIk_0jwp5lao00
Elevate your warm and fuzzies with a luxury shearling clutch from Saint Laurent. Reviewed / Saint Laurent

Ready to elevate your shearling? Look no further than the Small Lou Puffer Genuine Shearling Pouch from famed luxury fashion label, Saint Laurent. This small but mighty clutch is compact and ideal for nights out or days when you don’t need to carry too much. The bag comes with a tan leather card holder, found inside—and is decorated with the iconic YSL logo on the front flap.

$1,450 at Nordstrom

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 10 fuzzy outfits and accessories for the coziest winter: Ugg, Loewe, Aerie and more

Comments / 0

Related
Parade

25 Polished, Cozy Winter Sweaters You Can Wear All Season Long

'Tis the season to cozy up and keep warm. And what better way to get comfortable in the colder months than in a sweater? Sweaters pair well with jeans, pants, skirts and, of course, sweatpants. They're perfect for work, events, parties and running errands. They're a wintertime closet staple!. There...
People

So Many Cozy Ugg Boots and Slippers Are on Sale Right Now — Including the Popular Ultra Minis

Here’s where you can get a pair for less right now It's no secret that Ugg boots and slippers have been on the rise recently.  Not only have they been all over TikTok, but celebrities have been stepping out in them left and right recently. So chances are, a pair of Uggs was probably on your holiday wish list this year. But if you didn't find a pair under the tree, don't fret — you can still score tons of the brand's plush and cozy styles for way...
Parade

Your Winter Wardrobe Is Missing Fleece-lined Leggings! Here Are 17 Best Styles for Every Budget

Even if you don’t live in a place where you can make a snowman, there’s a good chance that your wardrobe changes a bit during the winter time. This could mean fishing your heavier coats out of storage in anticipation of chilly evenings, or replacing those old wool socks that have served you well year after year. One item of clothing that often gets forgotten until you’re getting dressed — and dreading an icy forecast — are fleece lined leggings.
Us Weekly

These Tory Burch Sandals Feel Like You’re Walking on Clouds — $49 Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We all love to look fashionable while wearing a pair of sandals, but sometimes, they're incredibly comfortable when it's time to walk. Well, these Tory Burch sandals are here to change your life. With these shoes, you’ll be walking […]
Vogue Magazine

Collection

Sarah Staudinger loves summer and even more, she loves making clothes for the summer (which for her are endless, as a native Cali girl). “Pre-fall is my personal favorite collection to work on. I love summer, it’s the one collection that is undeniably optimistic,” Staudinger explained over zoom. That optimism was evident in the mother-of-pearl bralettes and dolphin-printed mini dresses. Wrinkle-proof jersey and Ponte matching skirt sets in classic reds and blacks and will travel easily and suit various needs. “[The clothes have] to be able to take you anywhere and be ready for anything,” she added. “From a beach vacation to work.”
Daily Beast

Levi’s 50% Off End of Season Sale Is Happening Now, Stock Up on Denim Favorites for the Whole Family

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission. Some things never go out of style, like a great pair of classic jeans. Right now, many of Levi’s styles are marked down by 50% for the end-of-season sale, which means you can stock up on perennial favorites without breaking the bank. Honestly, my Levi’s denim not only holds up for a long time, but the styles are so classic they always feel appropriate.
Harper's Bazaar

12 Can't-Miss Fashion Deals from Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale

After bidding the holiday season adieu, we've entered the Twilight Zone-like period between Christmas and New Year's. A series of days where sweatpants are worn with pride, work inboxes are gleefully ignored, and leftovers are consumed like nothing else in your fridge exists. It's also the period where glorious post-holiday sales return, the top billing star being none other than Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale.
The US Sun

11 best winter coats for men 2023

WITH temperatures continuing to drop, staying warm is becoming more and more of a daily priority. But with so many winter coats on the market these days, at a variety of price points, it can be hard to know which ones are worth spending your money on. Lucky for you...
NJ.com

These are the best end-of-year deals on Ugg boots and slippers

If you are looking for a deal on Uggs now that the holiday is over, you are in luck as several styles have been reduced. Retailers, such as Nordstrom and Macy’s, are dropping prices on their Ugg stock, including boots and slippers. Nordstrom has many Uggs discounted up to...
yourerie

Best designer snow boots

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Just because it’s winter doesn’t mean you need to sacrifice your sense of style. While many versions of snow boots are clunky and thick, you can find numerous high-quality designer snow boots to elevate your outfit while keeping your feet warm and dry. Find boots that are comfortable, insulated and stylish for a chic head-to-toe winter outfit.
dontwasteyourmoney.com

The Best Women’s Bohemian Pants - 2022

DWYM is focused on helping you make the best purchasing decision. Our team of experts spends hundreds of hours analyzing, testing, and researching products so you don't have to.Learn more. Look for the DWYM seal for products that are the best in a category. Our Picks For The Top Women's...
CBS News

Best things to buy with your Amazon gift card

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Christmas is over, but that doesn't mean that the deals have ended. Amazon's New Year sale is in full swing...
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

730K+
Followers
76K+
Post
393M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy