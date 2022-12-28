10 fuzzy outfits and accessories for the coziest winter: Ugg, Loewe, Aerie and more

Feel warm and cuddly all over with these ten fuzzy clothes and accessories. Reviewed / Goldbergh / Loewe / Banana Republic

As people around the country brace for record-setting low temperatures, you might be focusing on which winter coats to buy . But let’s be real: When it’s single-digit cold outside, we all just want to stay inside. Whether you’re fortunate enough to stay in or need to venture out, there are easy ways to add some at-home coziness to your wardrobe. We’ve rounded up a list of ten fuzzy coats, shoes, sweatshirts, scarves and more that’ll add interesting textures and warmth to any look.

1. Abercrombie & Fitch Utility Sherpa Half-Zip Sweatshirt

Never underestimate the power of a cozy sweatshirt, like the utility sherpa half-zip from Abercrombie & Fitch. Reviewed / Abercrombie & Fitch

Everyone has their favorite sweatshirts—there’s the one that you wear when you’re lounging around the house, the one you wear when you want a casual-yet-cool vibe when running errands and then there’s the oversized one you wear when you want to serve a look. Imagine having all three of those in one convenient package and you’ll end up with the Utility Sherpa Half-Zip Sweatshirt from Abercrombie & Fitch. This sweatshirt features pockets and an attractive half-zip collar, all rendered in soft fuzzy sherpa fabric. Shop the style in four colors in women’s sizes XXS to XL.

$45 at Abercrombie & Fitch (Save $45)

2. Coach Shearling Aviator

Sunglasses not included, this shearling aviator jacket is big on classic style. Reviewed / Coach

Okay, so you watched Top Gun Maverick ten times this year—who didn’t? But not everyone can say that they added an effortlessly stylish aviator jacket to their wardrobes this year. You can, with the Shearling Aviator from Coach Outlet. A modern take on a very traditional style, the jacket is made from soft shearling lamb. The extra-wide collar has leather detailing to give the coat extra panache. Throw on a white t-shirt, blue jeans and a pair of aviator glasses for a classic, timeless look. Shop the Shearling Aviator in men’s sizes XS to XXL.

$1,200 at Coach Outlet (Save $800)

3. Flower Mountain Archie Shearling Sneakers

Whoever said that shearling was reserved for coats? Explore the unexpected with shearling shoes. Reviewed / Flower Mountain

This season is all about unexpected surprises, and nothing is more shocking than a pair of shearling shoes. The Archie Shearling Sneakers from Flower Mountain use fuzzy shearling material in the least likely place, and what’s more—in a variety of colors. These fun sneakers aren’t just a statement, they’re soft and fuzzy. And get a load of those fuzzy shoelaces—little details matter. The Archie sneaker is available in two colorways in women’s whole shoe sizes 5 to 10.

$130 at Free People

4. Banana Republic Serres Sherpa Car Coat

It might be called a car coat, but we’ll be wearing this one long after we reach our destination, too. Reviewed / Banana Republic

Banana Republic’s Serres Sherpa Car Coat isn’t just a simple piece of outerwear—it’s an entire vibe. This luxurious and large overcoat is made from a rich heavyweight sherpa material. The knee-length coat has a dramatic full-width collar that is practically designed for an upturned fashion moment. This jacket is meant to sport an oversized fit and is available in women’s sizes XS to XL in a creamy off-white and chocolatey brown.

$400 at Banana Republic

5. Goldbergh Embroidered faux-fur ear warmers

Live out your Barbiecore dreams with this furry hot pink earmuffs from Goldbergh. Reviewed / Goldbergh

If you’ve been avoiding jumping on the Barbiecore bandwagon, firstly: How? Secondly, it’s high time that you embraced the cultural power and significance of the color pink. Ease into the trend with a pair of vibrant hot pink earmuffs like the Embroidered faux-fur ear warmers from Goldbergh. The furry accessory has a logo-bearing headband, and the earmuffs will be a serious style statement no matter where you go.

$115 at Net-a-Porter

6. Ugg Fuzz Sugar Clog

The Fuzz Sugar Clog from Ugg could be your fuzzy house shoes until the weather warms up. Reviewed / Ugg

There’s something about a pair of clogs that just feel so modern. They add weight to the bottom of your look, perfect for playing with balance and proportion with some of the season’s trendy wide-leg pants and jeans. It’s easy to elevate your go-to clogs with the furry Fuzz Sugar Clog from Ugg. Made from durable and eco-friendly Tencel Lyocell , these shoes are sustainable and the materials can even be considered carbon neutral. Shop the Fuzz Sugar Clog in three colors in women’s whole shoe sizes 5 to 12.

$120 at Ugg

7. Levi’s Coit Bozy Cardigan

For a twist on a classic, the Coit Boxy Cardigan from Levi’s has all the style of a cardigan with a fun texture. Reviewed / Levi’s

Fuzzy doesn’t always have to mean “statement.” The Coit Boxy Cardigan from Levi’s takes a traditional cardigan and updates it in a textured wool blend yarn. Pair the cardigan with a dress shirt and chinos for an easy business casual look, or keep things informal with a T-shirt and jeans. This is a sweater that you can reach for time and time again. Shop the style in three colors in men’s sizes XS to XXL.

$69 at Levis (Save $29)

8. Loewe Logo-appliqued Mohair-Blend Scarf

Mohair is known for its fuzzy soft look and feel, and Loewe’s brilliant purple scarf uses the textile in exciting new ways. Reviewed / Loewe

Stay warm and stylish with Loewe’s Logo-Appliquéd Mohair-Blend Scarf . Mohair is a soft type of wool that typically boasts a fuzzy, hairy texture. Loewe’s scarf will keep your neck warm, and its rich purple hue adds a touch of regal sophistication to any outfit. White fringe hangs from the ends of the scarf, adding visual interest and movement to your look. Shop the luxurious style now at Mr Porter.

$320 at Mr Porter

9. Offline by Aerie Fluffy Sherpa Jogger

Reviewed / Offline by Aerie The teddy bear trend isn’t just for coats—try on these Offline by Aerie pants for size.

Call us crazy, but we’re still not over the teddy bear textured clothes trend. First, it was jackets, then it was shearling everything. Now, it’s Fluffy Sherpa Joggers from Offline by Aerie. These fuzzy pants were made for lounging in. Designed with pockets and an elastic cuff, these pants are sure to become your go-to for at-home winter style. Shop the style in Cool White and Cappuccino in women’s sizes XXS to XXL.

$27 at American Eagle (Save $28)

10. Saint Laurent Small Lou Puffer Genuine Shearling Pouch

Elevate your warm and fuzzies with a luxury shearling clutch from Saint Laurent. Reviewed / Saint Laurent

Ready to elevate your shearling? Look no further than the Small Lou Puffer Genuine Shearling Pouch from famed luxury fashion label, Saint Laurent. This small but mighty clutch is compact and ideal for nights out or days when you don’t need to carry too much. The bag comes with a tan leather card holder, found inside—and is decorated with the iconic YSL logo on the front flap.

$1,450 at Nordstrom

