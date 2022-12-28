ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
fox17.com

One dead in Williamson County house fire

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person has died in a Williamson County house fire, the Arrington Fire Department confirmed. The Arrington Volunteer Fire Department report that crews responded to the home on Murfreesboro Road with visible flames and smoke on Thursday. The fire was coming from the back...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Repairs to Spur Tunnel in Smokies to begin next month

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) — Repairs on the Spur Tunnel in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park will begin next month, officials said. The northbound Spur will be reduced to one lane from Jan. 3 to April 7, the National Park Service said in a statement. The lane closures will cause temporary delays, but officials said the work is necessary to fix water leaks in the tunnel and make lighting improvements.
fox17.com

Metro Water Services teams up with other city agencies to track down water main breaks

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Water Services is working to locate and fix the many breaks in the water system that have impacted Nashville since freezing temperatures struck the area over the holidays. MWS says that they have been working with both Metro Nashville Police, Nashville Fire Department and the Nashville Office of Emergency Management to find and fix the issues.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Woman, 78, dead in Hermitage house fire

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person has died in a Hermitage house fire on Thursday. The victim was identified as 78-year-old Mary Lou Bessinger, Metro Police report. Multiple people, including Bessinger, were inside the home at the time of the fire. The house fire caused "extensive damage" to the...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Comments requested on TWRA chronic wasting disease plan

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A 30-day public comment period is now open for the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s new five-year chronic wasting disease (CWD) strategic plan. The CWD Response and Management plan will serve as a guiding document for TWRA staff and ensure the best science is applied in efforts to control the disease.
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

Deadly crash on I-40 in Dickson County, THP reports

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A deadly car crash was reported on I-40 in Dickson County, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). Dickson County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) reported the crash around 8 p.m. Wednesday night. THP reports that the crash occurred near the 176-mile marker. Crews are...
DICKSON COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

WeGo offers free New Year's Eve transportation around Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — On New Year's Eve, many people are looking to get to Broadway or to the big concert at Bicentennial Park in Nashville. For those looking for free transportation, WeGo is offering free bus rides around the city on New Year's Eve, extending 17 routes to 2:30 a.m. on New Year's Day.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Clarksville police hope to implement license plate readers next year

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — New legislation on the City Council agenda next month could assist Clarksville officers with serious crimes. The Clarksville Police Department is proposing the use of license plate readers across the city to "enhance both public and officer safety, while improving departmental productivity and efficiency." The...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Southwest Airlines issues its 'deepest apologies' to customers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — On the tail of a cancelation crisis leaving people stranded for days at airports across the nation including Nashville International Airport (BNA), Southwest Airlines has issued an apology. They say that only one-third of its flights are running Thursday, but the company plans to be...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy