fox17.com
Goodlettsville complex apartment ceiling collapses, floods the next day
GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A water leak took down a ceiling at a Goodlettsville apartment complex, and those living in the apartment complex said they're also dealing with flooding. Some residents said they haven't been able to sleep at home since Christmas Eve, adding that this is all because...
fox17.com
Goodlettsville apartment complex responds to flooding, residents still displaced
GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Water damage forced some out of their homes at an apartment complex in Goodlettsville on Christmas Eve. People living at the Retreat at Dry Creek Farms apartments said they’re upset about the damage and just want the complex to do the right thing. Early...
fox17.com
One dead in Williamson County house fire
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person has died in a Williamson County house fire, the Arrington Fire Department confirmed. The Arrington Volunteer Fire Department report that crews responded to the home on Murfreesboro Road with visible flames and smoke on Thursday. The fire was coming from the back...
fox17.com
Repairs to Spur Tunnel in Smokies to begin next month
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) — Repairs on the Spur Tunnel in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park will begin next month, officials said. The northbound Spur will be reduced to one lane from Jan. 3 to April 7, the National Park Service said in a statement. The lane closures will cause temporary delays, but officials said the work is necessary to fix water leaks in the tunnel and make lighting improvements.
fox17.com
TVA accepts responsibility for rolling blackouts across Tennessee during winter storm
The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) took full responsibility on Wednesday for rolling blackouts that took place during the winter weather last week. TVA added that they would take full responsibility for the impact is had on customers as the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) activated a Level-3 State of Emergency Friday, Dec. 23.
fox17.com
Tennessee Highway Patrol searching for two men in Nashville, Ripley 'criminal matter'
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) is searching for two men connected to a "criminal matter." THP reports the men are wanted for questioning in a criminal matter that took place in Ripley, Tennessee and Nashville. If you recognize the men call THP at 731-421-5035 or *847 from your cell...
fox17.com
Indiana man whose vehicle was found abandoned in Nashville no longer missing
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — UPDATE (Dec. 30)--Donald Miller is no longer missing. He is back at his home in Avon and has sustained no injuries. The vehicle of a missing Indiana man has been found in Nashville according law enforcement in the state. The Hendricks County Sheriff's Office (HCSO)...
fox17.com
Metro Water Services teams up with other city agencies to track down water main breaks
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Water Services is working to locate and fix the many breaks in the water system that have impacted Nashville since freezing temperatures struck the area over the holidays. MWS says that they have been working with both Metro Nashville Police, Nashville Fire Department and the Nashville Office of Emergency Management to find and fix the issues.
fox17.com
Nashville passengers not confident amid Southwest's promise for changes Friday
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Southwest Airlines promises to return to normal by Friday. Whether it be driving to Nashville from another state in order to make it home for the holidays, or losing their personal belongings for days at a time, passengers Thursday say they're fed up. Jasmine Jones...
fox17.com
Woman, 78, dead in Hermitage house fire
HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person has died in a Hermitage house fire on Thursday. The victim was identified as 78-year-old Mary Lou Bessinger, Metro Police report. Multiple people, including Bessinger, were inside the home at the time of the fire. The house fire caused "extensive damage" to the...
fox17.com
Comments requested on TWRA chronic wasting disease plan
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A 30-day public comment period is now open for the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s new five-year chronic wasting disease (CWD) strategic plan. The CWD Response and Management plan will serve as a guiding document for TWRA staff and ensure the best science is applied in efforts to control the disease.
fox17.com
Nashville airport addresses flight cancellations, BNA officer threatening passengers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville International Airport (BNA) released a statement on Friday on addressing recent flight cancellations and an incident among a passenger, airline staff and a BNA officer. On Monday, more than 100 Southwest flights were canceled at BNA airport, and that number continued to snowball nationally...
fox17.com
Deadly crash on I-40 in Dickson County, THP reports
DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A deadly car crash was reported on I-40 in Dickson County, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). Dickson County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) reported the crash around 8 p.m. Wednesday night. THP reports that the crash occurred near the 176-mile marker. Crews are...
fox17.com
'It's a blessing': Brookmeade Park campers relocated to permanent housing
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Making the bed each morning can be a chore for some, but for Angela Leach, it’s a blessing. “It’s so warm and it feels so comfortable,” Angela said. Angela has been in and out of homelessness since age 11, and she’s spent...
fox17.com
40 pounds of weed found in a "suspicious" rental car in Maury County
MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — 40 pounds of weed and thousands of dollars were found in a running rental car with no one in it in Maury County on Christmas Eve, say police. Upon finding the drugs and money, the Maury County Drug Unit seized it all. The most...
fox17.com
WeGo offers free New Year's Eve transportation around Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — On New Year's Eve, many people are looking to get to Broadway or to the big concert at Bicentennial Park in Nashville. For those looking for free transportation, WeGo is offering free bus rides around the city on New Year's Eve, extending 17 routes to 2:30 a.m. on New Year's Day.
fox17.com
Clarksville police hope to implement license plate readers next year
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — New legislation on the City Council agenda next month could assist Clarksville officers with serious crimes. The Clarksville Police Department is proposing the use of license plate readers across the city to "enhance both public and officer safety, while improving departmental productivity and efficiency." The...
fox17.com
Nashville residents get creative to get home amid Southwest cancellations
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — For two Nashville women, their paths crossed all thanks to a post on a private Facebook group for local women. Kristy Burciaga says,. “I'm still saying it was a Christmas miracle." Burciaga started the post with “I know this is a long shot” before asking...
fox17.com
Southwest Airlines issues its 'deepest apologies' to customers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — On the tail of a cancelation crisis leaving people stranded for days at airports across the nation including Nashville International Airport (BNA), Southwest Airlines has issued an apology. They say that only one-third of its flights are running Thursday, but the company plans to be...
fox17.com
'We should be left alone:' Mt. Juliet family fights to preserve farm from bypass project
MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WZTV) — Stepping onto the Cloydland Farm in Mt. Juliet is like taking a step back in time. The Ligon family has owned the property for more than 200 years, farming on it since 1789. They don’t plan on letting up any time soon. “I’m...
