ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
hubpages.com

Poopy Toilet Paper on the Bathrooom Floor; A Phenomenon of Immigration

There is a new phenomenon in public restrooms, and its not just your generic dirty bathroom problem. Now it's poop filled toilet paper on the bathroom floor, right next to the toilet. This is not an American thing. This is being done by the immigrants coming through our southern border, as they travel along our highway system. But why? Why are they doing this disgusting, unsanitary thing to our bathrooms? Unfortunately, its a cultural difference that results from a lack of adequate sanitation in third world countries the migrants are coming from.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Trio in Gretchen Whitmer Kidnap Plot Get Stiff Prison Sentences

Three members of a paramilitary group called the Wolverine Watchmen were sentenced on Thursday over the failed 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. Pete Musico, 45, and his son-in-law Joe Morrison, 28, got 12 and 10 years, respectively while 24-year-old Paul Bellar was given seven years. The trio were not accused of playing a direct role in the plot but were convicted of providing material support for terrorism after their paramilitary group trained with a man accused of orchestrating the plot to snatch Whitmer from her vacation home. The plot was thwarted when the group was infiltrated by FBI agents. Morrison and Bellar’s attorneys claimed they did not attend some training events or participate in a hunt for the governor’s second home. Read it at Associated Press
MICHIGAN STATE
Cheddar News

Need2Know: December 28, 2022

Changes to retirement savings rules, a co-conspirator in the Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping plot is sentenced, and former Pope Benedict XVI is in poor health. Here is everything you Need2Know for Wednesday, December 28, 2022.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy