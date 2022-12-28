Three members of a paramilitary group called the Wolverine Watchmen were sentenced on Thursday over the failed 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. Pete Musico, 45, and his son-in-law Joe Morrison, 28, got 12 and 10 years, respectively while 24-year-old Paul Bellar was given seven years. The trio were not accused of playing a direct role in the plot but were convicted of providing material support for terrorism after their paramilitary group trained with a man accused of orchestrating the plot to snatch Whitmer from her vacation home. The plot was thwarted when the group was infiltrated by FBI agents. Morrison and Bellar’s attorneys claimed they did not attend some training events or participate in a hunt for the governor’s second home. Read it at Associated Press

