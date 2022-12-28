Read full article on original website
Related
Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.
From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
Trump-supporting billionaire Home Depot founder says ‘nobody works anymore’ because of ‘socialism’ and the ‘woke people [who] have taken over the world’
Bernie Marcus told the FT he’s worried about how “nobody gives a damn” anymore. “Just give it to me. Send me money. I don’t want to work—I’m too lazy, I’m too fat, I’m too stupid.”
Was There Ever A Land Bridge Connecting The Upper and Lower Peninsulas?
If you study history, you know that the majority of the Native Americans are suspected to have crossed the Atlantic Ocean from what is now Russia, into Alaska, and migrated south into the Americas. They did so by crossing a land bridge that is now mostly underwater. However, remnants of it can still be seen in Alaska with the Aleutian Islands.
hubpages.com
Poopy Toilet Paper on the Bathrooom Floor; A Phenomenon of Immigration
There is a new phenomenon in public restrooms, and its not just your generic dirty bathroom problem. Now it's poop filled toilet paper on the bathroom floor, right next to the toilet. This is not an American thing. This is being done by the immigrants coming through our southern border, as they travel along our highway system. But why? Why are they doing this disgusting, unsanitary thing to our bathrooms? Unfortunately, its a cultural difference that results from a lack of adequate sanitation in third world countries the migrants are coming from.
Over 150 faith leaders denounce Abbott's moves on migrants. But Democrats wonder why they've been quiet all this time
More than 150 faith leaders have denounced Governor Abbott over his attacks and handling of foreign nationals. However, Democrats are asking why they have been quiet this whole time.
Trio in Gretchen Whitmer Kidnap Plot Get Stiff Prison Sentences
Three members of a paramilitary group called the Wolverine Watchmen were sentenced on Thursday over the failed 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. Pete Musico, 45, and his son-in-law Joe Morrison, 28, got 12 and 10 years, respectively while 24-year-old Paul Bellar was given seven years. The trio were not accused of playing a direct role in the plot but were convicted of providing material support for terrorism after their paramilitary group trained with a man accused of orchestrating the plot to snatch Whitmer from her vacation home. The plot was thwarted when the group was infiltrated by FBI agents. Morrison and Bellar’s attorneys claimed they did not attend some training events or participate in a hunt for the governor’s second home. Read it at Associated Press
Stewart A. Newblatt, former Flint federal court judge and ‘champion of justice,’ dies at 95
FLINT, MI -- Stewart A. Newblatt, a former Flint attorney and longtime judge, has died at age 95, leaving a legacy of significant rulings in civil rights and other areas during a career that spanned decades. “He was without a doubt the smartest judge I ever appeared in front of...
Need2Know: December 28, 2022
Changes to retirement savings rules, a co-conspirator in the Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping plot is sentenced, and former Pope Benedict XVI is in poor health. Here is everything you Need2Know for Wednesday, December 28, 2022.
Comments / 0