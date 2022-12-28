Read full article on original website
Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Cowboys, Terrell Owens unable to reach deal as 49-year-old asks for too much money: report
Terrell Owens' agent was reportedly in talks with the Dallas Cowboys for an NFL return, but after asking for too much money, they were unable to agree to a deal.
South Carolina fans troll Clemson, Tennessee at Orange Bowl
The Gamecocks beat both the Volunteers and Tigers, knocking them from College Football Playoff contention. With a plane and a banner, South Carolina fans aren't letting them forget it.
ESPN makes big mistake with Peyton Manning graphic at Orange Bowl
ESPN made a big blunder with a graphic about Peyton Manning on Friday night. Manning was in attendance for the Orange Bowl Friday to watch his alma mater Tennessee take on Clemson. Late in the game, ESPN showed Manning in attendance at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. The chyron described Manning as a... The post ESPN makes big mistake with Peyton Manning graphic at Orange Bowl appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Breaking: Lakeland's Cormani McClain appears to confirm his Miami commitment
ORLANDO, FLORIDA – When it comes to drama, Lakeland High 5-star cornerback Cormani McClain has no rival. The 6-foot-3, 170-pound defensive back on Wednesday checked into Under Armour Next All-American headquarters wearing Miami Hurricanes gear from head to toe, and then on Thursday flashed the “U” ...
It was a bad day in the midst of a great journey for Clemson Football
When No. 7 Clemson lines up to play sixth-ranked Tennessee in the 89th annual Orange Bowl Classic, the Tigers will be playing for a seventh time in the prestigious bowl game.

NFL world reacts to horrible Lamar Jackson update
The Baltimore Ravens have looked shaky at best without their star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has missed the last three games for the Ravens while dealing with a knee injury. Jackson has not practiced since suffering the injury, so it is to nobody’s surprise that the Ravens have made the...
PG Elliot Cadeau, top ’24 recruit, commits to UNC
Elliot Cadeau, one of the highest-rated point guards in the Class of 2024, committed to the University of North Carolina
Notre Dame Women's Basketball Continues ACC Play At Miami
After a break for the holidays, the No. 5 Fighting Irish hit the road for their second ACC game of the season
College football: How to watch Tennessee vs. Clemson Friday (12-30-22) in the Orange Bowl | TV, stream and time
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Orange Bowl: No. 6 Tennessee (10-2, SEC) vs. No. 10 Clemson (11-2, ACC), Friday, 8 p.m. Eastern (ESPN) FanDuel Sportsbook College Line: Clemson by 5 1/2. Series record: Tennessee leads 11-6-2. WHAT’S AT STAKE. Tennessee can win 11 games for the first time...
Vote Now: Who is the best boys combo guard in the Tampa Bay Area?
High school basketball season is in full gear and holiday tournaments have filled the state from Daytona Beach down to Miami. No matter where you turn, basketball is now what’s dominating the high school sports circuit. Especially in the Tampa Bay Area as the region has plenty of great high ...
Gator Bowl national media predictions: No. 21 Notre Dame vs. No. 19 South Carolina
The BlueandGold.com staff has made its picks for No. 21 Notre Dame (8-4) against No. 19 South Carolina (8-4) in Friday’s Gator Bowl (3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN). Here’s a roundup of some of the national media projections and picks for the game. The Irish are a 2.5-point favorite over the Gamecocks.
PHOTOS: Orange Bowl pregame festivities from South Florida
The Tennessee Volunteers and Clemson Tigers are just minutes away from kickoff inside Hard Rock Stadium for the 2022 Orange Bowl and ahead of the NewYear’s Six matchup in sunny South Florida. Joe Milton III and the gang are warming up and getting amped for their final game of...
Watch: Instant Analysis: Countdown to Kickoff #21 Notre Dame vs. #19 South Carolina
Tim Prister and Tim O’Malley offer a final pre-game look at the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl matchup between the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame (8-4) and the South Carolina Gamecocks (8-4) at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL.
Another defensive starter out for Orange Bowl
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Clemson will be without another defensive starter in the Orange Bowl. The Tigers have released their availability report for tonight's game against Tennessee, and senior (...)
