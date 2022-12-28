Read full article on original website
Related
Former Air Force Captain Stacia Robinson to lead Alabama Office of Minority Affairs
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Gov. Kay Ivey on Tuesday announced she is tapping Stacia Robinson to serve as director of the Alabama Office of Minority Affairs. Nichelle Nix, who has served in the role for the last six years, is moving to the private sector to practice law. Robinson comes to the post from BeneChoice Companies, LLC, a benefits and financial choices company. She also serves as district manager of Colonial Life Insurance Company. The governor described Robinson as a small business champion. Robinson’s expertise in business involvement includes employee benefits design and administration, as well as advertising consulting and professional speaking. “As...
ABC 33/40 News
ALEA announces 'Firearms Prohibited Person' database ahead of new permitless carry law
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBMA) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) announced Friday the establishment of the Firearm Prohibited Person (FPP) Database. The agency said the database enables law enforcement officers across the state to learn of a person's inability to possess a firearm. ALEA said the launch of the...
Only In Alabama: When We Made The National News In 2022 For All The Wrong Reasons
Alabama is a unique state with unique people. It's my home state. I love Alabama. That being said, however, I'll be the first to admit that a lot of weird things happen here. In 2022, I found myself reading the headlines and saying, "only in Alabama" way too many times. Alabama made the national news a lot last year...many times for all the wrong reasons. Here's a look back at 2022 and some of the weird news stories that Alabama gave the world....
Stephanie Mitchell on a mission to keep midwives in Alabama
This story is part of AL.com’s series “22 Alabamians who made a difference in 2022,” highlighting people who have made our state a better place to live this year. Stories in this series will publish each weekday during December. Find all stories in the series as they publish here, and read about the Alabamians who made a difference in 2021 by clicking here.
LIST: Laws taking effect across Alabama in 2023
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Starting next year, people across Alabama will need to be aware of several new laws that will be implemented statewide. Here are the laws that will take effect in Alabama beginning in 2023: House Bill 272: Known as the “Constitutional Carry Bill,” the bill revises certain restrictions regarding the carrying or […]
WHNT-TV
Cost of Eggs Skyrockets
While it seems like just about everything has gotten more expensive this year, the cost of eggs has risen roughly 50% according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. While it seems like just about everything has gotten more expensive this year, the cost of eggs has risen roughly 50% according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
COVID on the Rise in Alabama
COVID-19 has been creeping upward in Alabama during the holidays. The new daily average of COVID-19 cases in Alabama increased by 27% in the two weeks leading up to Dec. 21, the last day for which complete information was available. Technical difficulties with the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID dashboard have delayed reporting of overall case numbers.
WTOK-TV
Water issues at ADOC facilities following weekend freeze
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Facilities controlled by the Alabama Department of Corrections are having their share of the state’s recent water issues. The Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed a sprinkler system froze in two dorms at Bullock Correctional Facility, “which caused the system to engage.” The department says the problem is fixed.
Merrill: Audit program confirms accuracy of Alabama elections
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Secretary of State John H. Merrill on Tuesday announced the completion of the post-election audit pilot program. The results of the audit pilot program confirm the accuracy of Alabama’s elections. Alabama Act 2021-446 authorized a post-election pilot program to be conducted in three counties after the 2022 General Election in which one statewide office and one county office were audited for a single polling place. Dallas County, Houston County and Marshall County were selected to conduct the audit. The post-election audit was conducted by the probate judge, sheriff and appointed poll workers in each county. A copy of the audit results can be found at www.sos.alabama.gov/alabama-votes/2022-post-election-audit. For more information, contact the Secretary of State’s Elections Division at 334-242-7210.
Alabama Department of Corrections picks new provider for inmate healthcare
For the second time this year, the Alabama Department of Corrections has picked a Tennessee-based company to provide healthcare services at its 27 facilities. YesCare Corp., based in Brentwood, Tenn., was picked over three other companies that submitted proposals. The ADOC said it would negotiate with YesCare and release information about the contract once it is final. The four-and-a-half-year contract is scheduled to take effect April 1.
Alabama law enforcement say fentanyl-related overdose deaths continue to rise in 2022
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — As 2022 comes to an end, it’s been another deadly year for drug overdoses in some parts of Alabama. So far this year, Baldwin County has seen 66 overdose deaths, two-thirds of which were fentanyl-related. “That’s created a real issue for us with regards to the number of overdose deaths that […]
WAFF
What to know about Alabama’s new permitless carry law
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Gun enthusiasts congregate at indoor ranges like Bullet and Barrel. When they do, general manager Louis Southard fills them in on the new laws coming in 2023. “We get asked about it frequently, and we just inform them that now the requirement to have that pistol...
Companies face deadline to be part of Alabama’s new medical marijuana industry
Alabama is taking another next step in establishment of its new medical marijuana industry this week. Friday is the last day for companies to apply for licenses as cultivators, processors, dispensaries, transporters, testing labs, or integrated firms performing multiple functions needed to get the products to patients. As of Wednesday,...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
wtvy.com
Videos show Alabama prison inmates battling broken overhead pipe
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections has responded to a request for information after video circulating on social media showed inmates at a state prison dealing with broken water pipes. Temperatures in recent days have plunged well below freezing across the Southeast, bursting pipes and causing havoc...
thegardeningdad.com
Here is the BEST Time to Plant Meconopsis in Alabama (2023 Guide)
Do you want to grow meconopsis in Alabama, but don’t know when to plant them?. Planting meconopsis is not as easy as it seems. Meconopsis are not able to survive frost or cold weather under 50 degrees Fahrenheit. So if you plant them outside too early in the fall...
wbrc.com
New permitless carry law includes grant program for sheriff’s departments losing funds
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Starting next week, County Sheriff’s Departments across the state are going to be bringing in less money. The new permitless carry law starts on Jan. 1, which means you no longer need a permit to concealed carry a gun in Alabama, something departments charge a fee for.
Alabama DUI convictions result in steep consequences for repeat offenders
There are a bunch of moving parts in DUI cases. The consequences are severe for even first-time offenders, but repeat offenders see heightened consequences in Alabama.
Water woes, home offices, remembering an actor: Down in Alabama
Full disclosure: Today’s episode of this news report is being delivered from a home studio that doubles as supper table. The mic’s right here next to some leftover Christmas banana pudding. Here’s what we have:. Water systems in parts of Alabama were still having trouble with water...
Comments / 1