MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Secretary of State John H. Merrill on Tuesday announced the completion of the post-election audit pilot program. The results of the audit pilot program confirm the accuracy of Alabama’s elections. Alabama Act 2021-446 authorized a post-election pilot program to be conducted in three counties after the 2022 General Election in which one statewide office and one county office were audited for a single polling place. Dallas County, Houston County and Marshall County were selected to conduct the audit. The post-election audit was conducted by the probate judge, sheriff and appointed poll workers in each county. A copy of the audit results can be found at www.sos.alabama.gov/alabama-votes/2022-post-election-audit. For more information, contact the Secretary of State’s Elections Division at 334-242-7210.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO