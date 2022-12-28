ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Demi Moore Captures Holiday 'Magic' in Joy-Filled Instagram Photo

By Devon Forward
 2 days ago
Victor Boyko/Getty Images

Demi Moore was filled with "the joy of giving" this holiday season, sharing photos of herself standing amidst the many gifts she gave to others this year.

The actress posted three photos on Instagram, captioning the update, "The magic of Christmas. The joy of giving!"

In the pictures, Moore wore a casual at-home look, with sweatpants, a sweatshirt, and slippers, along with her aviator-style glasses.

The windows in her home let the sun in on four different Christmas trees, with enough presents strewn about, big and small, to fill the whole room.

Fashion designer Kim Jones, who Moore has a close relationship with, commented five red heart emojis, "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," on the post, and Zac Posen did the same.

Many people complimented Moore's Christmas decorations and efforts with the presents, with one writing, "Love how the trees are placed by the window! Simple and beautiful! I am going to steel [sic] that idea next year😂! Merry Christmas, Demi!!❤️🎄❤️."

Another commented, "I always appreciate all the wrapping, that has to be a lot of work coming from a 'gift bag' person!"

Moore has a lot to celebrate over the holidays, as her daughter, Rumer Willis, announced that she is pregnant with her first child.

The 60-year-old posted a photo of herself and her three daughters at an ultrasound appointment on Instagram, writing, "Saying hello to the little nibblet!! Overjoyed for you, my sweet Rumer. It’s an honor to witness your journey into motherhood, and can’t wait to welcome this baby into the world!"

Rumer commented on the photo, "So grateful for my incredible lineage of women in my family. I love you all so much. This baby is so lucky to have you guys."

It looks like Moore has already started shopping for the little one too, with another photo posted recently showing the star in a baby store holding a stuffed animal. She captioned the snap, "A royal shopping spree 👑."

