ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

Comments / 7

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Southmont Plaza in Bethlehem Township to welcome new retail tenant

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A new tenant will heat up a Bethlehem area shopping center's retail roster in 2023. Jacuzzi Hot Tubs of Southeastern PA, offering top-quality saunas, swim spas and hot tubs, is "coming soon" to the Southmont Plaza, 4423 Birkland Place, Bethlehem Township, according to storefront signage. The...
BETHLEHEM, PA
PennLive.com

Tasting room opens in Cumberland County

A Harrisburg-based distiller has expanded with a tasting room in Cumberland County. Midstate Distillery opened the outpost earlier this month at 5234 Simpson Ferry Road at the Windsor Park Shopping Center in Lower Allen Township. Owners Dan Healy and Brian Myers renovated the former 1,400 square-foot Subway restaurant. At the...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Hanover Foods employee dies at York County facility

Hanover Foods employee dies at York County facility. Hanover Foods employee dies at York County facility. Lycoming Regional Police Department to begin enforcement …. Lycoming Regional Police Department to begin enforcement in new year. Montour County mobile home park water woes. Montour County mobile home park water woes. NAACP New...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Lancaster County appliance theft suspect arrested

MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) — A man who allegedly stole appliances from a Lancaster County hardware store multiple times was taken into custody, the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department said Friday. Police said an employee at Longenecker’s Hardware contacted them on Dec. 29 around 8:30 p.m. to report that a man was observed stealing used […]
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Proposed sale of Camp Tuckahoe could help local Boy Scout council

A proposal to sell off buffer acres around Camp Tuckahoe on South Mountain could help replenish the financial reserves of the Boy Scouts of America New Birth of Freedom Council, scout executive and chief executive officer Ronald Gardner Jr. said Tuesday. Council executive board members have yet to finalize the...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Two Pennsylvania-based excavating companies now one

MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) — B.R. Kreider & Sons, Inc. recently announced that they have acquired H.L. Wiker Inc. B.R. Kreider & Son is an excavating, paving, and site management company that is based out of Manheim and was founded back in 1936. According to the company, H.L. Wiker is an excavating company that is based out of Lancaster and has been providing services for customers in south-central and eastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and northern Maryland since 1988.
MANHEIM, PA
pahomepage.com

Animal hospital in York County relocates to new facility

Animal hospital in York County relocates to new facility. Animal hospital in York County relocates to new facility. I-Team coverage on cockroaches prompts borough action. I-Team coverage on cockroaches prompts borough action. Fire damages abandoned Luzerne County home. Fire damages abandoned Luzerne County home. Lycoming Regional Police Department to begin...
YORK COUNTY, PA
YourErie

PA Farm Show 2023 Hours: Food court, live events

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Farm Show is large, and has many events, food options, and activities to enjoy. Some of these events and food courts have different hours. The food court for the farm show is open from Friday, Jan 6 to Saturday, Jan. 14. Hours vary by day: Competitive events are closed […]
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. shopping center sold for $18.5M

A shopping center in Dauphin County was sold twice this year. Meadows Marketplace on Hershey Road in South Hanover Township was sold by Cedar Realty Trust for $11 million to a joint venture between a fund managed by DRA Advisors LLC and KPR Centers. That purchase was completed over the summer.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

3 Lebanon County fire companies merge into one

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — On Dec. 29, three Lebanon County-based fire companies announced that they will be merging together to form one new fire company. The formation of the new South Lebanon Fire Department is a conjunctive effort to improve public safety around Lebanon County, as well as create a stronger fire-rescue system. According to the new department, the three fire companies that will be a part of this merger are:
FOX 43

Pa. DEP issues Code Orange air pollution alert

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day on Thursday for the Susquehanna Valley, which includes Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York Counties. The announcement comes as southcentral Pennsylvania continues to struggle with air quality and pollution, particularly from fine...
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
198K+
Followers
85K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy