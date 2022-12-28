Read full article on original website
Colonial Commons, Halifax Plaza and 18 other Dauphin County properties that sold for more than $5M in 2022
There were 23 real estate transactions for 20 properties in Dauphin County this year that came in north of $5 million, according to county records. They include a number of shopping centers, the U.S. Federal Courthouse, the Hershey Theatre, several hotels and a nursing home, among other properties.
WFMZ-TV Online
Southmont Plaza in Bethlehem Township to welcome new retail tenant
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A new tenant will heat up a Bethlehem area shopping center's retail roster in 2023. Jacuzzi Hot Tubs of Southeastern PA, offering top-quality saunas, swim spas and hot tubs, is "coming soon" to the Southmont Plaza, 4423 Birkland Place, Bethlehem Township, according to storefront signage. The...
NBC Philadelphia
Marshalls To Close Center City Location, The Latest Retailer To Leave Market Street
The Marshalls at 1044 Market St. is closing, leaving another empty storefront along an increasingly vacant stretch in the heart of Market East, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports. The department store will shutter on January 14, according to a spokesperson for TJX, the chain's parent company. The nearby T.J. Maxx...
Santander to Close Five Philadelphia Area Branches, Including One in Chester County
Photo bySantander, Philadelphia Business Journal. Santander Bank is closing thirteen branches in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, including one in Chester County, writes Jeff Blumenthal for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Celebrations offering a unique twist to drop into the new year in south central Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — What does a strawberry and a pickle have in common?. Or what about a giant steel wrench and a large piece of bologna?. Well, all of these unique items will be dropped to celebrate the new year in south central Pennsylvania. LEBANON COUNTY. Lebanon. The City...
York cafe closed for burst pipe compensates employees for helping community
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A York restaurant is closed for repairs due to broken water pipes, but instead of laying off workers during the holiday, the owner is compensating them to help others. The Prince Street Cafe in York has been temporarily closed since a pipe in the building burst on Christmas Day. “Our ceiling […]
WFMZ-TV Online
After 23 years, popular merchant closing stand at Allentown Fairgrounds Farmers Market
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A longstanding destination for fresh soups, salads, breads and cakes is bidding farewell at the Allentown Fairgrounds Farmers Market. O'Brien's Really Good Food Co., a staple of the market for 23 years, will permanently close its stand on Saturday. The business is shifting focus to its 20-year-old...
"They love it:" Donate your Christmas tree to goats at an Adams County farm, more recycling options
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Christmas was just a few days ago, so you might not be thinking about taking your tree down just yet. But, for those who like to plan ahead or want to leave their tree in 2022, there are plenty of ways to recycle your Christmas tree in Central Pa.
Tasting room opens in Cumberland County
A Harrisburg-based distiller has expanded with a tasting room in Cumberland County. Midstate Distillery opened the outpost earlier this month at 5234 Simpson Ferry Road at the Windsor Park Shopping Center in Lower Allen Township. Owners Dan Healy and Brian Myers renovated the former 1,400 square-foot Subway restaurant. At the...
Longtime sports apparel and memorabilia store to close at central Pa. mall
A long-time store at the Colonial Park Mall will be closing its doors. Sports apparel and memorabilia retailer, Bleacher Bums announced on Wednesday morning that it will be closing its store at the mall at 4600 Jonestown Road in Lower Paxton Township as well as a store in Frederick, Maryland in late January.
New Year’s Day 2023 is a Sunday. The holiday will be ‘observed’ on Monday. What is closed?
Don’t expect to hit the ground running into a new year on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. New Year’s Day is Sunday, Jan. 1. That means banks and government offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2 to observe the holiday. Here is a roundup of hours for the...
pahomepage.com
Hanover Foods employee dies at York County facility
Hanover Foods employee dies at York County facility. Hanover Foods employee dies at York County facility. Lycoming Regional Police Department to begin enforcement …. Lycoming Regional Police Department to begin enforcement in new year. Montour County mobile home park water woes. Montour County mobile home park water woes. NAACP New...
Lancaster County appliance theft suspect arrested
MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) — A man who allegedly stole appliances from a Lancaster County hardware store multiple times was taken into custody, the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department said Friday. Police said an employee at Longenecker’s Hardware contacted them on Dec. 29 around 8:30 p.m. to report that a man was observed stealing used […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Proposed sale of Camp Tuckahoe could help local Boy Scout council
A proposal to sell off buffer acres around Camp Tuckahoe on South Mountain could help replenish the financial reserves of the Boy Scouts of America New Birth of Freedom Council, scout executive and chief executive officer Ronald Gardner Jr. said Tuesday. Council executive board members have yet to finalize the...
abc27.com
Two Pennsylvania-based excavating companies now one
MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) — B.R. Kreider & Sons, Inc. recently announced that they have acquired H.L. Wiker Inc. B.R. Kreider & Son is an excavating, paving, and site management company that is based out of Manheim and was founded back in 1936. According to the company, H.L. Wiker is an excavating company that is based out of Lancaster and has been providing services for customers in south-central and eastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and northern Maryland since 1988.
pahomepage.com
Animal hospital in York County relocates to new facility
Animal hospital in York County relocates to new facility. Animal hospital in York County relocates to new facility. I-Team coverage on cockroaches prompts borough action. I-Team coverage on cockroaches prompts borough action. Fire damages abandoned Luzerne County home. Fire damages abandoned Luzerne County home. Lycoming Regional Police Department to begin...
PA Farm Show 2023 Hours: Food court, live events
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Farm Show is large, and has many events, food options, and activities to enjoy. Some of these events and food courts have different hours. The food court for the farm show is open from Friday, Jan 6 to Saturday, Jan. 14. Hours vary by day: Competitive events are closed […]
Central Pa. shopping center sold for $18.5M
A shopping center in Dauphin County was sold twice this year. Meadows Marketplace on Hershey Road in South Hanover Township was sold by Cedar Realty Trust for $11 million to a joint venture between a fund managed by DRA Advisors LLC and KPR Centers. That purchase was completed over the summer.
abc27.com
3 Lebanon County fire companies merge into one
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — On Dec. 29, three Lebanon County-based fire companies announced that they will be merging together to form one new fire company. The formation of the new South Lebanon Fire Department is a conjunctive effort to improve public safety around Lebanon County, as well as create a stronger fire-rescue system. According to the new department, the three fire companies that will be a part of this merger are:
Pa. DEP issues Code Orange air pollution alert
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day on Thursday for the Susquehanna Valley, which includes Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York Counties. The announcement comes as southcentral Pennsylvania continues to struggle with air quality and pollution, particularly from fine...
