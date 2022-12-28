Read full article on original website
West Virginia American Water gets PSC approval of 2023 Distribution System Improvement Charge
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — In an order entered Friday, the Public Service Commission of West Virginia approved a joint agreement reached last month in West Virginia American Water’s request for approval of its 2023 infrastructure replacement program, referred to as a Distribution System Improvement Charge. The joint...
West Virginia National Guard celebrates many firsts amid domestic, global missions in 2022
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia National Guard closed out 2022 with numerous significant accomplishments, including homeland and disaster response missions, deployments around the globe and sustained activation supporting West Virginia agencies at the request of Gov. Jim Justice. Throughout the past year, the WVNG maintained an...
Fire department says DOH refused to treat road leading to fire, DOH says it did
KINGWOOD — Firefighters who spent about five hours in frigid temperatures fighting a house fire on Christmas Day say the West Virginia Division of Highways refused to treat 700 feet of road leading to the home because it was a private drive, but the DOH disagrees. DOH District 4...
California bracing for storms over New Year's weekend
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Californians on Friday were bracing for heavy downpours and potential flooding from a series of rainstorms poised to usher in the new year. An atmospheric river storm, a long and wide plume of moisture pulled in from the Pacific, began sweeping across the northern part of the state Friday and was expected to bring more rain through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in Sacramento.
Statewide virtual job fair set for Jan. 4
CHARLESTON — WorkForce West Virginia announces the next date in a series of Statewide Virtual Job Fairs. Both employers and job seekers are invited to participate in the virtual event noon-3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4. Job seekers can speak with representatives from the West Virginia Department of Health and...
Vanderbilt 93, SE Louisiana 55
SE LOUISIANA (6-8) Rowbury 7-11 4-6 18, Agnew 2-9 2-2 6, Anderson 5-11 0-2 10, Eastmond 1-5 0-0 2, McFarlane 1-3 0-0 2, Woodard 3-5 2-2 8, Strange 0-4 0-0 0, S.Pissis 1-7 0-0 3, M.Pissis 0-8 2-3 2, Caldwell 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 22-65 10-15 55.
Dorothy Ellen (Brooks) McDermott
Dorothy Ellen (Brooks) McDermott, 92, of Mount Alto, WV, went to her heavenly home on December 28, 2022. She was born June 23, 1930, in Letart, WV, a daughter of the late William A. and Retha A. (Howell) Brooks. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph O. McDermott; sons, Dwayne McDermott and Carl McDermott; brothers, Harry and Charles “Melvin” Brooks; brother-in-law, Lloyd Smith.
