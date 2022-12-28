SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Californians on Friday were bracing for heavy downpours and potential flooding from a series of rainstorms poised to usher in the new year. An atmospheric river storm, a long and wide plume of moisture pulled in from the Pacific, began sweeping across the northern part of the state Friday and was expected to bring more rain through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in Sacramento.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO