ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Comments / 0

Related
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada Prepaid Tuition Program

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - If you are thinking about enrolling your child in Nevada’s Prepaid Tuition Program, this week may be the best time. That’s because December 31, 2022 is the deadline to enroll for a discounted enrollment fee of $0.01. In addition, enrollees will receive a $100 deposit into a Nevada Sponsored 529 College Savings account. The Nevada Prepaid Tuition Program is one of only 12 prepaid tuition programs. It locks in your child’s future college tuition at today’s tuition prices.
NEVADA STATE
MSNBC

Nevada’s newest (and least qualified) judge is an alarming teachable moment

Typically, being qualified for a job is key to actually obtaining that job. This is not true for former Las Vegas City Council member and state Assembly member-turned-soon-to-be-Judge Michele Fiore. Fiore, who just lost her bid to become Nevada’s treasurer, has never practiced law. Indeed, it’s rare to serve as a judge when one has not even attended law school. But more troubling is that Fiore has been the subject of at least one federal investigation and civil suit, has bragged about breaking the state law when she was a member of the state Assembly and previously suggested that law enforcement officers opt not to follow the law. She also appears to seriously lack what the American Bar Association refers to as “judicial temperament.”
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

Six New Laws Take Effect in New Year

When Nevadans ring in 2023, six new state laws take effect, making changes on Nevada's roads, and in its police stations, convenience stores, and neighborhoods. Here's a rundown of what's changing in the new year. AB116: Decriminalizes Minor Traffic Offenses. If you get a speeding ticket in 2023 and don't...
2news.com

'Jewish Nevada' Opens Applications for 2023 Community Grants

Jewish Nevada, a nonprofit organization that serves as the representative organization for the more than 70,000 Jews in Nevada, announced that grant applications are now being accepted for its 2023 Community Grant Round. Organizations are invited to apply for funding aimed towards building and sustaining a vibrant Jewish community in...
NEVADA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Nevada rent prices see greatest decline nationwide, report shows

(The Center Square) – Nevada experienced the greatest year-over-year decrease in rent prices nationwide this November, according to a Rent.com report. Since last November, rent has risen 7.45% nationwide, which the report notes is the lowest year-over-year rise in the past 15 months. Meanwhile, rent fell 3.8% in Nevada, one of only five states to see a year-over-year decline in rent prices.
NEVADA STATE
mcindependentnews.com

Mineral County D.A. issues statement on death row inmates

In his final days in office, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak made a bold move by trying to pardon or reduce the sentences of Nevada’s death row prisoners- all 57 of them. He explicitly told constituents that he wanted to clear death row in Nevada before he left office and hoped that the pardons board would support him in its last 2022 meeting.
MINERAL COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

New Nevada laws taking effect in 2023

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As you ring in the New Year, there are several laws that will take effect at the start of 2023. One of the biggest laws is AB 116 which will decriminalize minor traffic violations. Previously, if you were caught driving with an expired registration or no proof of insurance, and couldn’t make a payment, you would be facing a warrant for your arrest. Now, you would still need to pay the fine, but you won’t face jail time. Turning minor traffic violations and offenses from criminal to civil offenses. Major offenses like speeding over a certain limit will still be prosecuted at the fullest extent of the law.
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas quashes nearly 35K traffic warrants in compliance with new law

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - There’s a chance a warrant for a traffic infraction in your name may no longer be an issue. In compliance with a new law relating to minor traffic violations, the city of Las Vegas Municipal Court announced Wednesday nearly 35,000 active warrants have been quashed - or voided - along with the fees associated.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy