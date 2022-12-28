Read full article on original website
Decriminalizing traffic tickets among new laws taking effect Jan. 1, 2023
They include annual wellness checkups for police officers and new limits on which cars can register as “classic” vehicles. Learn more about those bills. The post Decriminalizing traffic tickets among new laws taking effect Jan. 1, 2023 appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Prepaid Tuition Program
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - If you are thinking about enrolling your child in Nevada’s Prepaid Tuition Program, this week may be the best time. That’s because December 31, 2022 is the deadline to enroll for a discounted enrollment fee of $0.01. In addition, enrollees will receive a $100 deposit into a Nevada Sponsored 529 College Savings account. The Nevada Prepaid Tuition Program is one of only 12 prepaid tuition programs. It locks in your child’s future college tuition at today’s tuition prices.
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe County gets thousands in grants from the state of Nevada
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County received hundreds of thousands of dollars in grants from the state of Nevada for legal help, pet shelters, and to reduce DNA backlogs. The grants for the county are broken down as follows:. $100,000 as part of the OVC FY 2023 Emergency and...
KOLO TV Reno
Secretary of State says Nevada saw a boost in registered voters in December
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Secretary of State’s Office is reporting an increase in active registered voters in the month of December. In the year’s final month, the state saw an increase of 9,098 active registered voters compared to November 2022. More Nevadans registered as nonpartisan...
MSNBC
Nevada’s newest (and least qualified) judge is an alarming teachable moment
Typically, being qualified for a job is key to actually obtaining that job. This is not true for former Las Vegas City Council member and state Assembly member-turned-soon-to-be-Judge Michele Fiore. Fiore, who just lost her bid to become Nevada’s treasurer, has never practiced law. Indeed, it’s rare to serve as a judge when one has not even attended law school. But more troubling is that Fiore has been the subject of at least one federal investigation and civil suit, has bragged about breaking the state law when she was a member of the state Assembly and previously suggested that law enforcement officers opt not to follow the law. She also appears to seriously lack what the American Bar Association refers to as “judicial temperament.”
lasvegastribune.net
Nevada lithium extraction and battery manufacturing facilities get $107M federal boost
New battery manufacturing facilities are coming to Nevada and will receive more than $100 million dollars of federal. funding, a move meant to fulfill the Biden Administration’s commitment to ensure that half of all new vehicle sales by 2030. are electric and to transition to a net-zero emissions economy...
2news.com
Six New Laws Take Effect in New Year
When Nevadans ring in 2023, six new state laws take effect, making changes on Nevada's roads, and in its police stations, convenience stores, and neighborhoods. Here's a rundown of what's changing in the new year. AB116: Decriminalizes Minor Traffic Offenses. If you get a speeding ticket in 2023 and don't...
70-foot drop at Lake Mead among urgent concerns in 2023 on Colorado River
Nevada water officials seek big water use cuts for Colorado, Utah, Wyoming and New Mexico -- the "Upper Basin states" of the Colorado River Basin -- to keep Glen Canyon Dam producing power.
Nevada child care centers to pay far more for fire inspections
Child care facilities around Nevada are going to be charged a lot more for inspections by the Nevada State Fire Marshal's Office starting in 2023.
These new laws go into effect in Utah on Jan. 1, 2023
About a dozen new laws will go into effect in Utah as we cross into the new year, including a new consumer privacy act, property tax changes, and crime victim protections.
2news.com
'Jewish Nevada' Opens Applications for 2023 Community Grants
Jewish Nevada, a nonprofit organization that serves as the representative organization for the more than 70,000 Jews in Nevada, announced that grant applications are now being accepted for its 2023 Community Grant Round. Organizations are invited to apply for funding aimed towards building and sustaining a vibrant Jewish community in...
Time to reduce water use, Nevada tells upper Colorado River basin states
The organization managing Nevada's share of the Colorado River water suggested the time has come for Colorado and its upper Colorado River basin neighbors to contribute water to help alleviate the looming disasters at Lake Powell and Lake Mead. In a Dec. 20 letter to Tanya Trujillo, assistant secretary for...
2news.com
Justice Department Awards Over $46 Million To Support Public Safety Efforts In Nevada
(December 29, 2022) The Department of Justice has awarded $46,438,846 in grants to various Nevada entities to support victims’ services and public safety efforts, announced United States Attorney Jason M. Frierson. “These grant awards totaling more than $46 million represent the Justice Department’s commitment to provide the support and...
Nursing shortage prompts Nevada Hospital Association to call for licensing change
Nevada needs to get on board with a national agreement that makes it easier for nurses to work here without going through the state's current licensing requirements, the Nevada Hospital Association said Wednesday.
While Nevada rents have fallen, renters say prices still too high
Average rents in Nevada started to tick downward, but for many renters who struggled with fast and sharp rate increases over the last few years, it doesn’t feel like relief. The post While Nevada rents have fallen, renters say prices still too high appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nevada rent prices see greatest decline nationwide, report shows
(The Center Square) – Nevada experienced the greatest year-over-year decrease in rent prices nationwide this November, according to a Rent.com report. Since last November, rent has risen 7.45% nationwide, which the report notes is the lowest year-over-year rise in the past 15 months. Meanwhile, rent fell 3.8% in Nevada, one of only five states to see a year-over-year decline in rent prices.
mcindependentnews.com
Mineral County D.A. issues statement on death row inmates
In his final days in office, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak made a bold move by trying to pardon or reduce the sentences of Nevada’s death row prisoners- all 57 of them. He explicitly told constituents that he wanted to clear death row in Nevada before he left office and hoped that the pardons board would support him in its last 2022 meeting.
news3lv.com
New Nevada laws taking effect in 2023
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As you ring in the New Year, there are several laws that will take effect at the start of 2023. One of the biggest laws is AB 116 which will decriminalize minor traffic violations. Previously, if you were caught driving with an expired registration or no proof of insurance, and couldn’t make a payment, you would be facing a warrant for your arrest. Now, you would still need to pay the fine, but you won’t face jail time. Turning minor traffic violations and offenses from criminal to civil offenses. Major offenses like speeding over a certain limit will still be prosecuted at the fullest extent of the law.
CHAP program shifting to help tenants facing eviction; changes in eligibility coming
The CHAP program is coming to an end, no longer accepting applications after Jan. 22 and following new eligibility requirements for additional help.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas quashes nearly 35K traffic warrants in compliance with new law
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - There’s a chance a warrant for a traffic infraction in your name may no longer be an issue. In compliance with a new law relating to minor traffic violations, the city of Las Vegas Municipal Court announced Wednesday nearly 35,000 active warrants have been quashed - or voided - along with the fees associated.
