Large sinkhole closes Route 191 in Lower Nazareth Township

A section of Route 191 between Newburg and Brodhead roads in Lower Nazareth Township is closed because of a large sinkhole, according to the township.

The sinkhole is about 30 feet in diameter and has compromised both lanes of Route 191 in the area, Township Manager Lori Stauffer said.

Easton Suburban Water Authority went to the scene at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday and found that a waterline break had caused the sinkhole, authority Director Craig Swinsburg said.

The authority fixed the waterline break and had water service restored to the area at 1 p.m. Wednesday. It was filling the sinkhole in the afternoon. Swinsburg said if everything goes well, road crews with the authority will complete paving Thursday, but he said it will be up to PennDOT to determine when the road reopens.

The township requested that drivers use alternate routes while the repairs continue.