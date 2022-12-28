ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Large sinkhole closes Route 191 in Lower Nazareth Township

By Leif Greiss, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 2 days ago

A section of Route 191 between Newburg and Brodhead roads in Lower Nazareth Township is closed because of a large sinkhole, according to the township.

The sinkhole is about 30 feet in diameter and has compromised both lanes of Route 191 in the area, Township Manager Lori Stauffer said.

Easton Suburban Water Authority went to the scene at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday and found that a waterline break had caused the sinkhole, authority Director Craig Swinsburg said.

The authority fixed the waterline break and had water service restored to the area at 1 p.m. Wednesday. It was filling the sinkhole in the afternoon. Swinsburg said if everything goes well, road crews with the authority will complete paving Thursday, but he said it will be up to PennDOT to determine when the road reopens.

The township requested that drivers use alternate routes while the repairs continue.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wrnjradio.com

I-80 eastbound lane closure needed next week for guiderail work in Warren County

KNOWLTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – The New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) has scheduled a closure of the right lane on I-80 eastbound on Wednesday, Jan 4 in Knowlton Township. From 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m., the right lane on I-80 eastbound is scheduled to be closed after...
WTAJ

Presqueisle Street Bridge continues to be a problem for Philipsburg

PHILIPSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Debates about the Presqueisle Street Bridge were the topic of discussion during a recent board meeting in Phillipsburg. The bridge has been closed for the past three years because it was causing safety concerns. Earlier this year PennDOT said that it could take anywhere from six to eight years for the […]
PHILIPSBURG, PA
WHYY

Expect more lanes — and traffic — as U.S. 1 and I-95 reconstruction projects continue in 2023

Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. For suburban travelers of U.S. Route 1 and I-95, the new year will bring in wider lanes — and more traffic delays — as the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation continues reconstruction in Bucks, Chester, and Delaware counties.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
sauconsource.com

Riegelsville Woman Killed After Walking into Traffic on Rt. 33: Police

A Christmas Day tragedy took place on Rt. 33, Pennsylvania State Police at Belfast announced Friday in a statement. According to police, shortly before 1:45 p.m. a 46-year-old Riegelsville borough woman was struck by a northbound tractor-trailer after parking her vehicle on the right shoulder and walking into traffic near mile marker 3.6. That mile marker is just south of where the highway crosses underneath Rt. 22 in Bethlehem Township, Northampton County.
RIEGELSVILLE, PA
FOX 43

Pa. DEP issues Code Orange air pollution alert

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day on Thursday for the Susquehanna Valley, which includes Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York Counties. The announcement comes as southcentral Pennsylvania continues to struggle with air quality and pollution, particularly from fine...
YORK COUNTY, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Riegelsville woman killed in Northampton County crash

The Northampton County Coroner Friday, identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed on Route 33 on Christmas Day as Michele Gardner, 46, of Riegelsville. Gardener was hit while walking on State Route 33 near mile marker 3.6, said Northampton County Coroner Zachary R. Lysek. She was pronounced dead at...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WHYY

A new major trail is opening in Montgomery County this winter — with other trail projects in the pipeline

Montgomery County officials are moving forward with two major trail projects that will make it easier for folks to travel through the county on foot or bicycle. “It really contributes to the quality of life for our residents, whether it’s in the form of recreation or as a commuting resource,” said Bill Hartman, the county’s trails and open space planning manager.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Southmont Plaza in Bethlehem Township to welcome new retail tenant

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A new tenant will heat up a Bethlehem area shopping center's retail roster in 2023. Jacuzzi Hot Tubs of Southeastern PA, offering top-quality saunas, swim spas and hot tubs, is "coming soon" to the Southmont Plaza, 4423 Birkland Place, Bethlehem Township, according to storefront signage. The...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Newswatch 16

Man steals jackets totaling $1,700 in Schuylkill County

TAMAQUA, Pa. — Police in Schuylkill County are looking for the person that allegedly stole around $1,700 worth of merchandise. Officials say a man took 10 Hart heated jackets from the Walmart in Rush Township earlier this month. The jackets cost around $174 each. Police say the man took...
TAMAQUA, PA
The Morning Call

The Morning Call

Allentown, PA
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

 https://www.mcall.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy