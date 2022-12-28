ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

KOMO News

Safety preparations underway for New Year's Eve in Seattle

SEATTLE, Wash. — Watching New Year’s Eve fireworks in person at the Space Needle is back this year, and local law enforcement officials said they are ready to make sure the celebrations stay safe. The Seattle Police Department (SPD) is still struggling with staffing levels, but a spokesperson...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Tacoma to reduce speed limits starting Jan. 1, 2023

TACOMA, Wash. - The City of Tacoma is hoping to save lives by lowering speed limits in the new year. The speed limit changes take effect on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 as part of Tacoma's Vision Zero plan to eliminate traffic deaths by 2035. The speed limit on residential streets...
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Sea-Tac Airport travelers still dealing with aftermath of airline cancelations

SEATAC, Wash. — Operations at SEA-TAC International Airport are steadily getting better after the thousands of delays and cancellations this past week. Southwest and Alaska Airlines announced Friday their operations are back to normal for them, but while there seems to be progress, there are still people dealing with the aftermath of the winter storm and the cancelations that came with it.
SEATTLE, WA
kirklandreporter.com

King County encourages folks to recycle their old holiday lights

Following the holiday season, a handful of retailers and other organizations in King County are accepting old holiday light strands that are broken or being updated and sending them to processors that recycle the copper wire inside them. The King County Solid Waste Division has compiled a list of the...
KING COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Do you have a new pet?

Did you or someone in your family get a new pet this holiday season? If so, please remember to register your pets in Tacoma at cityoftacoma.org/PETS or call (253) 627-PETS. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
TACOMA, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Green crabs illegally sold at a Seattle market confiscated

A species of green crab being illegally sold at a seafood market in Seattle’s Beacon Hill Neighborhood was confiscated by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) in December. In early December WDFW, police received a tip that the market was selling live “green crabs.” Invasive species sold...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

King Tides bring devastating floods to Seattle’s South Park neighborhood

King Tides brought devastating floods to Seattle’s South Park neighborhood and more than a dozen families were forced to evacuate on Tuesday. While the waters of the Duwamish River have receded in the days since, widespread damage remains. Nicholas Michiels’ home on South Kenyon Street has power again, but...
SEATTLE, WA
GreenMatters

Parts of Seattle on Flood-Watch After Several Homes Sustain Serious Damage

This holiday season has evidently been kind of a wash for Seattle residents. After torrential rains slammed much of the Oregon and Washington coast, neighborhoods in and around Seattle are completely flooded with water from the Puget Sound and nearby rivers. Homes citywide have sustained serious damage, families have been forced to evacuate, and roads are currently closed off to drivers. This is reportedly some of the worst flooding the city has seen in several decades.
SEATTLE, WA
Eater

These 2022 Restaurant Closures Hurt Seattleites the Most

As is tradition, Eater closes out the year by surveying local writers and editors on various restaurant-related topics. Come back each day this week for more Year in Eater feedback from the experts, and check out all Year in Eater coverage over the years. What was your saddest restaurant closure...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Seattle tech worker charged for theft inspired by the movie 'Office Space'

Prosecutors in Seattle filed charges this week against a software engineer who is accused of a theft scheme that swiped approximately $300,000 from his employer. Ermenildo Castro, 28, of Tacoma, allegedly told detectives that he was inspired by the 90’s movie "Office Space" when he devised a plan to divert customer fees from his employer, Zulily.com, into his own bank accounts.
SEATTLE, WA

