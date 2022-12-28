Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
After Seattle Cuts the Police Budget by 17%, Crime Rates Surge to All-Time HighsEden ReportsSeattle, WA
Tacoma remains under flood watch as poor weather conditions continueEdy ZooTacoma, WA
Washington witness says disc-shaped object tried to camouflage itselfRoger MarshPuyallup, WA
Video of Seattle Driver Struggling on Icy Roads goes ViralIngram AtkinsonSeattle, WA
Chiefs Defeat Seahawks In Christmas Eve ShowdownChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
KOMO News
Safety preparations underway for New Year's Eve in Seattle
SEATTLE, Wash. — Watching New Year’s Eve fireworks in person at the Space Needle is back this year, and local law enforcement officials said they are ready to make sure the celebrations stay safe. The Seattle Police Department (SPD) is still struggling with staffing levels, but a spokesperson...
q13fox.com
Tacoma to reduce speed limits starting Jan. 1, 2023
TACOMA, Wash. - The City of Tacoma is hoping to save lives by lowering speed limits in the new year. The speed limit changes take effect on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 as part of Tacoma's Vision Zero plan to eliminate traffic deaths by 2035. The speed limit on residential streets...
KOMO News
Sea-Tac Airport travelers still dealing with aftermath of airline cancelations
SEATAC, Wash. — Operations at SEA-TAC International Airport are steadily getting better after the thousands of delays and cancellations this past week. Southwest and Alaska Airlines announced Friday their operations are back to normal for them, but while there seems to be progress, there are still people dealing with the aftermath of the winter storm and the cancelations that came with it.
KOMO News
West Seattle low bridge closed for repairs. What's the condition of other bridges?
SEATTLE — The Spokane Street Swing Bridge, also known as the West Seattle low bridge, will remain closed for at least two weeks, with no estimated time of reopening while Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) crews repair mechanical issues made worse by a power outage during last week's ice storm in western Washington.
kirklandreporter.com
King County encourages folks to recycle their old holiday lights
Following the holiday season, a handful of retailers and other organizations in King County are accepting old holiday light strands that are broken or being updated and sending them to processors that recycle the copper wire inside them. The King County Solid Waste Division has compiled a list of the...
West Seattle Low Bridge closed for at least 2 weeks after ice storm 'intensified' issues
SEATTLE — The West Seattle Low Bridge will remain closed for at least two weeks while transportation officials repair mechanical issues exacerbated by power outages during last week's ice storm. The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) said the Spokane Street Swing Bridge, also known as the West Seattle Low...
The Suburban Times
Do you have a new pet?
Did you or someone in your family get a new pet this holiday season? If so, please remember to register your pets in Tacoma at cityoftacoma.org/PETS or call (253) 627-PETS. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
KOMO News
Sea-Tac Airport cancellations postpone man's plans for getting heart transplant
SEATTLE, Wash. — A man from Fairbanks is desperately waiting for a life-changing phone call after years of waiting. Patrick Holland was set for a heart transplant, but when he got to the airport, his flight to Seattle was canceled because of the record-breaking ice storm. “I could go...
KOMO News
Dry summer, smoky fall and an icy winter: A look at 2022's weather events
WASHINGTON — Western Washington weather never ceases to amaze! Our autumns are typically fast, and our springs slow to show. The year 2022 was no different. A late spring turned into a never-ending summer, autumn came and went within a blink of an eye, and winter kicked off cold and snowy.
MyNorthwest.com
Green crabs illegally sold at a Seattle market confiscated
A species of green crab being illegally sold at a seafood market in Seattle’s Beacon Hill Neighborhood was confiscated by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) in December. In early December WDFW, police received a tip that the market was selling live “green crabs.” Invasive species sold...
MyNorthwest.com
King Tides bring devastating floods to Seattle’s South Park neighborhood
King Tides brought devastating floods to Seattle’s South Park neighborhood and more than a dozen families were forced to evacuate on Tuesday. While the waters of the Duwamish River have receded in the days since, widespread damage remains. Nicholas Michiels’ home on South Kenyon Street has power again, but...
This is what members will find at the new Bellingham Costco car wash
The site was under construction in the summer of 2022.
'We're not going anywhere': Gig Harbor restaurant cleans up after substantial flooding
GIG HARBOR, Wash. — Netshed No. 9 has been a Gig Harbor staple for nearly 10 years, and one of its owners, Thad Lyman, is proud to be here. “We love the location, we’re not going anywhere,” he said. Lyman said he was out of town during...
Parts of Seattle on Flood-Watch After Several Homes Sustain Serious Damage
This holiday season has evidently been kind of a wash for Seattle residents. After torrential rains slammed much of the Oregon and Washington coast, neighborhoods in and around Seattle are completely flooded with water from the Puget Sound and nearby rivers. Homes citywide have sustained serious damage, families have been forced to evacuate, and roads are currently closed off to drivers. This is reportedly some of the worst flooding the city has seen in several decades.
Canceled flight to Seattle costs Alaska man chance for heart transplant
SEATTLE — Thousands of people across the country had their holidays disrupted because of airline cancellations. But for one man, his canceled flight to Seattle meant putting a lifesaving surgery on hold indefinitely. Patrick Holland was hoping to spend his Christmas at UW Medical Center at Montlake. After waiting...
Eater
These 2022 Restaurant Closures Hurt Seattleites the Most
As is tradition, Eater closes out the year by surveying local writers and editors on various restaurant-related topics. Come back each day this week for more Year in Eater feedback from the experts, and check out all Year in Eater coverage over the years. What was your saddest restaurant closure...
‘This has been a risk:’ Backyard fire at North Seattle home puts neighbors on edge
An early Thursday morning backyard fire at a home in North Seattle has left neighbors there outraged and on edge. The owner of the home says the people living there haven’t paid him rent in two years. Neighbors said they’ve complained to the city about fire hazards multiple times.
KOMO News
Seattle tech worker charged for theft inspired by the movie 'Office Space'
Prosecutors in Seattle filed charges this week against a software engineer who is accused of a theft scheme that swiped approximately $300,000 from his employer. Ermenildo Castro, 28, of Tacoma, allegedly told detectives that he was inspired by the 90’s movie "Office Space" when he devised a plan to divert customer fees from his employer, Zulily.com, into his own bank accounts.
Which food truck is the best in Whatcom County? Vote now in our poll
From Brothers Bus Bistro, Simmering Tava, Sweet As Waffles and others, we’re seeking Whatcom County’s best food truck.
iheart.com
Parked Car Sliding down the icy street!!!
Well over Christmas weekend it was cold everywhere! In Seattle you can see how icy it was. This is a parked car that just SLIDES into a Police SUV and gets stopped by a pole.
