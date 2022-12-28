Read full article on original website
Bad Actors Win Big In Crypto With Over $3 Billion Stolen In 2022
Bad actors are now almost synonymous with the crypto space given the number of scams and hacks perpetuated on an almost daily basis. So far in the year 2022, these bad actors have come out on top, beating out previous years’ records. With $3 billion stolen already in 2022, they have had a very ‘productive year.’
5 Best Crypto Performers During The 2022 Market Flop
The exuberant peaks of the crypto business in 2022 fell into an extended crypto winter and left many of the sector’s top companies belly up. The aftermath of the shutdown of several large cryptocurrency exchanges has made concerns about liquidity and solvency a big topic of conversation throughout the market.
A Crypto Holiday Special: Past, Present, And Future With Material Indicators
2022 is coming to an end, and our staff at Bitcoinist decided to launch this Crypto Holiday Special to provide some perspective on the crypto industry. We will talk with multiple guests to understand this year’s highs and lows for crypto. In the spirit of Charles Dicken’s classic, “A...
Top 5 Crypto To Keep An Eye On In 2023
The crypto market has had an eventful 2022. With the numerous collapses and bankruptcies that were witnessed this year alone, it comes as no surprise that the market is marking the end on a low note. However, as another year is ushered in, there are numerous cryptocurrencies in the space that offer opportunities in the coming year. Here is a list of assets that have proven and will continue to prove themselves.
Top ICO Crypto Presale to buy this 2023 Toon Finance Coin (TFT)
There have been a plethora of new cryptocurrency currencies released into the market, some with a calm demeanor and others with a storm. Toon Finance Coin is a relatively new cryptocurrency that has shown tremendous success in the short time since its ICO presale began. The Toon Finance Currency, a meme coin similar to Dogecoin based on warm and fuzzy cartoon characters, might give you a run for your money.
Top 3 Memecoins January 2023 New Year Toon Finance Coin (TFT) Dogecoin (DOGE) Pancakeswap (CAKE)
Memecoins have been taking the world by storm as they shake the financial market bringing early investors millions of dollars in returns. Dogecoin is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2013 as a joke but has since become one of the most popular coins on the market. It has recently been making headlines due to its explosive growth and potential investment opportunities. If you’re curious about what Dogecoin is, how it works, and why it’s gaining so much attention, read on!
LBank CEO Allen Wei Takes to Twitter to Address Cloud Service Provider Fud
A temporary outage of LBank’s trade platform in December sparked discussion among users about how exchanges should approach cloud hosting. LBank CEO Allen Wei addressed the issue during a Twitter Space AMA on December 26th. Why this matters: Veteran crypto exchanges like LBank are trying to uphold a long-standing...
VISION OF BLOCKCHAIN (VOB) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Dec 30, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed VISION OF BLOCKCHAIN (VOB) on December 30, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the VOB/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. By providing a stable token economy and opportunities...
Winklevoss Twins, Gemini Face Class-Action Lawsuit Over $900 Million Crypto Mess
Who will be the next crypto top honchos to fall? Will it be the Winklevoss twins?. Investors have filed a lawsuit against embattled Gemini and its founders Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, accusing them of fraud and other crimes, reports disclosed Tuesday. A group of investors filed a class-action lawsuit in...
