Memecoins have been taking the world by storm as they shake the financial market bringing early investors millions of dollars in returns. Dogecoin is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2013 as a joke but has since become one of the most popular coins on the market. It has recently been making headlines due to its explosive growth and potential investment opportunities. If you’re curious about what Dogecoin is, how it works, and why it’s gaining so much attention, read on!

6 HOURS AGO