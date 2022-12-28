Ravens QB Lamar Jackson missing for 10th straight practice; WR Tylan Wallace returns

Quarterback Lamar Jackson, pictured after the Ravens' victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday, hasn’t practiced since he injured his knee in the Week 13 win over the Denver Broncos, a span of three-plus weeks. Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun/TNS

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed his 10th straight practice Wednesday, renewing concerns that he could be sidelined for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Jackson hasn’t practiced or played since he injured his knee in the Ravens’ Week 13 win over the Denver Broncos, a span of three-plus weeks. Asked Monday whether he expected Jackson to practice this week, coach John Harbaugh said: “We’ll just have to see.” He later said he remained optimistic that Jackson would return at some point this season.

After practice Wednesday, Harbaugh declined to comment on the nature of Jackson’s injury. “Not for me to say,” he said. “We’re just coaching the guys out here right now.”

If Jackson is unavailable Sunday night, the Ravens would again turn to Tyler Huntley for a home game with significant postseason implications. While Saturday’s win over the Atlanta Falcons clinched a postseason berth, a win over the Steelers would force a winner-take-all Week 18 matchup with the AFC North-leading Cincinnati Bengals. A loss, meanwhile, would hurt their positioning in the AFC’s wild-card mix.

Eight other Ravens were missing Wednesday. On offense, the team was without wide receiver DeSean Jackson (illness) and right guard Kevin Zeitler (rest), right tackle Morgan Moses (rest) and center Trystan Colon (personal). Left tackle Ronnie Stanley (rest) was also limited.

On defense, defensive lineman Calais Campbell (knee), outside linebackers Jason Pierre-Paul (illness) and Justin Houston (rest) and cornerback Marcus Peters (calf) were absent. Campbell and Peters were hurt in the Ravens’ Week 15 loss to the Cleveland Browns and missed Saturday’s game against the Falcons. Safety Geno Stone (hamstring) was limited.

Cornerback Kevon Seymour, a special teams standout who left Saturday’s game with an ankle injury, was a full participant in practice.

Wide receiver Tylan Wallace (hamstring), meanwhile, was back at practice after being designated to return from injured reserve. He appeared in eight games this season before being placed on IR on Dec. 3. Primarily a special teams contributor, the 2021 fourth-round pick has three catches for 21 yards this season.

The Ravens also signed veteran defensive tackle Christian Ringo, most recently a New Orleans Saints practice squad member, to their practice squad. The move comes a day after the Seattle Seahawks claimed Ravens defensive tackle Isaiah Mack off waivers.

Three Steelers starters — inside linebacker Myles Jack (groin), cornerback Cameron Sutton (hamstring) and safety Terrell Edmunds — missed practice Wednesday with injuries. Starting wide receiver Diontae Johnson (toe) was limited.