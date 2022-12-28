Read full article on original website
John Bapst Boys Fall to Waterville 54-37 [STATS]
The John Bapst Crusaders Boys Basketball Team lost to the Waterville Panthers 54-37 on Thursday afternoon, December 29th at the Cross Insurance Center. Waterville led 13-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter, and 28-17 at the end of the 1st Half John Bapst outscored Waterville 15-6 in the 3rd Quarter to cut the lead to 34-32.
MDI Boys Double Up Hermon 72-34 [STATS & PHOTOS]
The MDI Trojans erupted for 22 points in the 1st Quarter and never looked back, beating the Hermon Hawks 72-34 at Bernard Parady Gymnasium in Bar Harbor on Friday, December 30th. The Trojans added to their lead in the 2nd Quarter, outscoring Hermon 19-9 to make it 41-16 at the...
Ellsworth Boys Remain Unbeaten – Defeat Caribou 66-47 [STATS]
The Ellsworth Boys Basketball Team remained undefeated, beating the Caribou Vikings on Friday afternoon, December 30th, 66-47 at Katsiaficas Gymnasium. Ellsworth jumped out to a 20-11 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter. The Eagles increased their lead outscoring Caribou 21-8 in the 2nd Quarter to take a 41-19 lead at the end of the 1st Half. Caribou cut into the lead in the 3rd Quarter, outscoring Ellsworth 17-10 to make it 51-36 Ellsworth.
Ellsworth Girls Beat Orono 80-15 [STATS & PHOTOS}
The Ellsworth Eagles Girls Basketball Team ran past the Orono Red Riots 80-15 at Katsiaficas Gymnasium in Ellsworth, on Thursday, December 29th. Ellsworth led 24-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 48-9 at the end of the 1st Half. The Eagles were on top 65-15 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
In Battle of Unbeatens Ellsworth Tops Orono 60-49 [STATS]
In front of the largest crowd dating back to 2019, the Ellsworth Boys Basketball Team remained unbeaten, defeating the Orono Red Riots 60-49 at Katsiaficas Gymnasium in Ellsworth on Thursday, December 29th. The packed crowd saw the Eagles race out to a 27-14 lead at the end of the 1st...
Brewer Boys Double Up Mt. Blue in Augusta 64-32 [STATS]
The Brewer Boys Basketball Team got a little taste of the Augusta Civic Center floor on Tuesday, December 27th, and evidently liked it, beating Mt. Blue 64-32. The Class A Tournament will be played at the Augusta Civic Center in February. Brewer jumped out to a 22-5 lead at the...
Caribou Vikings Visit Ellsworth Eagles in Boys’ Varsity Basketball
The Caribou Vikings visit the Ellsworth Eagles in boys' varsity basketball on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. The live broadcast will begin below at 2:30 p.m. from Ellsworth High School. A replay of the game will be available here after it has been processed. To watch past games on Ticket TV,...
Maine Men’s Basketball Falls to Harvard 74-73 in OT
The Maine Men's Basketball Team fell to the Harvard Crimson 74-73 in overtime on Wednesday, December 28th at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. The score was tied 33-33 at the end of the 1st Half, and Gedi Juozapaitis' 3-pointer with 5 seconds left in the game for Maine sent the game into OT.
Nokomis Girls Continue Winning Ways Beat Messalonskee 49-26 [STATS]
The Nokomis Girls Basketball Team continued their winning ways, beating the Messalonskee Eagles 49-26 on Thursday, December 29th. Nokomis jumped out to a 12-8 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and then led 30-16 at the end of the 1st Half. The Warriors led 43-19 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
John Bapst Boys Pick Up 1st Win of the Season – Beat Hermon 60-53 [STATS]
The John Bapst Boys Basketball Team picked up their 1st win of the season, beating the Hermon Hawks in Hermon on Tuesday, December 27th, 60-53. The Crusaders led 9-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 26-18 at the end of the 1st Half. They increased their lead to 46-32 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Hermon Girls Basketball Beats John Bapst 64-53 [STATS]
The Hermon Girls Basketball Team beat John Bapst 64-53 in Hermon on Tuesday, December 27th. The Hawks took a 16-12 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter. The Crusaders chipped into the lead, in the 2nd Quarter, by outscoring Hermon 14-12 to make the score 28-26 at the Half. But Hermon outscored John Bapst 19-15 in the 3rd Quarter to take a 47-41 lead.
Jaffray and Ervin Chosen Big East Players of the Week for Week 2
Congratulations to Ellsworth High School's Grace Jaffray, and Houlton High School's Isaiah Ervin who were chosen Big East Basketball Players of the Week, for Week 2, by the Big East Basketball Coaches. Jaffray, a sophomore helped lead Ellsworth to a 2-0 week. She finished with 50 points in the 2...
Sumner Boys Hold Off Jonesport-Beals 48-43 [STATS]
The Sumner Boys Basketball Team held off Jonesport-Beals 48-43 on the road on Wednesday, December 28th. Sumner led 12-7 but then Jonesport-Beals took a 15-14 lead at the end of the 1st Half. The Tigers took the lead back in the 3rd Quarter, leading 27-24. Sumner was led by Billy...
The Top 5 Spooky Locations in Bangor, Maine
The Penobscot Theater on a cloudy day.Photo byBradleyL981/Tripadvisor.com. The city of Bangor, Maine is known for its rich history and its reputation as a haunted city. From ghostly apparitions in historic buildings to strange occurrences in the city's cemetery, there is no shortage of paranormal activity in Bangor. If you're a fan of the supernatural, here are the five most haunted places in Bangor that you won't want to miss.
Is This the Front Yard or the Dooryard?
Well, the answer depends on if you know what a door yard is. First and foremost, front yard and dooryard are NOT interchangeable. The best explanation came almost 4 years ago from the Bangor Police Department by TC:. The best indicator of the area of which the person speaks would...
Is There Just Going to Be A Sunken Ship in Hampden Forever?
This silly boat has been stuck in the mud for 11 years. It's crazy. I remember the first time I drove by and saw the Roamer. I hadn't even moved back to the area yet. I was driving around Hampden on a little trip down Memory Lane, scoping the old neighborhood. I saw it and actually pulled over to check it out. You can imagine my shock when I moved back to the area a few years later, and saw the boat was still in the water.
Vanished | Where is Ayla Reynolds?
Zach Blanchard (NEWS CENTER Maine) It has been more than a decade since Ayla Reynolds vanished from a home in Waterville, Maine. Even after all these years, the image of her smiling face has not been forgotten. The disappearance of the 20-month-old sparked the largest investigation in state history, but there she was never found. It is a mystery that has captured the minds of people all across the state and even the country.
My Open Apology to Everyone at The Augusta Planet Fitness
In September, I tried out the new "Planet Fitty" in Augusta, Maine. All the young people are abbreviating these days, so that is what I call Planet Fitness. I walked in and was wowed by the sheer size of this place. It's fairly new and opened this past March, so...
Adored Central Maine Bridal Boutique Closing Permanently
I have been exposed to many different types of businesses over the years, and I can honestly say there is something really special about the wedding industry. The industry's best vendors really care about their clients. This includes the venues, florists, bakers, caterers, DJs, and the dress shops. Renee and...
Made in Maine: Coffin and Daughter Lettercutting in Belfast
BELFAST, Maine — A father and daughter from Maine are two of around 40 individuals across the United States who continue to practice hand-carving stone. “This is the English style of carving a letting, it's called chasing a letter, and basically, the chisel is always in contact with the stone," Douglas Coffin said, as he showed off the style he mastered around 35 years ago.
