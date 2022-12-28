Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
Garnet Health terminates CEO
Middletown, N.Y.-based Garnet Health has ended its contract with president and CEO Alfred Pilong Jr. The health system's board terminated Mr. Pilong after the first year of a three-year contract, the Mid-Hudson News reported Dec. 30. Jerry Dunlavey — the health system's current vice president of operations and COO of Garnet Health Medical Center-Catskills in Monticello, N.Y. — was named interim president and CEO.
beckershospitalreview.com
30 health systems with strong finances in 2022
Here are 30 health systems with strong operational metrics and solid financial positions in 2022, according to reports from Fitch Ratings and Moody's Investors Service. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Health system names were compiled from credit rating reports. 1. Advocate Aurora Health has an "AA" rating and...
beckershospitalreview.com
52 hospitals, health systems that laid off 4K workers in 2022
Dozens of U.S. hospitals filed layoff notices in 2022. Some are trimming their workforces due to financial and operational challenges, and some are offering affected workers new positions. Below are 52 hospitals and health systems Becker's has covered cutting jobs, laying off employees or planning to do so since January...
beckershospitalreview.com
7 recent chief medical, nursing officer moves
Seven chief medical and nursing officer moves Becker's has covered since Dec. 21:. Mercy Hospital Fort Smith (Ark.) has selected Stephanie Whitaker, MSN, as its new chief nursing officer. The American Hospital Association has selected Chris DeRienzo, MD, to serve as senior vice president and chief physician executive — a...
Nursing 'burnout': Nurses worry shortage will worsen if measures aren't taken
Nurses are feeling physically and mentally drained from being overworked as an ongoing nursing shortage continues. If things don't change, experts fear it could get even worse.
Hospitals to turn A&E patients away after declaring critical incident
NHS leaders in the West Midlands have admitted patients are coming to harm as “extreme pressure” pushes A&Es to turn patients away regardless of if they are accepted elsewhere, The Independent has learned.Emergency departments in Worcestershire and Redditch health system have declared a critical incident and warned of delays in off-loading patients from ambulances to A&E.Hospitals in the region may be forced to put ITU patients in corridors if pressures on A&Es and ambulances aren’t mitigated, according to an email seen by The Independent.It comes as hospitals and ambulance services across the country have declared critical incidents with unprecedented...
beckershospitalreview.com
MaineHealth promotes hospital president to regional president
Portland-based MaineHealth has promoted Andrea Patstone to regional president of its Coastal Region the Sun Journal reported Dec. 28. Ms. Patstone has served the health system since 2011, most recently as president of its Norway, Maine-based Stephens Memorial Hospital. She will transition to her new role as Stephens Memorial and Western MaineHealth are incorporated into MaineHealth's Mountain region.
Ransomware Attacks on Health Care Organizations on the Rise
THURSDAY, Dec. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- From 2016 to 2021, there was an increase in ransomware attacks on health care delivery organizations, exposing the personal health information (PHI) of nearly 42 million patients, according to a study published online Dec. 29 in JAMA Health Forum. Hannah T. Neprash, Ph.D., from the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, and colleagues quantified the frequency and characteristics of ransomware attacks on health care delivery organizations in a cohort study using data from the Tracking Healthcare Ransomware Events and...
beckershospitalreview.com
Outgoing RWJBarnabas CEO reflects on 32-year career, from merger to COVID-19
In 1991, Barry Ostrowsky joined Barnabas Health as executive vice president and general counsel. In 2016, Barnabas Health merged with Robert Wood Johnson Health System, and he became the first president and CEO of the resulting West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health. At the end of 2022, Mr. Ostroworsky is retiring...
beckershospitalreview.com
WellSpan's 'nerve center' seeks to disperse overcrowding, relieve staff
York, Pa.-based WellSpan Health has developed a "nerve center" to help manage high patient volumes in its emergency rooms, Patriot-News reported Dec. 30. The center, called "WellTrack," is run from a room with 11 wall-mounted screens and a series of computer stations with triple monitors. Staff members monitor information from about 1,000 hospital beds to send patients to the hospital with the best resources to fit their specific needs.
beckershospitalreview.com
5 health systems win pharmacy services awards
The American Society of Health-System Pharmacists bestowed five health systems with "best practices" awards in early December. 1. Duke University Hospital, based in Durham, N.C., received the Success of an Expedited Pharmacy Technician Training Program to Augment the Workforce Needs of an Institution award. The team includes Tyler Vest, PharmD;...
beckershospitalreview.com
Leapfrog Group proposes changes to 2023 hospital survey
The Leapfrog Group has proposed several updates its 2023 hospital survey to ensure it aligns with current science and addresses the needs of consumers and purchasers. A new section on managing serious errors is proposed. Another voluntary question seeks to assess basic information on environmental services and facilities engineering. The...
beckershospitalreview.com
Free virtual course cross-trains nurses fast to help in pediatric departments
A new virtual course to assist in cross-training non-pediatric nurses so they can help colleagues manage the surge in severe respiratory cases in children is now available for free from the Children's Hospital Association and American Association of Critical-Care Nurses. "Care of the Acutely Ill Pediatric Patient Respiratory Bundle" is...
beckershospitalreview.com
Lakewood Ranch Medical Center to add capacity with $120M tower
Lakewood Ranch (Fla.) Medical Center is planning a $120 million expansion to increase hospital capacity, according to the Herald-Tribune. The hospital will begin construction on a new five-story tower that will add 60 patient beds to the 120-bed facility next year. The 170,000-square-foot tower is expected to include cardiovascular, surgical, orthopedic, stroke, maternity and obstetrics services as well as intensive care and emergency services, according to the report.
beckershospitalreview.com
Valley Medical Group names new chief medical officer
Dr. Puneeta Sharma has been named chief medical officer of Valley Medical Group, part of Ridgewood, N.J.-based Valley Health System. In her new role, Puneeta Dr. Sharma will be tasked with overseeing 445 providers at Valley Medical Group and will focus on medical outcomes, improving patient care and optimizing resources, according to a Dec. 27 news release from the organization.
beckershospitalreview.com
10 women on the move
The following executive moves made by women have been reported by Becker's since Dec. 22:. 1. Andrea Patstone was promoted to regional president of Portland-based MaineHealth's Coastal Region. 2. Stephanie Whitaker, MSN, was selected as the new chief nursing officer at Mercy Hospital Fort Smith (Ark.). 3. Katie Hatcher was...
beckershospitalreview.com
8 recent RIP Medical Debt partnerships
Several organizations — ranging from churches to local governments — have partnered with RIP Medical Debt to relieve millions of dollars worth of medical debt. Here are eight RIP Medical Debt partnerships Becker's has reported since Oct. 3. 1. ApolloMD, a clinical services provider for hospitals and health...
beckershospitalreview.com
New York health system loses eminent domain legal battle
The New York State Supreme Court, appellate division, ruled against Utica-based Mohawk Valley Health System's request to use eminent domain to procure a parcel of land as part of the construction of a medical office building, The Observer-Dispatch reported Dec. 28. The Oneida County Industrial Development Authority had attempted to...
beckershospitalreview.com
26 patient safety experts to know | 2022
Becker's Healthcare is thrilled to reveal the 2022 edition of its list, "26 patients safety experts to know." The professionals included on this list are prominent advocates for patient safety. They are clinicians, researchers and experts who focus on improving healthcare for large populations. Many honorees have received industry awards, published articles and led initiatives to facilitate the reduction of patient harm in the healthcare setting.
beckershospitalreview.com
He was the hospital's financial auditor. Now he's its CEO.
When Brian Barta walks into a room, the first thing he does is start asking questions. He learned the practice as a financial auditor — enter openly, collect data, gain as much information as possible before setting a plan in action. Now, he's using that same approach to crack into a different realm as CEO of Winfield, Kan.-based William Newton Hospital.
Comments / 0