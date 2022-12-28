ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

The Tennessean

When will Tennessee Titans play Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 18? Here's the latest

The Tennessee Titans will play the biggest game of their season in Week 18. The Titans (7-9) visit the Jacksonville Jaguars (7-8) in Week 18. The game will be played at 7:15 p.m. on Saturday and broadcast on ABC and ESPN, per a league announcement Sunday evening. The winner of the game will win the AFC South and host a wild-card playoff game. With a loss, the Titans will miss the playoffs for the first time...
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Another Rough Outing For Houston Texans in 1st Half vs. Jaguars

- Instead of another competitive outing, the Houston Texans nosedived Sunday against the streaking Jacksonville Jaguars. The Texans, behind a costly fumble, inexplicable red-zone strategy and shoddy tackling, fell behind 21-0 at halftime to the Jaguars. The Jaguars, competing for the AFC South division title in a showdown next week against the Tennessee Titans, are on their way toward snapping a nine-game losing streak to the 2-12-1 Texans.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report

Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
COLUMBUS, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win

Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
COLUMBUS, OH
ClutchPoints

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence’s final injury status for Week 17 vs. Texans

Look at the Jacksonville Jaguars go! After going down to 2-6 at one point, Trevor Lawrence and co. have bulldozed their way to the AFC playoff picture. They have won their last five games, thanks in large part to their offense finally clicking. With a matchup against the Houston Texans on the horizon, the Jaguars are taking no chance, as they have made Trevor Lawrence available, per Adam Schefter.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

