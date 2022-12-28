Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways In TennesseeLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
Cheating Girlfriend Humiliated in Front of Parents After Boyfriend Confronts Her in Crazy WayBriana B.Nashville, TN
Williamson Educators Nominated for National HonorAdvocate AndyWilliamson County, TN
Dollar General Makes $100,000 Donation to Sumner County SchoolsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
5 Top-Rated Hotels to Stay in NashvilleBryan DijkhuizenNashville, TN
Related
When will Tennessee Titans play Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 18? Here's the latest
The Tennessee Titans will play the biggest game of their season in Week 18. The Titans (7-9) visit the Jacksonville Jaguars (7-8) in Week 18. The game will be played at 7:15 p.m. on Saturday and broadcast on ABC and ESPN, per a league announcement Sunday evening. The winner of the game will win the AFC South and host a wild-card playoff game. With a loss, the Titans will miss the playoffs for the first time...
Yardbarker
Another Rough Outing For Houston Texans in 1st Half vs. Jaguars
- Instead of another competitive outing, the Houston Texans nosedived Sunday against the streaking Jacksonville Jaguars. The Texans, behind a costly fumble, inexplicable red-zone strategy and shoddy tackling, fell behind 21-0 at halftime to the Jaguars. The Jaguars, competing for the AFC South division title in a showdown next week against the Tennessee Titans, are on their way toward snapping a nine-game losing streak to the 2-12-1 Texans.
NFL flexes Chiefs-Raiders, Titans-Jaguars to Saturday
The NFL has flexed the Chiefs-Raiders, Titans-Jaguars games to Saturday on the ESPN family of networks. The league will announce starting times for the rest of the Week 18 schedule Monday night.
Jacksonville Jaguars beat Houston Texans 31-3, snap 9-game losing streak
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — FINAL SCORE: Jacksonville Jaguars have beaten the Houston Texans 31-3, snapping a 9-game losing streak against the team. This is the fourth game won in a row for the Jaguars. Follow along below for live updates as the Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Houston Texans at...
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
After a six consecutive loss, Tennessee Titans improbable season-long trend continues
The Titans are hoping to win the AFC South division for a third consecutive season. They've had a rough go as of late and lost six in a row, but one stat stands out.
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence’s final injury status for Week 17 vs. Texans
Look at the Jacksonville Jaguars go! After going down to 2-6 at one point, Trevor Lawrence and co. have bulldozed their way to the AFC playoff picture. They have won their last five games, thanks in large part to their offense finally clicking. With a matchup against the Houston Texans on the horizon, the Jaguars are taking no chance, as they have made Trevor Lawrence available, per Adam Schefter.
WFAA
The Gloat: Cowboys grab 12th victory of season against overmatched Titans
DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys earned their 12th win of the season with a 27-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football. After picking off one of the top teams in the league last week, the Cowboys could’ve had a let down against a team playing with several of their starters out.
Big Cat Country
Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars kickoff time set for Week 18 with AFC South on the line
The Week 18 matchup between the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field now has a kickoff time. The game is set for Saturday, Jan. 7 at 8:15 p.m. Eastern Time and will broadcast on ESPN/ABC. The winner of the contest will also win the AFC South Division,...
Forget Titans’ 6-game skid: AFC South title on the line vs. Jags
Go ahead and forget Tennessee’s six-game skid, the franchise’s longest since Ken Whisenhunt lost his head coaching job seven games into his second season in 2015. Only one game matters now for the Titans. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. And yes, they can win the AFC...
Texans vs. Jaguars: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report
The Texans host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday as Houston will attempt to begin a winning streak as the season comes to a close. The Houston Texans host the Jaguars on Sunday at NRG Stadium and hope to extend their winning streak over Jacksonville. The Texans are still riding high...
SB Nation
NFL Draft 2023 order: Updated pick order after Week 17 with Texans, Bears at the top
The final order for the 2023 NFL Draft is coming into focus. With Week 17 about to be in the books after Monday Night Football between the Bengals and Bills, teams are entering the final week of the regular season with the draft order taking shape. The Houston Texans will...
Comments / 0