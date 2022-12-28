PINE KNOLL SHORES - More than 200 cold-stunned sea turtles were rescued along the eastern North Carolina coast. According to the North Carolina Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores, the aquarium has taken in around 22 rescued sea turtles during the past several weeks. The turtles were placed in heated rehabilitation areas after being stunned by the cold weather. The Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue is also treating turtles, with 43 at its facility while the Star Center aquarium in Manteo has 160 turtles.

