WITN
Six Eastern Carolina counties locked out of their online records
RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - They’re responsible for keeping and protecting your most important records. But Thursday, a company that works with local governments across North Carolina has been paralyzed by a cyber attack with no end in sight. WRAL reports that Cott Systems said they work with 300 local...
carolinacoastonline.com
Hospital selects new interim CEO
- Carteret Health Care will soon have new leadership on its board of directors. William "Harvey" Case, former chief executive officer (CEO), has retired from his position effective Saturday, Dec. 31. Case became CEO in Jan. 2020, and his role at the hospital was to lead, provide vision and be...
newbernnow.com
City of New Bern and Craven County Public Notices – Dec. 30, 2022
NOTICE OF OFFER TO PURCHASE REAL PROPERTY: 115 Hillmont Road. NOTICE OF AN OFFER TO PURCHASE REAL PROPERTY OWNED BY THE CITY NEW BERN AND CRAVEN COUNTY BEING ADVERTISED PURSUANT TO §§160-269 AND 153A-l76 OF THE N.C. GENERAL STATUTES. TAKE NOTICE that the City of New Bern and...
thewashingtondailynews.com
When the “Big Chill” hit Eastern NC
Do you think the “polar vortexes” of late have made it unusually cold in eastern North Carolina? Granted, we know it’s been cold enough the past week for Jack’s Creek (historically known as Windmill Creek) to ice over. But it hasn’t been anywhere near as cold as it was during ten days of sub-freezing temperatures during the winter of 1917-1918.
thewashingtondailynews.com
YEAR IN REVIEW: Washington’s Piggly Wiggly becomes Carlie C’s
This story was originally published in May 2022. It was one of our most read stories from the year. Washington’s Piggly Wiggly grocery store on River Road will become a Carlie C’s IGA starting Wednesday. Beaufort County shoppers have been coming to “the Pig” since 1989 and Saturday...
WITN
Atlantic Beach to host annual Smoke on the Water bonfire
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Atlantic Beach is hosting its annual Smoke on the Water bonfire. This event takes place Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. on the beach at the Circle. There will be live music by Robert McDuffy, as well as s’mores supplies to buy. The bonfire is...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Dec. 27, 28 & 29
Addie McGregor, 89, of Morehead City passed away Thursday December 29, 2022, at her home. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
thewashingtondailynews.com
YEAR IN REVIEW: City to pay Pritchard $185,000 in settlement
EDITOR’S NOTE: This story was originally published in September. It was one of our most read stories of the year. The City of Washington paid out $185,000 to Teresa Pritchard who was the mother of Cedric D. Pritchard – a 27-year-old man fatally shot by Washington senior patrol officer Aaron M. Mobley in October of 2018 during an attempted traffic stop.
WITN
Greenville & Morehead City New Year’s Eve celebrations canceled
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - More bad news for those hoping to celebrate the arrival of 2023 in several locations. Bad weather predicted for New Year’s Eve has forced the emerald not to drop in Greenville and the crab pot will not drop in Morehead City. Greenville announced Friday morning...
thewashingtondailynews.com
YEAR IN REVIEW: Chocowinity fires town clerk, investigation underway
EDITOR’S NOTE: This story was originally published in August. It was one of our most read stories of the year. CHOCOWINITY— Long-time town clerk Joy McRoy has been fired and is under investigation for possible criminal charges, according to city officials who spoke with the Washington Daily News this week.
wcti12.com
One dead after head-on collision in Pamlico County
GRANTSBORO, Pamlico County — A Wednesday afternoon two-car head-on collision in Pamlico County left one dead and another critically injured. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol confirmed the incident in an email. According to their report, the fatal collision occurred on NC 55 in Pamlico County, three hundred sixteen feet west of New Ditch Farm Road (SR 1200), 0.55 miles east of Grantsboro.
carolinacoastonline.com
Cold-stunned sea turtles rescued off NC coast
PINE KNOLL SHORES - More than 200 cold-stunned sea turtles were rescued along the eastern North Carolina coast. According to the North Carolina Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores, the aquarium has taken in around 22 rescued sea turtles during the past several weeks. The turtles were placed in heated rehabilitation areas after being stunned by the cold weather. The Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue is also treating turtles, with 43 at its facility while the Star Center aquarium in Manteo has 160 turtles.
wcti12.com
Person of interest sought after accident leaves one dead in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Authorities are searching for a person of interest in the Kellum Loop Road and Ramsey Road area of Jacksonville Friday night after what they described as an accident left one person dead. Onslow County Sheriff Chris Thomas has confirmed deputies are searching for 27-year-old Andrew...
wcti12.com
Early morning fire in New Bern sends two to hospital
NEW BERN, Craven County — Rick Tyler said he was awakened around 4:30 A.M. by a police officer who was pounding at his door. He said the officer rushed him out of his home before the fire could spread. Rick said what he saw next was shocking. “Get your...
WITN
New Bern drug raid lands two men in jail
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A drug raid on Wednesday landed two New Bern men behind bars. Craven County deputies, along with New Bern police, raided a home on Pompano Drive. Malcolm Tripp, who lives at the home, was charged with four felony counts of possession with intent to sell/deliver heroin and four felony counts of maintaining a dwelling for the sale of heroin.
