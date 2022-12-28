ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hardy County, WV

Treasurer Moore Presents Hardy County Schools Superintendent SMART529 ‘When I Grow Up’ Award

By Lootpress News Staff
 2 days ago
MOOREFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – State Treasurer Riley Moore recently presented Hardy County Schools Superintendent Sheena Van Meter with the 2022 SMART529Superintendent’s Award, in recognition of Hardy County Schools having the most students in a county to enter the 2022 SMART529 “When I Grow Up” Essay Contest.

“I was honored to recognize Superintendent Sheena Van Meter and Hardy County Schools for their efforts to teach students the importance of post-secondary education and career exploration,” said Treasurer Moore. “I’m looking forward to my Office’s essay contest for this upcoming year and reading about students’ future career aspirations.”

The SMART529 When I Grow Up essay contest gives West Virginia students the chance to win up to $5,000 in SMART529 savings for higher education. Teachers have an opportunity to win a $2,500 cash prize. More than 2,800 students across the state submitted essays during the 2022 edition of the contest, and the grand prize winner was announced during an in-person ceremony in September.

Hardy County Schools led the way by having the most essay contest entries returned by the county’s student population, with a participation rate of 13.2 percent. The participation rate is calculated based on the number of entries submitted by students in the county in relation to the total number of SMART529 When I Grow Up essay contest entry forms mailed directly to schools each January.

“I’m proud of Hardy County faculty and staff’s hard work to help students plan for their future beyond the high school, trade school or college classroom,” said Superintendent Van Meter. “It’s our goal to prepare them to productively contribute to their community, and the State Treasurer’s Office When I Grow Up essay contest helps them think about what that looks like, which is a great start!”

State Treasurer Riley Moore kicked off the 2023 edition of the SMART529 When I Grow Up student and teacher essay contest last week. Entry forms for both students and teachers are available at www.SMART529.com. In addition, entry forms will be available at elementary schools throughout the state. The deadline for entry forms and essay submissions is Friday, February 24, 2023.

SMART529 is a qualified tuition program issued by the Board of Trustees of the West Virginia College and Jumpstart Savings Programs and administered by Hartford Funds. Complete information about SMART529 plans and investment options is available at www.SMART529.com.

