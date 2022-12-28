Read full article on original website
This Weekend In Laramie: NEW YEAR’S EDITION
2022 felt like it was long and short at the same time. January felt like a lifetime ago, but then when did we even get ourselves to December? We hope that everyone had a great 2022, and here's to a much better 2023!. To celebrate the end of 2022, and...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Terry Bison Ranch prepares for the New Year and new changes
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The Terry Bison Ranch is a staple of Cheyenne and Wyoming, and this slice of western heritage will soon be upgraded in the New Year. The Terry Bison Ranch will serve their beef and bison dinner with all the fixings this week and for New Year.
capcity.news
GoFundMe launched for family of elderly Cheyenne man killed in Mitchell Court Fire
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A GoFundMe page has been launched to help the wife and son of an elderly Cheyenne man who perished last Friday after being trapped in a house fire. On Dec. 23, Laramie County firefighters responded to a residential fire on the 800 block of Mitchell Court and found an elderly man dead at the scene.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
The Cheyenne Depot holds two events for the New Year
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - With New Year right around the corner, Visit Cheyenne and the Downtown District Authority are gearing up for the main event with about 10,000 lights. The New Year’s ball drop is one of two main events at the Cheyenne Depot this year. The...
cowboystatedaily.com
Cheyenne Residents Rally Around Man Who Is Now Homeless After Father Killed In House Fire
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Donations are pouring into a GoFundMe effort started for Tim Adams, the son of an elderly Cheyenne man who was killed in a house fire the night before Christmas Eve. The fire began after his father, Larry Adams, crawled beneath the...
Eggs Frying Your Budget? Where to Find Cheap Eggs in Cheyenne.
Winter is the time of year when I use eggs the most. I'll usually go through two dozen eggs a week by the end of January between baking cookies, frying up New Year's Day pancakes, and throwing together a plate of Deviled Eggs. This year, my wallet wasn't too pleased...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Layla Martinez Human Trafficking -VOSOT Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version
Comea shelter makes room for more-pkg- Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. The Comea House and Resource Center officials were prepared to help. The community worked with the city, county, and state officials to ensure everyone, especially the homeless, were off the street during the unprecedented cold snap that started on Dec. 21st.
capcity.news
Railspur owner raises West Edge development concerns to City Council
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The West Edge district’s newest food establishment, Railspur, is scheduled to open to the public for the first time this Saturday, but one of the owners is concerned about the lack of building development in the surrounding area. Chad Willett, a Railspur owner and manager...
Cheyenne Police: Shots Fired Incident Grew Out Of Rental Dispute
Cheyenne Police say an incident on Thursday in which shots were fired and a woman was arrested apparently grew out of a dispute between a property owner and a tenant. That's according to a news release from the CPD. Police spokeswoman Alex Farkas says police were called to the 1400...
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (12/28/22–12/29/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
capcity.news
Downtown Development Authority Board to meet with Cheyenne officials
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Downtown Development Authority Board will meet with city officials on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, from 3 to 5 p.m. in the Mayor’s Conference Room, Room 310, at the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave. Topics of discussion will include reviewing past master plans, open...
Website Names Casper, Cheyenne Among 10 Best Affordable Places to Retire
Wyoming's two largest cities made a top 10 list of best cities to retire, according to the financial planning and pop culture website Wealth of Geeks and published by The Associated Press last week. The Casper Area Chamber of Commerce effusively praised the report. "It’s no surprise to us that...
Cheyenne Man Dies In Fire While Trying To Thaw Frozen Pipes
Laramie County Fire District#1 and the Laramie County Sheriff's Office say an elderly Laramie County man died on Friday in a Mitchell Court house fire that apparently started as he was trying to thaw water lines underneath the house. Mitchell Court is located just off East Allison Road, just south...
capcity.news
Cheyenne Fire Rescue responds to vehicular fire, burn victim
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne Fire Rescue responded to a recreational vehicle on fire and located a burn victim early this morning. The vehicle was located in an alley behind the 600 block of W. 21st St. and caused damage to an outbuilding. The victim was found by officers a...
Up To Three Feet Of Snow Possible In SE Wyoming Mountains
A Winter Storm Warning has been posted for the Sierra Madre and Snowy Range Mountains of southeast Wyoming, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for the Snowy and Sierra Madre Mountains from Friday morning through Monday afternoon. There are two main rounds of snowfall we are looking at: 1) Friday afternoon through Saturday and 2) Early Monday through Monday afternoon. Snow is forecast to become more widespread Sunday and Monday, resulting in accumulating snowfall outside of the highlighted areas. More details to come as we get closer to Sunday and Monday.
Cheyenne Police Investigating Report Of Shots Fired
Cheyenne Police are investigating a report of shots being fired in the city on Thursday morning. That's according to a post on the Cheyenne Police Department [CPD] Facebook page. According to the post, police were called to the 1400 Block of Rollins Avenue a little before 11 am. Police say...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Comea makes room for more
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The Comea House and Resource Center officials were prepared to help. The community worked with the city, county, and state officials to ensure everyone, especially the homeless, were off the street during the unprecedented cold snap that started on Dec. 21st. “People are coming...
capcity.news
High winds, snow chances to mark end of 2022, start of 2023
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — 2022 will go out like a lion with roaring winds and snowfall if the forecast holds up. Today, Dec. 30, started out a bit chilly, but will warm to a high of 41 degrees under mostly sunny skies. Winds are expected from the west-southwest at 15–20 mph with gusts of up to 30 mph. Windspeeds may be higher in parts, especially to the west of Cheyenne along Interstate 80.
Brian Kozak To Be Sworn In As Laramie County Sheriff On January 3
Laramie County Sheriff-elect Brian Kozak will be sworn into office on Jan. 3 at 8 a.m. according to an email he sent to local media on Tuesday morning. Kozak, who served as Cheyenne Police Chief for a decade, was elected to serve as Sheriff in November as a Republican, will replace long-time Laramie County Sheriff Danny Glick, who did not run for re-election in 2022.
This Weekend In Laramie: IT’S CHRISTMAS
It's Christmas!!! I would like to take this opportunity to wish everyone a Merry Christmas, and Happy Holiday. Have a great one and remember, to stay safe this Holiday Season. This Weekend's Special Events at the Winter Lights Festival. Come join three of our amazing Downtown businesses at the Winter...
