Leadership
Donalsonville (Ga.) Hospital named Katie Hatcher its new CFO, the Donalsonville News reported Dec. 28. Ms. Hatcher moves from controller to CFO as former CFO James Moody transitions to a hospital administration role, the report said. The hospital has been led by president and CEO Herman Brookins for 31 years.
Secretary of state makes official call for special election
ATLANTA — The Georgia Secretary of State’s office gave official notice Wednesday of a Special Election that will be held on Jan. 31 in Colquitt, Cook, Seminole, Decatur, Grady, Thomas and Brooks Counties for Georgia Senate District 11 to fill a vacancy due to the resignation of Sen. Dean Burke. A runoff, if needed, would be held on Feb. 28.
Wiregrass school recognized for student achievement improvements
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Wiregrass area elementary school was one of 38 Alabama schools that saw massive student achievement improvements over the last 4 years. State officials such as Superintendent Eric Mackey and Deputy Superintendent Angela Martin, along with top officials with each of the schools, gathered together in a massive video call recently where they learned that their improvements have gotten them to the point to be removed from a massive federal improvement list, according to AL.com.
Meet your new Donalsonville Hospital administration
Donalsonville Hospital Leadership Team: Katie Hatcher, April Massey, Herman Brookins, Shelly Hines, James Moody, Marian Hodges, Dr. Phyllis Garrett, and Heather Smith. At Donalsonville Hospital and Seminole Manor Nursing Home growing their own hospital leadership is one of the countless procedures performed wery well. Under the 31-year guidance of President and CEO, Herman Brookins, Donalsonville Hospital has worked to create a succession plan that will take this 103-year-old hospital into the future.
5-time TCC state championship coach Ed Pilcher passes away
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Ed Pilcher, who led Thomas County Central to five state championships, has passed away. He was 72. Pilcher, who was involved in south Georgia high school football for around 40 years, began his career with Early County in 1986. Though, arguably the team he is best...
Abbeville daycare worker arrested
Silent Heroes of the Wiregrass: Web Extra Brad's Bit Bradley Marsh. For years, Dr. Bradley Marsh has been providing many in the City of Progress with dental care. The native says getting to work in his hometown is a blessing. Silent Heroes of the Wiregrass: Bradley Marsh. Updated: 5 hours...
Dothan taxpayers spend a half million to defend lawsuit and it’s not over
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) -A legal spat between the city of Dothan and non-profit that assists recovering addicts has already cost taxpayers over a half-million dollars and that price tag will continue to escalate. The reason is because Oxford House refuses to give up its fight, which is disappointing to the...
Former Dothan city manager Don Marnon dies
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Former Dothan city manager Don Marnon died Tuesday, according to his daughter’s Facebook page. He was 85. Marnon’s city hall tenure followed his retirement from the U.S. Army where he achieved the rank of colonel. He also served several years as chairman of Army...
Claim: Racism, misused funds got woman fired during Dothan feeding scandal
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A woman fired from her city of Dothan job paints a disturbing portrait of racist bosses who unfairly retaliated against her as she questioned their handling of government funds and confronted them with other issues. Stephanie Wingfield makes those allegations in court documents filed last week as...
Suspected Police Chase at South Jackson and Dervan off of Oakridge
Albany, GA – Reporters on scene of a suspected police chase at South Jackson and Dervan right off Oakridge. Please stay tuned to CBS 44/My55 for more, also on our Facebook and here on our website. We’ll post further updates regarding this situation as we receive them.
Woman claims racism and lies got her fired from City of Dothan during food scandal
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A motion has been filed in the Houston County courts requesting a City of Dothan employee at the heart of the Dothan food scandal be reinstated to her former position after she claims she was treated unfairly. Stephanie Wingfield was fired from her position as Director...
Washington deputies searching for missing teen
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Washington County deputies are asking for help to find a missing teenager. Rachel Harlan, 16, was last seen at her home on Worley Road at approximately 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Rachel was wearing a navy-colored jacket, jeans, and white shoes. Anyone with information about her location is asked to contact the […]
Governor DeSantis' inauguration activities to impact Tallahassee traffic
Traffic will be impacted on Monday, Jan. 2, and Tuesday, Jan. 3, due to the Governor's inaugural activities on both days.
Four injured in Graceville fire
GRACEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) — Four people were seriously injured in a house fire in Graceville, according to fire officials and the Jackson County Times. The blaze happened at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at a home on the 4400 block of Crow Road. Fire officials said four adults, three men, and one woman, were rushed to […]
Bainbridge ending 2022 with a spike in violent crime
GBI asking for help identifying remains of child found dead in the 1980s. Known as “Baby Jane Doe,” the young child’s remains were found in Millwood off of Duncan Bridge Road in December 1988. The GBI believes she has a possible connection to Albany. Albany shooting leaves...
Gadsden County to host New Year's brunch
In celebration of New Year's, Gadsden County will be holding a New Year's brunch on Sunday, January 1.
House fire in rural Houston County
GORDON, Ala (WDHN)— The cause of a house fire at 68 Willoughby Road is currently under investigation but Houston County EMA Director Chris Judah says the fire could be electrical. No one was in the home at the time of the fire. Several emergency response units were on the...
Police: Abbeville daycare worker abused 4-year-old
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - An Abbeville daycare worker faces child abuse charges. Maya Kearra Shante Kelley, 32, is accused of becoming violent with a four-year-old. Arrested on Wednesday, she faces seven counts. Abbeville police say their investigation revealed that Kelley dragged the victim to the floor and exerted excessive force...
Several antiques reported stolen from Albany storage unit
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Several antiques were reportedly stolen from an Albany storage unit, according to an incident report from the Albany Police Department (APD). It happened at a storage unit at Village Green Mini Warehouses on Dawson Road. The incident report states that 15 antique Disney dolls, two antique...
Satsuma Farmer in Jackson County
After a category five hurricane, tornadoes, and wildfires, local leaders said they knew more safety measures needed to be taken for when disaster strikes again, especially for those in the more rural parts of Bay County. Bringing in the New Year at Baytowne Wharf. Updated: 17 hours ago. Kensley Brooks,...
