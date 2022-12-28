Read full article on original website
markerzone.com
LONG-TIME NHL COACH MARC CRAWFORD MAKING A RETURN BEHIND THE BENCH IN EUROPE
After parting ways with the Chicago Blackhawks in May, Marc Crawford was left without a coaching job and the 61-year-old wanted to be behind a bench for a 33rd consecutive season. Crawford was unable to land a job before the start of the 2022-23 season, but now he has and...
chatsports.com
Wednesday’s Dump & Chase: Happy Hockey-days
The Nashville Predators top-paid scorers aren't scoring as much, but the reason behind it is evidence of a bigger problem. The young center is making a big impact after being called up from Milwaukee. Follow the Preds’ all-time leading scorer from pre draft scouting to today. The rise and...
NHL Odds: Flyers vs. Sharks prediction, odds and pick – 12/29/2022
The Philadelphia Flyers will make the long flight to the other side of the country to do war with the San Jose Sharks in what should be an intriguing showdown. It is about that time to take an exclusive glimpse at our NHL odds series where our Flyers-Sharks prediction and pick will be made.
Komets’ win streak at 7 after victory over Toledo
Shawn Bourdrias scored the game-winning goal for Fort Wayne early in the third period.
chatsports.com
Electric Crowd Helps Memphis Rally to Win in AAC Opener
MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- The Memphis Tigers erased a second-half deficit and earned a win in the American Athletic Conference opener Thursday night against South Florida, 93-86. More to come...
chatsports.com
OKC Blue: Notable performances, highlights in 108-105 loss to G League’s Spurs
While the Oklahoma City Thunder were busy playing the Charlotte Hornets, the G League’s OKC Blue was also playing a game. The Blue was not able to collect a win against the G League’s Austin Spurs in a 108-105 loss. The loss drops the Blue’s record to 1-1 on the season.
chatsports.com
B/R NHL Roundtable: Ideal Location for the 2024 Winter Classic
We're just days away from one of the NHL's signature events of the year, as the league takes over Boston's historic Fenway Park for the 2023 Winter Classic. We've seen iconic American sporting arenas host the January showpiece, including Wrigley Field, the Cotton Bowl and Michigan Stadium. But where should...
chatsports.com
MBB | West Coast Conference Play Begins This Week
MORAGA, Calif. — A new season officially begins as 2022 comes to a close, with Saint Mary's Men's Basketball opening up West Coast Conference play this week. The Gaels will begin their conference slate with a home contest against San Diego on Thursday night before heading to Santa Clara for a Saturday affair on New Year's Eve.
chatsports.com
Michigan-TCU Fiesta Bowl features SEC officiating crew, Ohio State alum
The Fiesta Bowl is now less than 24 hours away — Michigan is set to square off against TCU in what should be a competitive game at State Farm Stadium. It’ll be the Big Ten going at it against the Big 12, and there will be an SEC officiating crew, per Football Zebras.
chatsports.com
South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 94: Noah Owen
2022 High Level Kannapolis (Low-A) SSS rank among all right-handed starting pitchers in the system 19. Overall 2022 stats 5-10 u26beufe0f 23 games (19 starts) u26beufe0f 106 1⁄3 IP u26beufe0f 5.16 ERA u26beufe0f 1.476 WHIP u26beufe0f 83 K u26beufe0f 32 BB. Noah Owen was a well-traveled collegian, playing ball...
chatsports.com
Falcons Sign A Player + Rumors On TRADING Kyle Pitts, Brady & Payton To NOLA? Falcons News & Rumors
Kyle Pitts highlights the Atlanta Falcons news and rumors on December 28th, 2022. There is an NFL rumor that the Falcons could trade Pitts during the 2023 NFL offseason. Pitts was drafted fourth overall during the 2021 NFL Draft. Falcons Today and Chat Sports host Matthew Peterson goes over the latest Falcons news and rumors alongside Kyle Pitts potentially being traded like: Falcons signing someone to their practice squad, Sean Payton and Tom Brady going to the New Orleans Saints in 2023, and who will the Falcons target in the 2023 NFL Draft and 2023 NFL Free Agency? Enjoy today’s Atlanta Falcons YouTube video!
chatsports.com
Mavs-Rockets preview: What will Luka do for an encore?
If you were at American Airlines Center to witness Luka Donu010diu0107’s 60-point game, congratulations. You were a part of history. If you weren’t, don’t fret. You never know – and, well, no one ever really knows – what the magical No. 77 will do for his encore.
chatsports.com
Public Skate: Bruins vs. Devils
It is Wednesday evening, my dudes. Once again, it’s Bruins vs. Devils, and once again the Bruins are playing their second game in as many nights. Hey, you can only play the games on your schedule — let’s hope the Bruins have their skating legs. As a...
chatsports.com
Men's Hoops Opens WCC Play Thursday Vs. USF
SANTA CLARA, Calif. - After putting a stamp on non-conference play by finishing with a 12-3 record, second-most in program history, Santa Clara men's basketball will look keep their hot start going as they gear up to host San Francisco on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. PT inside the Leavey Center in what will serve as the WCC-opener for both programs. The game will be streamed live on the WCC Network.
chatsports.com
Canal Street Chronicles: Week 17 - Bold Predictions
It’s Week 16 and the Saints are now 6-9 after defeating both the Cleveland Browns and the cold weather on Christmas Eve at FirstEnergy Stadium. Here are your bold predictions from some of the Canal Street Chronicles staff for this week’s matchup between the New Orleans Saints and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.
chatsports.com
WBB | Gaels Close Out Calendar Year at USD and BYU
SAN DIEGO, Calif. – Saint Mary's Women's Basketball will finish the calendar year – and their string of six-straight road games – by playing at USD on Thursday and at BYU on Saturday. The Gaels are already 1-0 in WCC play, and now enter the tick of the West Coast Conference slate.
chatsports.com
Chiefs vs. Broncos final injury report: No designations for the Chiefs
On New Year’s weekend, Kansas City hosts Denver for a Week 17 matchup. Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. On Sunday, the Chiefs will host the Denver Broncos at Noon Arrowhead Time. Here is...
chatsports.com
Big 12 MBB Preview: 12/31
Big 12 conference play officially begins with a morning tip between #18 TCU (11-1) and Texas Tech (10-2). The Horned Frogs escaped their nonconference slate with only one loss (a relatively bad one to Northwestern State, but no season killer). TCU also notched wins against the likes of then #25 Iowa, Cal, SMU, Utah, and Providence. The Frogs’ go-to guy is certainly Mike Miles Jr., who averages 18.1 ppg. On the other side of the court, Texas Tech pushed through nonconference play with only two losses to Ohio State and then #10 Creighton. The problem for the Red Raiders, however, is they don’t really have any notable wins.
chatsports.com
Former Browns QB to start for Titans tonight
The story of the Cleveland Browns season has been all about quarterbacks. Starting back to the end of last year and the beginning of this offseason, the Browns have kept quarterbacks at the center of attention. In a round about way, the story of Cleveland (ex)quarterbacks continues all the way...
