Wichita Eagle
Cowboys BREAKING: Titans Starting 3rd-String QB Josh Dobbs
On a short week, the Dallas Cowboys travel to face the Tenneesee Titans on Thursday night from Nissan Stadium. The Cowboys are hoping to reach 12 wins and add to the Titans’ five-game losing streak. And the Titans are apparently making a call that helps Dallas’ cause. Tennessee...
Titans vs. Cowboys predictions: NFL experts make Week 17 picks
All week we’re been wondering if the Tennessee Titans would sit key players who are the least bit banged-up for the Week 17 contest against the Dallas Cowboys since it has no impact on the AFC South. Well, we got our answer on Wednesday with the Titans listing several...
Yardbarker
Week 17 injury report: Cowboys may be without two key players against Titans
After edging out the Philadelphia Eagles in a nail-biter on Christmas Eve, the Dallas Cowboys turnaround on a short week to battle the Tennessee Titans in Nashville on Thursday night. While the quick return of sounds and sights of Cowboys football may sound great to fans — it's not boding...
How to watch the Tennessee Titans' NFL Week 17 game vs. Dallas Cowboys
The Tennessee Titans are on a five-game losing streak heading into Thursday night's home game against the Dallas Cowboys. Malik Willis is expected to start again at QB after a 99-yard, two-interception performance in Saturday's loss to the NFL-worst Houston Texans. The game has no stakes in relation to the...
Cowboys topple Titans, remain alive in bid for NFC East title
The Dallas Cowboys are still alive in the race for the NFC East championship. The Cowboys defeated the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football, 27-13, to keep the heat on the Eagles. The Birds play the Saints on Sunday at the Linc and would win the NFC East title if...
FOX Sports
Cowboys face Titans, still in chase for NFC East title
DALLAS (11-4) at TENNESSEE (7-8) Thursday, 8:15 p.m. EST, Amazon Prime. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Cowboys by 10 1/2. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Cowboys 9-6, Titans 8-6-1. SERIES RECORD: Cowboys lead 8-7. LAST MEETING: Titans beat Cowboys 28-14 Nov. 5, 2018, at Dallas. LAST WEEK: Cowboys beat Eagles 40-34; Titans lost...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 17: How to bet Cowboys-Titans
The Dallas Cowboys head to Nashville to square off against the Tennessee Titans in a Week 17 NFL matchup. The Cowboys were victorious against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16, while the Titans were defeated by the Houston Texans in their weekend matchup. Here's everything you need from a betting...
Joshua Dobbs stakes his claim as Titans' QB1 — and other takeaways from Cowboys loss | Estes
Four observations from the Tennessee Titans’ 27-13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night at Nissan Stadium. Making a relatively meaningless midweek game more interesting, the Titans threw a curveball in opting to give former Vols quarterback Joshua Dobbs – signed only eight days previously – his first career NFL start ahead of rookie Malik Willis.
Yardbarker
Dak Disaster: Cowboys' Prescott Throws Two First Half INTs vs. Titans
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's interception woes have followed him to Nissan Stadium. During Thursday night's first half against the Tennessee Titans, Prescott tossed a pair of interceptions, bringing his season total to 14, tied for the most in the NFL with benched Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. Perhaps...
Tennessee Titans' Joshua Dobbs throws first career TD in tight Dallas Cowboys game
The first touchdown pass of Tennessee Titans quarterback Joshua Dobbs' NFL career made a game of it on Thursday Night Football. Dobbs, signed by the Titans from the Detroit Lions practice squad Dec. 21, connected with Robert Woods on a 7-yard TD pass with 2:04 to play in the third quarter against the Dallas Cowboys, cutting the Titans' deficit to 17-13 at Nissan Stadium.
Porterville Recorder
Today in Sports History-Browns complete second 0-16 season
1961 — Paul Hornung, on leave from the Army, scores 19 points to lead the Green Bay Packers to a 37-0 win over the New York Giants for their seventh NFL championship. Green Bay’s Bart Starr throws three touchdown passes in the first title game ever played in Green Bay.
Porterville Recorder
NFL Injury Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):. Sunday. ARIZONA CARDINALS at ATLANTA FALCONS...
Joe Milton III leads Vols to Orange Bowl victory over Clemson
No. 6 Tennessee defeated No. 7 Clemson in the Capital One Orange Bowl Friday. The Vols (11-2) never trailed against the Tigers (11-3) and notched a 31-14 victory at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Tennessee set the tone for the contest early as it forced Clemson into a...
Atrisco Heritage looking to make noise in 2023
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As the high school basketball season rolls into 2023, Atrisco Heritage Academy has established itself as a true contender for the boys’ 5A title. The Jaguars are going into the Albuquerque Metro Tournament with a 10-1 record and ranked as the second-top team in the state. Steve Heredia took over as head […]
Video: Pelicans head coach Willie Green after Pelicans 5th straight win, defeating Sixers
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 42 points, making a career-high 11 3-pointers, and Zion Williamson added 36 to power the New Orleans Pelicans to a 127-116 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night. McCollum nailed 3-pointers on three consecutive possessions in a 42-second span of the second quarter, giving the Pelicans a […]
Porterville Recorder
Friday's Transactions
NBA — Fined Atlanta G Bogdan Bogdanovic an undisclosed amount for kicking a game ball into the spectator stands during a Dec. 28th game against Brooklyn. CAROLINA PANTHERS — Promoted CB Josh Norman from the practice squad to the active roster. CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed OT La'el Collins...
Tennessee Titans put QB Ryan Tannehill on injured reserve before game vs. Dallas Cowboys
The Tennessee Titans have placed quarterback Ryan Tannehill on injured reserve, effectively ending his season. Tannehill will miss his fourth game of the season Thursday when the Titans (7-8) host the Dallas Cowboys (11-4). He's been dealing with a recurring ankle injury that he re-aggravated on Dec. 18 against the Los Angeles Chargers. By landing on injured reserve, Tannehill is required to miss four weeks, meaning he will not be eligible to return this season unless the Titans make it to the AFC Championship game.
Porterville Recorder
BUFFALO (6-7) Adams 6-11 0-0 15, Hardnett 6-8 0-0 12, Jack 2-6 0-0 4, Foster 4-11 2-4 10, C.Jones 4-13 2-2 12, J.Smith 1-3 0-1 2, Blocker 0-4 0-0 0, Mading 3-4 1-1 7, Ceaser 1-4 2-2 4, K.Jones 1-2 0-0 2, Williamson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-66 7-10 68.
Porterville Recorder
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Florida at Carolina, 7:30 p.m. Edmonton at Seattle, 10 p.m. Saturday's Games. Buffalo at Boston, 1 p.m. Chicago...
Porterville Recorder
WASHINGTON (119) Kuzma 9-16 1-2 23, Porzingis 9-13 9-11 30, Gafford 5-7 1-1 11, Kispert 3-7 2-2 11, Morris 4-5 3-4 12, Avdija 5-8 1-1 13, Gill 0-0 0-0 0, Hachimura 6-14 3-4 16, Barton 0-0 0-0 0, Goodwin 0-1 0-0 0, Wright 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 42-75 20-25 119.
