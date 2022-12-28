Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Revisiting the Sinful Cities of Sodom and Gomorrah: Separating Fact From FictionRobert M'callLas Vegas, NV
Burger King employee who was given a goody bag for not calling out for 27 years receives around $400K in donationsMaya DeviLas Vegas, NV
5 Fantastic cities for ringing in New Year's Eve in the USATourineLas Vegas, NV
Celebrating New Years Eve In Las VegasNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Raiders Derek Carr is benched; Proof that why moving on from Carr is Best for BusinessJames PatrickLas Vegas, NV
Related
2 teams listed as betting favorite to land Derek Carr
Derek Carr’s time with the Raiders is over. Las Vegas on Wednesday announced that they are benching Carr, who will be away from the team for the final two games of the regular season. His absence will allow him to avoid injury as the Raiders prepare to trade their former franchise quarterback. The big question... The post 2 teams listed as betting favorite to land Derek Carr appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Tom Brady Getting 'Connected' To 1 NFL Team
Tom Brady is currently playing on the final year of his contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If the 45-year-old quarterback elects to suit up for another season in 2023, he very well could be on his way to a new NFL landing spot. On Wednesday, NFL insider Benjamin Allbright...
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
NBC Sports
Kyle Shanahan on Raiders benching Derek Carr: I see some great players who can beat you
The 49ers began the week preparing to face Derek Carr on Sunday. They found out before the start of the first practice of Week 17 that Jarrett Stidham will start for the Raiders. Stidham, whom the Raiders claimed in a trade with the Patriots after Josh McDaniels became the team’s...
Report reveals 1 big reason Raiders benched Derek Carr
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels announced on Wednesday that Derek Carr will be benched for the remainder of the season. While performance is the obvious reason the move was made, it was not the only motive. The Raiders want to preserve Carr’s health in anticipation of a potential offseason trade, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler... The post Report reveals 1 big reason Raiders benched Derek Carr appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former Cowboys 1st Round Draft Pick Cut On Wednesday
Taco Charlton will have to find another home in the NFL. He was officially waived by the Bears on Wednesday. The Bears waived Charlton to make room for former Broncos cornerback Michael Ojemudia. Charlton was selected by the Cowboys with the 28th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. The...
Raiders bench Derek Carr with playoffs all but lost, $33M injury guarantee looming
The Las Vegas Raiders have benched quarterback Derek Carr with two games remaining in the regular season. Head coach Josh McDaniels announced the news on Wednesday. Jarrett Stidham will start in his place on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers and presumably in next week's regular season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Raiders are still mathematically alive for the postseason at 6-9, but last week's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers all but eliminated them from reasonable contention.
Raiders fans want Josh McDaniels fired over Derek Carr decision
Las Vegas Raiders fans were not happy with head coach Josh McDaniels for the decision to bench quarterback Josh McDaniels. The Las Vegas Raiders have not lived up to the lofty expectations they had entering the 2022 season. Instead of contending for the AFC West, they now hold just very slim playoff odds with a 6-9 record under head coach Josh McDaniels.
Derek Carr has notable response to benching by Raiders
The signs continue to become clearer that Derek Carr is on his way out of Las Vegas. The Raiders announced Wednesday they are benching Carr for the final two games of the regular season, raising major questions about the quarterback’s future with the organization. While coach Josh McDaniels claimed that the move was to get... The post Derek Carr has notable response to benching by Raiders appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Brock Purdy Explains How the 49ers Discovered Him
Here's who made first contact with the 49ers rookie sensation.
Las Vegas Raiders Cut Veteran Wide Receiver
When the Las Vegas Raiders announced yesterday that quarterback Derek Carr would be benched, it signaled the beginning of a new direction for the team. Possessing a 6-9 record and having been all but eliminated from postseason contention, the Raiders are now looking toward the future. The ...
Davante Adams has concerning quote about Raiders’ big decision
The Las Vegas Raiders’ decision on quarterback Derek Carr may have a notable impact on another star player, and not necessarily a good one. Wide receiver Davante Adams had a noteworthy response to Carr’s benching that may be the cause of some worry for the Raiders. Adams and Carr are friends and former college teammates.... The post Davante Adams has concerning quote about Raiders’ big decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Charles Barkley Once Admitted That He Took Money Under The Table During His College Days
Charles Barkley openly admitted that he took $20,000 when he was still in college.
Ex-Browns, Kentucky QB Tim Couch Goes Viral for Ripped Physique
The former No. 1 draft pick clearly has been spending some time in the gym.
Report: Carr Benching Made in Part to Prepare for Possible Trade
He signed a very team-friendly extension in April.
Davante Adams shares heartfelt note about Derek Carr
The Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday made the surprising decision to bench Derek Carr for the remainder of the season, and many are wondering how that could impact Davante Adams’ future with the team. One thing is for certain — Adams remains very much in Carr’s corner. Adams took to Instagram on Wednesday night with... The post Davante Adams shares heartfelt note about Derek Carr appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports
Aiyuk clarifies IG comment directed at Adams amid Carr drama
SANTA CLARA -- Brandon Aiyuk ruffled Las Vegas Raiders fans' feathers this week, but the 49ers wide receiver shared it all was in good fun. Earlier in the week, Raiders receiver Davante Adams spoke out in support of embattled quarterback Derek Carr, and NBC’s "Sunday Night Football" Instagram account posted the video. Aiyuk left a comment urging the All-Pro wideout to sit the game out with his teammate.
Mac Jones responds to dirty player accusations
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is facing a new wave of accusations about dirty play, and his response is probably not going to do much to quiet them. Jones has been criticized this week for a questionable play against Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Eli Apple in last week’s loss. Jones was asked about the... The post Mac Jones responds to dirty player accusations appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Broncos Announce First Roster Moves Under Interim HC Jerry Rosburg
Denver made three transactions ahead of Week 17.
Comments / 0