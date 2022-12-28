ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bob Marley’s grandson Joseph ‘Jo Mersa’ Marley dead at 31

By Jami Ganz, New York Daily News
 2 days ago

Reggae legend Bob Marley’s musician grandson, Joseph “Jo Mersa” Marley, has died in Florida. He was 31.

The son of Grammy winner Stephen Marley was found in his car in Miami-Dade County on Monday, according to the Caribbean radio station WZPP out of Miami.

Joseph Marley was born in Kingston, Jamaica, but grew up in Florida. He studied studio engineering at Miami Dade College, People Magazine reported. A representative for the singer confirmed his death to Rolling Stone on Monday.

Marley released his first EP, “Comfortable,” in 2014, and last year released the follow-up, “Eternal.”

The “Hurting Inside” singer, who has over 100,000 Instagram followers, last posted to the site in November, promoting a gig for later that month in Fort Lauderdale.

Multiple prominent Jamaican figures took to social media to pay tribute to Joseph Marley.

“This is truly sad news,” Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness tweeted. “Sending strength to the Marley family at this time. ... His untimely passing at the young age of 31y.o. is a huge loss to the music as we look to the next generation.”

“So saddened by the news of the passing of this young king @jomersamarley,” said Jamaican-American “It Wasn’t Me” rapper Shaggy. “Sending prayers and condolences to the Marley family.”

A representative for Marley did not immediately respond to the Daily News’ request for comment.

His pioneering grandfather, Bob Marley was 36 years old when he died in Miami in 1981, following a lengthy battle with cancer .

