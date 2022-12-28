ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RJ Barrett likely out ‘a week or so’ with finger laceration: source

By Stefan Bondy, New York Daily News
 2 days ago

DALLAS — That was a bad cut.

RJ Barrett is likely to miss “a week or so” after suffering a laceration on his index finger in the opening moments of Tuesday’s loss to the Mavericks , the Daily News has learned.

Barrett has already been ruled out for Thursday’s game against the Spurs, according to a source.

The 22-year-old appeared to get scratched by Mavericks star Luka Doncic while the two jostled for the ball.

He left immediately for the locker room with blood dripping from his finger and never returned.

Barrett logged just two minutes with one assist. Coach Tom Thibodeau said he wasn’t aware if Barrett received stitches.

Without Barrett, the Knicks leaned heavily on Immanuel Quickley (51 minutes played), Quentin Grimes (48) and Miles McBride (46).

Barrett, who hasn’t missed a game all season, struggled early this season with efficiency but has flashed All-Star potential in recent weeks.

The Knicks’ three-game Texas road trip continues in San Antonio on Thursday and concludes Saturday in Houston.

