ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiskey Riff

Muscadine Bloodline Tease Unreleased Song “Pocketful of ’90s Country” & Fans Give It A Quick Seal Of Approval

By Lacey West
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R15dy_0jwozTqK00

Muscadine Bloodline has a little late Christmas gift for listeners.

Released on social media yesterday, the two debuted a little teaser from an unreleased song titled “Pocketful of ’90s Country” and it already sounds like a hit to add to their list:

“This song’s called ‘Pocketful of 90’s Country Songs,’ tell us what you think…”

The duo only released a half minute snippet of the song to get some fan feedback, but it featured some pretty dynamite lyrics all about the traditional country sound and the downfall of country radio as the top tier of music:

“Country ain’t what country was but it comes back around

It’s a five-beat band from Dixieland, it’s coming to your town…

And a lot of folks like me done gave up on the radio,

They been wearin’ out the CDs of the solid country gold…”

Fans were quick to tune in and give the song a thumbs up of approval, and even some fellow artists like Kameron Marlowe commented their two cents, giving the duo a “Hell Yeah” comment. Listeners also pointed out that the song sounded a bit like Garth Brooks, while others were already planning a creative two-step line dance for the beat.

With a new year on the horizon, it’s fun to speculate about all the good potential country music releases we may be in for in the coming 365.

And this Muscadine Bloodline track could definitely be one of them.

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

The Three Worst “Country” Songs Of 2022

It’s that time of year again. As 2022 comes to an end, you’ll see lists popping up everywhere recapping some of the best country music that came out this year. And there was quite a bit of good music this year to talk about. But we’re not here...
Whiskey Riff

Lainey Wilson Covers Rick Derringer’s “Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo,” Releases Fresh Take On Her Song “Middle Finger”

Lainey Wilson isn’t done just yet… With 2023 just days away, she dropped two new singles (which are only available on Spotify at the moment), the first being a super cool and funky cover of Rick Derringer’s “Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo,” in addition to a refreshed version of her 2018 original song “Middle Finger.” “Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo” was written by Rick Derringer, and first recorded in Johnny Winter in 1970 with his band Johnny Winter And, of which […] The post Lainey Wilson Covers Rick Derringer’s “Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo,” Releases Fresh Take On Her Song “Middle Finger” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
musictimes.com

GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live

GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
Whiskey Riff

Miley Cyrus Says Dolly Parton “Clutched Her Pearls And Gasped” When Miley Told Her She Might Go Brunette

If you ask the great Dolly Parton, I’m sure she will tell you that the old adage “blondes have more fun,” is a cold hard fact (and obviously, I’d agree wholeheartedly). And she’s passing that wisdom and advice onto her goddaughter Miley Cyrus (or trying to, at least), as Miley recently sat down with TODAY’s Hoda Kotb, where she revealed that Dolly was not a fan of her going brunette… Apparently, Dolly was so taken aback by the idea of Miley […] The post Miley Cyrus Says Dolly Parton “Clutched Her Pearls And Gasped” When Miley Told Her She Might Go Brunette first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Dolly Parton Reveals Details of Upcoming New Year’s Eve Performance With Miley Cyrus

With Christmas in the rearview, folks everywhere are preparing to ring in another new year. But country music fans are getting a special treat as we celebrate the start of 2023 with one of the genre’s living legends, Dolly Parton. With days until New Year’s Eve, Parton is preparing for her evening performance alongside her goddaughter, Miley Cyrus. Ahead of the event, the “Two Doors Down” singer teased a few more details about her and Cyrus’s performance.
Whiskey Riff

Carrie Underwood And Dolly Parton’s Duet Of “I Will Always Love You” Is Absolutely Beautiful

What a duo… Back in 2009, Carrie Underwood hosted her Carrie Underwood: All Star Holiday Special, and invited Dolly Parton to come sing one of her signature songs with her, one you’ve probably heard a time or two, “I Will Always Love You.” Dolly released it as a stand alone single in 1974, when it peaked at #1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Songs chart later that year, and then rereleased it October 1982, with a re-recording for The […] The post Carrie Underwood And Dolly Parton’s Duet Of “I Will Always Love You” Is Absolutely Beautiful first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
TEXAS STATE
Whiskey Riff

Pistol Annies’ Cover Of Merle Haggard’s Christmas Classic “If We Make it Through December” Is Absolutely Perfect

Pistol Annies cover Merle like nobody’s business. Last year, the girl group consisting of Miranda Lambert, Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley, released their first Christmas album Hell of a Holiday. Though the tracklist featured mostly-original Christmas songs, there were a couple covers on there, including one of the classic Merle Haggard tune “If We Make It Through December.” And with Christmas being next weekend and all of us in full-on holiday mode, this one just hits differently and is a great reminder that the […] The post Pistol Annies’ Cover Of Merle Haggard’s Christmas Classic “If We Make it Through December” Is Absolutely Perfect first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

248K+
Followers
14K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy