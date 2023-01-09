ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2023 Golden Globes TV Predictions: Best Drama Actress [Updated January 9]

By Marcus James Dixon
 3 days ago
The 2023 Golden Globes nominations were announced on December 12 in film and television, as voted on by members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Who will prevail in the category of Best Drama Actress during NBC’s ceremony on Tuesday, January 10? This year’s five nominees are: Emma D’Arcy (“House of the Dragon”), Laura Linney (“Ozark”), Imelda Staunton (“The Crown”), Hilary Swank (“Alaska Daily”) and Zendaya (“Euphoria”).

Scroll down to see Gold Derby’s 2023 Golden Globes TV Predictions for Best Drama Actress, listed in order of their racetrack odds. Our Golden Globe odds are based on the combined forecasts of thousands of readers, including Experts we’ve polled from major media outlets, Editors who cover awards year-round for this website, Top 24 Users who did the best predicting the winners last time, All-Star Users who had the best prediction scores over the last two years, and the mass of Users who make up our biggest predictions bloc.

2023 Golden Globes TV Predictions: Best Drama Actress

Predicted Winners (in odds order)

1. Zendaya (“Euphoria”) — 82/25 odds
It’s strange to note that Zendaya has won two Emmys for her role as drug addicted high school student Rue Bennett, yet this marks her very first Golden Globe nomination (and she’s yet to be recognized at the SAG Awards). Huh?! Our odds-makers now believe the megastar will parlay her Globe bid into a win for the second season of the HBO hit, which aired last January and February.
Experts predicting : Peter Travers (ABC), Tim Gray (Variety), Nikki Novak (Fandango), Debbie Day (Rotten Tomatoes), Keith Simanton (IMDb), Christopher Rosen (Gold Derby), Susan King (Gold Derby), Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby), Joyce Eng (Gold Derby)

2. Imelda Staunton (“The Crown”) — 19/5 odds
Long live the Queen! Staunton is the third and final actress to portray Queen Elizabeth II on Netflix’s regal drama, with Season 5 debuting in November and taking place between the years 1991 and 1997. Staunton is now angling to become the record fourth lead actress Globe winner from “The Crown,” following in the footsteps of Claire Foy (2016), Olivia Colman (2019) and Emma Corrin (2020).
Experts predicting : Thelma Adams (Gold Derby)

3. Emma D’Arcy (“House of the Dragon”) — 4/1 odds
As the only acting nominee for this “Game of Thrones” prequel series, D’Arcy plays the adult version of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, the heir to the Iron Throne of King Viserys Targaryen ( Paddy Considine ). The fantasy show is infamous for its frequent time jumps, with D’Arcy not appearing on camera until the sixth episode, when they officially took over from young actress Milly Alcock .
Experts predicting : Ben Travers (Indiewire)

4. Laura Linney (“Ozark”) — 9/2 odds
After four seasons on Netflix, Linney said goodbye to Wendy Byrde in the April 29 series finale. The gritty drama ended with the Byrde family believing they’d finally escaped their days of laundering money for the Mexican drug cartel, but only after they’d lost so many loved ones (and a few enemies). Linney is a past two-time Globe winner for “John Adams” (2008) and “The Big C” (2010).
Experts predicting : None

5. Hilary Swank (“Alaska Daily”) — 9/2 odds
Swank’s Globe nomination was one of the year’s biggest surprises , but we should have seen it coming considering she ticks off two of HFPA’s major boxes: she’s on a hit new show and she’s a two-time Oscar winner . On the ABC journalism drama, Swank plays Eileen Fitzgerald, a former New York City reporter who now lives in Alaska where she investigates missing and murdered Indigenous women.
Experts predicting : None

GoldDerby

How did Jerrod Carmichael do as 2023 Golden Globes host? [POLL]

The last time the Golden Globes graced our television screens was February 28, 2021, when Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosted a bi-coastal ceremony because people were still afraid to travel amidst the Covid-19 outbreak. The 2022 kudos weren’t televised due to controversies regarding diversity and ethical voting habits within the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Flash-forward to January 10, 2023, and Jerrod Carmichael served as the ringleader of NBC’s comeback gala in which 14 film trophies and 13 TV statuettes were doled out from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, CA. While this was the comedian’s first time emceeing the...
GoldDerby

Golden Globes winners list in all 27 film and TV categories

The Golden Globes were presented on Tuesday night, January 10, 2023, after a year off the air. So who were the big winners at these awards honoring both film and television achievements? Scroll down for the complete list in all 27 categories, updating throughout the night as winners are announced. These awards are handed out by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, an organization of around 100 international entertainment journalists. But the group has come under fire over the years for their voting practices. The last straw came in 2021 when a report revealed that the HFPA didn’t have a single Black...
GoldDerby

‘The Banshees of Inisherin,’ ‘The Fabelmans,’ Steven Spielberg, Colin Farrell, Michelle Yeoh big movie winners at 2023 Golden Globes

Steven Spielberg and his semi-autobiographical feature “The Fabelmans” and the comedy “The Banshees of Inisherin” stole the show at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards Tuesday night, with Spielberg winning for best film drama and best director and “Banshees” earning three statues: for best musical/comedy, best screenplay for Martin McDonagh and lead musical/comedy actor for Colin Farrell in a ceremony that otherwise honored diversity, particularly in the acting races. “The Fabelmans” won out in film drama over “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Elvis,” “TAR” and “Top Gun: Maverick,” while “Banshees” took the top trophy for best musical/comedy over favorite “Everything Everywhere All...
GoldDerby

SAG Experts slugfest: Snubs (Michelle Williams!) and surprises (Adam Sandler!) abound

Ana de Armas! Adam Sandler! But where the hell is Michelle Williams? Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to break down the snubs and surprises of Wednesday’s Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations. Just like last year, there was a big shocker in the lead actress lineup. De Armas made it in for “Blonde” over the widely predicted Williams (“The Fabelmans”). Golden Globe snubbee Danielle Deadwyler (“Till”) also got in. So where does the Oscar race stand now? And might AMPAS end up nominating Williams in supporting actress, which is starting to solidify? SEE Full list of SAG Awards...
GoldDerby

‘Abbott Elementary,’ ‘The White Lotus,’ ‘House of the Dragon’ among big TV winners at 2023 Golden Globes [UPDATING]

Tuesday night on NBC, a record-high number of TV trophies (13) were handed out during the three-hour 2023 Golden Globes ceremony. (See the complete winners list.) That is because of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s decision late last year to get rid of the two catch-all TV supporting races and reimagine them as four brand new categories (comedy/drama supporting actor, comedy/drama supporting actress, limited/TV movie supporting actor and limited/TV movie supporting actress). So who who were the big winners on the TV side? If you had “Abbott Elementary,” “The White Lotus” and “House of the Dragon” in your Golden Globes predictions,...
GoldDerby

Globes movie predictions: Best scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User JParham for an amazing score of 92.86% when predicting the 2023 Golden Globes movie winners on Tuesday night. Our top scorer is just ahead of 26 other people at 85.71% and has a good point score of 5,861 by using the two Super Bets (500 points each) wisely. Over 4,600 people worldwide predicted these film champs with our top scorer getting 13 of 14 categories correct. In fact, the only miss was “Argentina, 1985” for Best Foreign Language Film. The Golden Globe ceremony was created by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) for NBC and was hosted...
GoldDerby

Golden Globes: ‘Naatu Naatu’ (‘RRR’) composer M.M. Keeravani slays pop powerhouses to win Best Song

“Naatu Naatu” was a surprise winner for Best Song at the 2023 Golden Globes on Tuesday night. Composer M.M. Keeravani went into the ceremony ranked third in our odds for his dance number from  S. S. Rajamouli‘s epic action film “RRR.” Lady Gaga‘s anthem “Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick” was favored to win, followed by Rihanna‘s emotional ballad “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” Rounding out the field of five were Taylor Swift‘s “Carolina” from “Where the Crawdads Sing” and “Ciao Papa” from “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.” It wasn’t a total shock to all prognosticators, some of whom...
GoldDerby

Editors’ slugfest: 2023 SAG Awards nominations review of OMG surprises and WTF snubs [WATCH]

Moments after the Screen Actors Guild Awards announced their 2023 slate of nominations in film and TV, Gold Derby’s Editors got together to dish all of the OMG surprises and WTF snubs. Marcus James Dixon, Daniel Montgomery, Denton Davidson and Ray Richmond also gave their early forecasts for who they think will win in the six film and nine television races. Do YOUR predictions line up with theirs? Watch the Editors’ slugfest review video above and then be sure to make your 2023 SAG Awards picks at Gold Derby. Starting with Best Film Ensemble, Daniel has just two words to say about “Women Talking” making...
GoldDerby

How to watch the 2023 Golden Globes online and without cable

For the first time since 2021, the Golden Globe Awards ceremony will be broadcast on television. The annual event, which turns 80 this year, is back on NBC following controversy around the Hollywood Foreign Press Association with a full slate of nominees, presenters, and even a host. Here’s how to watch the 2023 Golden Globes online, on television itself, and even without cable. How to watch the 2023 Golden Globe Awards The easiest way to watch the Golden Globes is on linear television. The ceremony starts at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC (check local listings). Those who have a cable...
GoldDerby

SAG Awards nominations: Full list in 6 movie and 9 TV categories

The 2023 SAG Awards nominations were announced on Wednesday, January 11. The 29th annual SAG Awards, honoring the best movie and TV performances for the year 2022, will be handed out during a ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 26. Last year, the guild previewed only 12 of the 20 nominees for acting at the Oscars. That was way off its usual rate of success. In 2021, it went 16 for 20. That was up from the 14 of 20 it matched in 2020. In both 2018 and 2019, SAG hit 75% (15 of 20). And in both 2015 and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
GoldDerby

2023 Golden Globe TV Winner Reactions: What Fans Are Saying

The people posting in our infamous forums, many of whom are Hollywood insiders who shield their true identities behind clever screen names, pulled no punches when it came to sizing up the winners at the 80th Golden Globe Awards. As you can see from a sampling of their reactions to the 2023 Golden Globe TV winners on Tuesday night, passions ran high as the results unfolded.  What were the upsets at the Golden Globes that left them with their jaws on the floor? Which winners were the most deserving? Which losses were our posters not able to get over? Take a...
GoldDerby

SAG movie nominations predictions: Scott Mantz (KTLA) is best Expert

Congratulations to our Expert Scott Mantz (KTLA) for an excellent score of 80.00% when predicting the 2023 SAG Awards movie nominees on Wednesday morning. He is best among 21 journalists who cover the entertainment industry throughout the year. See Experts’ scores. Over 3,500 people worldwide predicted these film nominations from the Screen Actors Guild with our top scorer getting 20 of 25 nominee slots correct. That included a miss for Best Film Ensemble (“Top Gun: Maverick”) but getting the other four correct (“The Banshees of Inisherin,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “The Fabelmans,” “Women Talking”). SEESAG Awards nominations: Full list in 6...
GoldDerby

Best Picture Oscar: How will box office play into this year’s race, if at all?

With 2022 behind us and the Oscars nominations just a few weeks away, it’s time to address an ongoing concern that’s come up a few times in recent months. It’s something that we can explore further now that James Cameron’s “Avatar: The Way of Water” and Damien Chazelle’s “Babylon” have been released, because oddly, they’re polar opposites when it comes to the topic: Will a movie’s success or failure at the box office have any sort of impact or effect on its chances to either get nominated or win Best Picture on Oscar night? Before we get too deeply into this...
GoldDerby

4 surprising SAG nominations: Ana de Armas, ‘Babylon’ cast …

The 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards film nominations were announced January 11. Gold Derby readers predicted most of the nominees, accurately forecasting 21 out of 25 total nominees in five categories (we weren’t predicting the stunt ensemble award in the nominations round). Yet, as always, there were some curveballs in the mix, even if we saw most of the surprise inclusions as potential contenders. Check out the complete list of 2023 SAG Awards nominees here — and scroll down to see this year’s most shocking nominees. SHOCKER This contender was nominated despite being a 100/1 long shot in our racetrack odds. Best Ensemble “Babylon” Best...
GoldDerby

Critics Choice TV Awards predictions: ‘Abbott Elementary,’ ‘The Dropout’ will be only multiple winners

When the winners for the 2023 Critics Choice Awards are announced Sunday, January 15 on CW, look for exactly 13 TV shows to walk away with trophies. According to Gold Derby’s racetrack odds, ABC’s elementary school mockumentary “Abbott Elementary” will dominate with a trio of wins for Best Comedy Series, Best Comedy Actress for Quinta Brunson and Best Comedy Supporting Actress for Sheryl Lee Ralph. Our odds-makers say the other two comedy statuettes will be picked up by Jeremy Allen White for “The Bear” (Best Comedy Actor) and Leslie Jordan for “Call Me Kat” (Best Comedy Supporting Actor). Scroll down to...
GoldDerby

PGA Awards nominations: How many will make the cut for Best Picture at the Oscars?

The Producers Guild of America Awards announced its nominees for Best Picture on Thursday (January 12), just hours after Oscar nominations voting began. The 10 contenders are: “Avatar: The Way of Water,”  “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Elvis,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “The Fabelmans,” “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” “TAR,” “Top Gun: Maverick” and “The Whale.” Seven of these number among the Top 10 contenders we are predicting will be nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars. The exceptions: “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” and “The Whale.” Expect these to rise...
GoldDerby

Michelle Yeoh, Austin Butler, Quinta Brunson lead 25 first-time nominees at 2023 SAG Awards

There are 25 first-time individual acting nominees invited to the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards party, including a few who may evoke some surprise that it’s their first SAG attention – namely, freshly minted Golden Globe victors Michelle Yeoh (for “Everything Everywhere All at Once”) and Colin Farrell (for “The Banshees of Inisherin”). They were joined by seven other Globe winners from Tuesday night: on the film side, Austin Butler (for “Elvis”) and Ke Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”) and, on the TV side, Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”), Amanda Seyfried (“The Dropout”), Zendaya (“Euphoria”), Paul Walter Hauser (“Black Bird”)...
GoldDerby

SAG Awards ceremony finds new home at Netflix – but here’s how to watch the 2023 show

While we still have yet to get to this year’s Screen Actors Guild Awards—the 29th annual celebration will be held on February 26 at the Fairmont Century Plaza—there’s a big change coming for 2024. Following a lengthy association with TNT, the ceremony will be live-streamed starting next year on the largest streaming service, Netflix. This year’s show will be something of a gap year. Without a television network or streaming service to call home, the 2023 SAG Awards will stream live on Netflix’s YouTube channel, but not on the main app itself.  SAG-AFTRA’s Duncan Crabtree-Ireland was eager to break the news Wednesday...
GoldDerby

Golden Globes TV predictions: Wilson Morales (BlackFilmandTV) is best Expert

Congratulations to our Expert Wilson Morales (BlackFilmandTV) for a great score of 69.23% when predicting the 2023 Golden Globes TV winners on Tuesday night. He is best among 15 Experts, journalists who cover the entertainment industry throughout the year See Experts’ scores. Almost 2,900 people worldwide predicted these television champs with our top scorer getting 9 of 13 categories correct for the Beverly Hills ceremony hosted by Jerrod Carmichael. That included some tough ones, like Zendaya (“Euphora”) for Best Drama Actress and Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”) for Best Comedy Actor. SEEGolden Globes winners list in all 27 film and TV categories You...
GoldDerby

Critics Choice Movie Awards predictions: ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ will win 4

