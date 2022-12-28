ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Shows Massive 200-Car Pileup Caused By Fog

By Jason Hall
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

One person has died in relation to a massive pile up involving more than 200 vehicles caused by heavy fog in the Chinese city of Zhengzhou, CCTV state broadcaster reported via Reuters .

Videos and photos shared online show the vehicles crumpled and piled on the Zhengxin Huanghe Bridge, including one vehicle that was jack-knifed in the middle of the wreckage.

"This is too scary. Full of people here, I don't think we can get off the bridge," one person can be heard saying in a video clip shared by CCTV via Reuters .

Numerous injured victims were trapped inside their vehicles after the crash took place. The local fire department sent 11 fire trucks and 66 first responders to the scene, according to CCTV via Reuters .

A meteorological service said visibility in many areas was less than 500 meters (546 yards) and, at times, dropped to below 200 meters (218) yards), Reuters reported.

First responders confirmed that more than 200 vehicles were involved in he crash that resulted in a massive pile up .

Numerous crashes in both directions of the Zhengxin Huanghe Bridge were reported.

The bridge was later closed to all traffic by local authorities.

The Zhengxin Huanghe Bridge is an overpass located across the Yellow River and connects the cities of Zhengzhou and Xinxiang.

