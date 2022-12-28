ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HipHopWired

Whoopi Goldberg Clarifies Comments About Jews, Race & The Holocaust

By bibacadams
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yn7vT_0jwoyei400

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21YENQ_0jwoyei400

Source: Nina Westervelt / Getty

Earlier this month, The View host Whoopi Goldberg addressed past comments about race and the Holocaust.

According to Deadline , Whoopi Goldberg made the comments while doing press for the movie Till where she plays the mother of Mamie Till-Mobley.

“My best friend said, ‘Not for nothing is there no box on the census for the Jewish race. So that leads me to believe that we’re probably not a race,’” she said in the interview with the Sunday Times, which was published during Hanukkah.

The comments were a callback to comments the Sister Act actor made at the top of 2022 where she said that “Nazis saw Jews as a race.”

Sheadded, “Yes, but that’s the killer, isn’t it? The oppressor is telling you what you are. Why are you believing them? They’re Nazis. Why believe what they’re saying?”

She continued: “It wasn’t originally [about race]. Remember who they were killing first. They were not killing racial; they were killing physical. They were killing people they considered to be mentally defective. And then they made this decision.”

After continued pushback from the Anti-Defamation League, Goldberg issued a statement on the subject saying, “Recently while doing press in London, I was asked about my comments from earlier this year. I tried to convey to the reporter what I had said and why, and attempted to recount that time. It was never my intention to appear as if I was doubling down on hurtful comments, especially after talking with and hearing people like rabbis and old and new friends weighing in.”

She added, “I’m still learning a lot and believe me, I heard everything everyone said to me. I believe that the Holocaust was about race, and I am still as sorry now as I was then that I upset, hurt and angered people.”

Goldberg concluded, “My sincere apologies again, especially to everyone who thought this was a fresh rehash of the subject. I promise it was not. In this time of rising antisemitism, I want to be very clear when I say that I always stood with the Jewish people and always will. My support for them has not wavered and never will.”

The post Whoopi Goldberg Clarifies Comments About Jews, Race & The Holocaust appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired .

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

‘Not In A Good Place’: Whoopi Goldberg’s Friends Pleading For Her To Leave ‘The View’ As Backlash Grows Over Holocaust Remarks: Sources

Whoopi Goldberg faced intense backlash and was forced to apologize this week after repeating a false claim about the Holocaust — and sources claim her friends are pleading with her to step away from her gig on The View for months, RadarOnline.com has learned. An insider said before the scandal this week, Goldberg had been urged by friends to leave her longtime spot as co-host of the daytime talk show. “Whoopi has been out of control. Her health has been suffering, and she always seems to be ready for a brawl,” said a source. “It’s at the point...
Primetimer

Whoopi Goldberg Goes Off on Marjorie Taylor Greene: 'You're Talking About a Coup!'

Listen to our View in Review podcast. Whoopi Goldberg is tired of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's schtick. On Tuesday morning, Whoopi went off on the Republican congresswoman, who spent the weekend claiming that she "would have won" the January 6 insurrection had she organized it. "Not to mention, it would have been armed," she told the crowd at a New York Young Republican gala on Sunday, prompting a sharp rebuke from the White House.
NEW YORK STATE
Outsider.com

‘The View’s Whoopi Goldberg Reveals Surprising Detail in Her Will

Don’t expect any biopics of the life of The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg to be made after she passes away at all. She’s made it clear in her will that people do not have permission to do so. This all came up during a discussion on the ABC talk show about the Marilyn Monroe-focused movie Blonde. Andrew Dominik directed the movie. Goldberg actually revealed that her will stipulates rules around potential biopics about her life, Entertainment Weekly reports.
The List

Ivanka Trump Expresses Grief Over First Holiday Without Her Mother, Ivana

This summer, the death of Ivana Trump spurred dramatic headlines. Ivana — once a model, competitive skier, and socialite — was Donald Trump's first wife and mother of his eldest three children, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump. Ivana's disastrous divorce from the former president made her "one of the most famous divorcees in the world," according to People, which entailed an eight-figure settlement, amongst other things.
Salon

Woman ditches QAnon, claiming Steve Bannon ignored her "alien transmissions"

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Since its inception on 4chan in 2017, the right-wing cult QAnon has spread around the world and has made significant inroads among the Republican Party's fringe voting base. Led by a mysterious figure known only as Q, the occasionally violence-inspiring movement is a tangled web of conspiracy theories, the most prominent of which is that a secret global cabal of pedophiles is aiming to control humanity and that the only hope for salvation is to reinstate Donald Trump into the presidency so he can win his war against the "Deep State."
Popculture

Barbara Walters, 'The View' Host and Legendary Journalist, Dead at 93

It's been reported that legendary journalist and former The View host Barbara Walters has passed away at the age of 93. According to ABC News, the legendary reporter passed away on Friday in New York City. No cause of death was revealed and Walters had been living out of public view for years, with only some sharing her condition on social media.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Barbara Walters’ Most Memorable Interviews: From Monica Lewinsky to Fidel Castro to Christopher Reeve

More than any other figure in broadcast journalism, the legendary Barbara Walters made sure her interviews qualified as TV events. Walters, who died Dec. 30 at the age of 93, reigned as the master of the big-get sit-down with newsmakers of the moment, and in doing so she helped television news ascend to new heights of prominence and influence. Among her many skills was her dexterity in drawing insights from aging Golden Age stars such as Fred Astaire, John Wayne and Katharine Hepburn to world leaders in crisis, from Muammar Gaddafi to Anwar Sadat to Fidel Castro to Vladimir Putin. From the...
HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

 https://hiphopwired.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy