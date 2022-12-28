ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

rhinotimes.com

Council Plans To Allocate Faux ARP Funds At Jan. 3 Meeting

The agenda for first Greensboro City Council meeting of 2023 on Tuesday, Jan. 3 appears to be dominated by spending the remaining $31.9 million in American Rescue Plan funds. The city received a total of $54.9 million in ARP funds with the first check for $29.7 million in May 20221 and the second in May 2022. The ARP money has to be spent by December 2026 or returned to the federal government. However, the City Council doesn’t have to be concerned about that deadline because it allocated the entire $54.9 million on Aug. 16, 2022. So while the City Council claims to be spending ARP money, it is all smoke and mirrors. The money the City Council will be allocating is not ARP funds and doesn’t fall under any of the federal restrictions on how ARP funds can be spent.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem names Cardwell interim police chief

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department has named an interim police chief. Assistant Police Chief Michael Cardwell has been appointed interim chief and will take over the position on New Year’s Day. Cardwell will take over for Police Chief Catrina A. Thompson who is retiring on New Year’s Eve. Thomspon had served as […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
rhinotimes.com

New Year Brings Cheer And Property Tax Payment Deadline

You no doubt just spent a lot of money buying Christmas presents and celebrating the season, but Guilford County Tax Director Ben Chavis and his army of tax collectors hope you saved enough to pay your property tax bill before the deadline – which falls on the fast-approaching Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

Some Pallet Shelters Were Available For Bitter Cold Christmas Weekend

Some but not all of the Pallet shelters on the Pomona Park ball field were occupied during the unseasonably cold Christmas weekend. According to Mayor Nancy Vaughan, 15 people were housed in the Pallet shelters over the weekend. She noted that the original goal was to have the Pallet shelter available by January, and the timeline had been pushed because of the prediction of the record low temperatures for the Christmas weekend.
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

Mother Still Fighting County Seven Years Later To Get Her Children Back

Seven years ago, Sarah Carter’s two children were taken from her by the Guilford County Department of Social Services and the Guilford County court system. Carter hasn’t seen those children in over six years. At the time her children were taken from her, Carter spoke to the Guilford County commissioners at a public meeting to convey what she said was an act of appalling injustice.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

Drinking And Shopping Coming To State Street April 1

This spring people will be able to wander around State Street with an alcoholic beverage in hand, following a 5-3 vote by the Greensboro City Council at the Dec. 20 meeting. Councilmember Zack Matheny was absent. Mayor Nancy Vaughan announced that Councilmember Sharon Hightower, who participated remotely, voted no, but there was no display of the vote at the meeting and Vaughan did not announce how other councilmembers voted. Tuesday, Dec. 27 is a city holiday, so the vote total is not currently available from the city clerk’s office.
GREENSBORO, NC
Mount Airy News

Surry’s drop to Tier 1 status concerns officials

In some cases, being at the “1” level is a great thing — but where economic rankings are concerned, Surry’s recent designation as a Tier 1 county means it is among the state’s most-distressed localities. This development to be in effect for 2023 is prompting...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
caswellmessenger.com

2 local prosecutors become board certified specialists

Two Prosecutors from the 22nd Prosecutorial District were recently certified as Specialists in State Criminal Law by the North Carolina State Bar Board of Legal Specialization. Assistant District Attorney Matthew Cockman has been a prosecutor for almost seven years and is currently stationed in Rockingham County. Matthew has a Bachelor...
CASWELL COUNTY, NC
carolinajournal.com

A Christmas Wish: Greensboro woman still searching for missing sons

Ruth Parker spent two decades as a social worker in North Carolina’s triad region around Winston-Salem serving North Carolina’s most vulnerable children. Serving children of abuse, neglect, and even missing children from horrible home situations, Ruth worked to make a difference. It was both a labor of love and one of necessity.
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

County Health Officials Keep Close Watch On Well Water Near PTIA

In a neighborhood close to Piedmont Triad International Airport, residents who use well water have been concerned that their wells are contaminated by chemicals called “PFAS.”. Those are found in, among other things, a firefighting foam that the airport uses regularly. About four years ago evidence surfaced that the...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Wipe your debt away: Is the $10,000 in debt relief program for real?

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Debt. Most of us have it and would like to get rid of it. There's a video going around on social media and it promises to help you get out of debt. I just got a payment of $17,000 directly to my credit card thanks to the National Debt Association which recently approved a new debt program for anyone who has over $10,000 in credit card debt….
GREENSBORO, NC

