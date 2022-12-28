Read full article on original website
rhinotimes.com
Council Plans To Allocate Faux ARP Funds At Jan. 3 Meeting
The agenda for first Greensboro City Council meeting of 2023 on Tuesday, Jan. 3 appears to be dominated by spending the remaining $31.9 million in American Rescue Plan funds. The city received a total of $54.9 million in ARP funds with the first check for $29.7 million in May 20221 and the second in May 2022. The ARP money has to be spent by December 2026 or returned to the federal government. However, the City Council doesn’t have to be concerned about that deadline because it allocated the entire $54.9 million on Aug. 16, 2022. So while the City Council claims to be spending ARP money, it is all smoke and mirrors. The money the City Council will be allocating is not ARP funds and doesn’t fall under any of the federal restrictions on how ARP funds can be spent.
Winston-Salem names Cardwell interim police chief
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department has named an interim police chief. Assistant Police Chief Michael Cardwell has been appointed interim chief and will take over the position on New Year’s Day. Cardwell will take over for Police Chief Catrina A. Thompson who is retiring on New Year’s Eve. Thomspon had served as […]
rhinotimes.com
New Year Brings Cheer And Property Tax Payment Deadline
You no doubt just spent a lot of money buying Christmas presents and celebrating the season, but Guilford County Tax Director Ben Chavis and his army of tax collectors hope you saved enough to pay your property tax bill before the deadline – which falls on the fast-approaching Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
wschronicle.com
Catrina Thompson ends one chapter, begins a new one … still focused on service
Catrina Thompson has been the Winston-Salem Chief of Police for the past six years, but she’s been a leader and advocate for the community’s most vulnerable residents since moving to Winston-Salem in January of 1994. Motivated by the lessons and examples of her grandparents, Thompson has always been...
rhinotimes.com
Some Pallet Shelters Were Available For Bitter Cold Christmas Weekend
Some but not all of the Pallet shelters on the Pomona Park ball field were occupied during the unseasonably cold Christmas weekend. According to Mayor Nancy Vaughan, 15 people were housed in the Pallet shelters over the weekend. She noted that the original goal was to have the Pallet shelter available by January, and the timeline had been pushed because of the prediction of the record low temperatures for the Christmas weekend.
City of Burlington looking for volunteers for new Motorist Assistance Program
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A new program could help stranded drivers and ease the demands on police officers. The Burlington Police Department is trying to start the Burlington Motorist Assitance Program, or BMAP for short, and volunteers are the key. “We hope to take some of the call burden off the sworn officers taking calls. […]
rhinotimes.com
Mother Still Fighting County Seven Years Later To Get Her Children Back
Seven years ago, Sarah Carter’s two children were taken from her by the Guilford County Department of Social Services and the Guilford County court system. Carter hasn’t seen those children in over six years. At the time her children were taken from her, Carter spoke to the Guilford County commissioners at a public meeting to convey what she said was an act of appalling injustice.
rhinotimes.com
Drinking And Shopping Coming To State Street April 1
This spring people will be able to wander around State Street with an alcoholic beverage in hand, following a 5-3 vote by the Greensboro City Council at the Dec. 20 meeting. Councilmember Zack Matheny was absent. Mayor Nancy Vaughan announced that Councilmember Sharon Hightower, who participated remotely, voted no, but there was no display of the vote at the meeting and Vaughan did not announce how other councilmembers voted. Tuesday, Dec. 27 is a city holiday, so the vote total is not currently available from the city clerk’s office.
Mount Airy News
Surry’s drop to Tier 1 status concerns officials
In some cases, being at the “1” level is a great thing — but where economic rankings are concerned, Surry’s recent designation as a Tier 1 county means it is among the state’s most-distressed localities. This development to be in effect for 2023 is prompting...
WXII 12
National Park Service approves downtown Winston-Salem Historic District proposal
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The National Park Service has approved a proposal to create a downtown Winston-Salem Historic District that will be placed on the National Register of Historic Places. The district is bound on the east by Chestnut Street and west by Broad Street. The northern boundary is Sixth...
Asheboro parents scramble for childcare after daycare closes on short notice
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Dozens of parents are scrambling to find childcare after one of the biggest daycares closed its doors. On Wednesday, the former owners notified parents of the temporary closure just days before some of them were set to drop their children off at the daycare. Harley McPherson has been taking her son […]
Empty Smith Home buildings used for Greensboro fire safety training
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The city of Greensboro is using a unique tactic to demolish some old, affordable housing units. It's allowing the fire department to burn them down, as part of live training exercises. This week, firefighters are burning buildings in the Smith Homes neighborhood to help brush up...
caswellmessenger.com
2 local prosecutors become board certified specialists
Two Prosecutors from the 22nd Prosecutorial District were recently certified as Specialists in State Criminal Law by the North Carolina State Bar Board of Legal Specialization. Assistant District Attorney Matthew Cockman has been a prosecutor for almost seven years and is currently stationed in Rockingham County. Matthew has a Bachelor...
North Carolina men among several charged in various neo-Nazi plots against power substations in 2020, 2021
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — At least two groups of men with neo-Nazi ties have been charged or convicted in connection to plans to attack power substations, and some of those men have ties to North Carolina. The plots were uncovered in 2020 and 2021, and covered numerous states. Three men pleaded guilty to a […]
carolinajournal.com
A Christmas Wish: Greensboro woman still searching for missing sons
Ruth Parker spent two decades as a social worker in North Carolina’s triad region around Winston-Salem serving North Carolina’s most vulnerable children. Serving children of abuse, neglect, and even missing children from horrible home situations, Ruth worked to make a difference. It was both a labor of love and one of necessity.
Former GCS Superintendent pays off student lunch debt in honor of late brother
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Former Guilford County Schools (GCS) Superintendent Dr. Sharon Contreras made a $20,000 donation to Guilford Education Alliance (GEA) to help pay off GCS student meal debt. Contreras made the gift in honor of her brother, Detective Erick W. Contreras, a Nassau County, New York police...
rhinotimes.com
County Health Officials Keep Close Watch On Well Water Near PTIA
In a neighborhood close to Piedmont Triad International Airport, residents who use well water have been concerned that their wells are contaminated by chemicals called “PFAS.”. Those are found in, among other things, a firefighting foam that the airport uses regularly. About four years ago evidence surfaced that the...
Wipe your debt away: Is the $10,000 in debt relief program for real?
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Debt. Most of us have it and would like to get rid of it. There's a video going around on social media and it promises to help you get out of debt. I just got a payment of $17,000 directly to my credit card thanks to the National Debt Association which recently approved a new debt program for anyone who has over $10,000 in credit card debt….
Looking to donate unwanted items? Here are the items you can't bring to Goodwill
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A new year can sometimes make people want to get rid of old stuff. A popular way to declutter is to donate items to non-profits like Goodwill. It’s important to note everything isn’t suitable for donation. Sarah Butner is the Communications Manager for Goodwill...
chapelboro.com
Top Stories of 2022: Teens’ Double-Murder Sends Orange County Community Reeling
To reflect on the year, Chapelboro.com is re-publishing some of the top stories that impacted and defined our community’s experience in 2022. These stories and topics affected Chapel Hill, Carrboro and the rest of our region. Missing persons cases are not uncommon in Orange County — especially among juveniles....
