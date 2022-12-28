The best man we knew, James (Jim) Theodore Austin, died on Christmas Day at the age of 78. Jim was born Feb. 12, 1944 in Chehalis, Washington to Paul Theodore “Ted” and Retha (Lindholm) Austin. He was a graduate of Oakville High School and attended Centralia College and the University of Washington. Jim left the UW early to join his dad to run the family dairy farm in Oakville, Washington. He took great pride in the farm which has been in the Austin family for 144 years. Jim was a tireless worker and a smart and innovative businessman. Austin Farm became one of the first farms west of the Mississippi to install a robotic milking system. Under Jim’s stewardship, Austin Farm received Washington State environmental awards as well as an Organic Valley award for the best quality milk in the Western Region.

OAKVILLE, WA ・ 5 HOURS AGO