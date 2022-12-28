Read full article on original website
Wolves Take Care of Knights
Black Hills: Rongen 17, Stallings 13, T. Morrill 10, Shepler 7, Pilon 6, Ellison 6, Cooper-Davis 3, Q. Morrill 2, Beck 2, King 2. The Black Hills boys basketball team kicked off a quick flurry to end the year with a non-league win, taking down Bremerton 68-39 on Thursday. Keagan...
Pirates Down Fishermen by 30
At Willapa Valley (Menlo) Adna: Hallom 22, Loose 13, Guard 16, VonMoos 20, Chapman 2. Ilwaco: Bittner 10, Avalon 2, Sheldon 9, Fleming 2, Gray 2, Mckinstry 7, Warfieled 11. The No. 3 Adna girls basketball team got closer to playing its favorite type of game Thursday at the Jack Q. Pearson Holiday Classic, downing Ilwaco 73-43.
Tumwater Buries Capital Beyond the Arc
The Tumwater boys basketball team got hot from long range and found its defensive stride late Thursday, beating 3A Capital 67-58 on Thursday. The Cougars led narrowly after the first quarter and by a point at the break, but the T-Birds held their guests to 25 second-half points, holding them still to pull away.
elisportsnetwork.com
Tumwater Football and the EVCO 2A will look a lot different in the Fall of 2023
Tumwater’s Head Football coach Bill Beattie announced his retirement earlier this month and could open the door for all the longtime assistants to decide it is time to turn the program over. Beattie took charge 6 years ago for legendary coach Sid Otton who remains the winningest coach in Washington state history. Beattie played for Coach Otton back in the 70’s and was an all-state defensive tackle before going on to be a multiple year starting offensive tackle at Central Washington University.
Pirates Pull Away Late in Win Over Fishermen
At Willapa Valley (Menlo) Adna: Meister 16, Johnson 17, Salme 22, Loose 6, Smith 5. Ilwaco: West 15, Morris 19, Rogers 4, Turner 14, Needham 4. After a back-and-forth affair through three quarters, the No. 6 Adna boys basketball team halted the Ilwaco attack enough in the fourth to pull out a win at the Jack Q. Pearson Holiday Classic in Menlo, 66-56.
Tigers Put Up 41 in Second Quarter in Win Against Rockets
Napavine: Kelly 4, Stanley 2, Grose 22, Demarest 4, Denault 12, Nelson 4, Prather 31, Harris 6, Bullock 5, Landram 2. Castle Rock: Marin 18, Rogen 9, Engkrat 2, LeFever 3, Rusher 1, Heller 2, Langdon 4, Guitteau 7. Putting up gaudy numbers of late, the No. 9 Napavine boys...
Mountaineers Blast Hyaks at Home
North Beach: Niirananen 5, Hovland 6, Charley 5, Curry 3. Rainier: Howell 4, Ja. Meldrum 28, Jo. Meldrum 8, Boesch 4, Owen 4, Ji. Meldrum 12, Sprouffske 6. In another non-league contest after a bit of a layoff, the Rainier boys basketball team defeated North Beach at home Thursday night, 66-19.
Riverhawks Back in the Win Column Led by Stanley’s 25
Toledo: Holter 4, Arceo-Hansen 12, Hill 4, Marcil 2, Winters 4, Stanley 25, Cabrera 2. South Bend: Kuiken 2, Capps 9, Bale 2, Morley 8, Markwell 4. Getting some early offensive production, the Toledo girls basketball team used that positive momentum in the first quarter to get out and run ahead to a 53-27 win over South Bend on the road Thursday night.
UW Was Surprised to Hear Back from Jabbar Muhammad Before Signing Him
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — The transfer portal consists of a lot of wasted motion. Often times, a school has to know somebody who knows somebody to make any kind of player connection. Too often college football suitors are lucky to get a response when a veteran quarterback or, in...
In Loving Memory of James ‘Jim’ Austin: 1944-2022
The best man we knew, James (Jim) Theodore Austin, died on Christmas Day at the age of 78. Jim was born Feb. 12, 1944 in Chehalis, Washington to Paul Theodore “Ted” and Retha (Lindholm) Austin. He was a graduate of Oakville High School and attended Centralia College and the University of Washington. Jim left the UW early to join his dad to run the family dairy farm in Oakville, Washington. He took great pride in the farm which has been in the Austin family for 144 years. Jim was a tireless worker and a smart and innovative businessman. Austin Farm became one of the first farms west of the Mississippi to install a robotic milking system. Under Jim’s stewardship, Austin Farm received Washington State environmental awards as well as an Organic Valley award for the best quality milk in the Western Region.
Rainier Beach HS boys basketball team finally heading home after several canceled Southwest flights
SEATTLE — It has been a tumultuous week for the Rainier Beach High School boys Basketball team after they dealt with a slew of canceled flights on Southwest Airlines. The team, as well as some parents, traveled to Las Vegas on Dec. 19 for a tournament. They were supposed...
In Loving Memory of Dennis Mickelsen: 1968-2022
Surrounded by those who loved him most, Dennis Paul Mickelsen (age 54) lost his three-year battle with cancer on Nov. 8. Denny was born to Dennis and Linda Mickelsen and spent his childhood in Winlock, Washington on their family dairy farm. Most of his childhood memories involved working and learning on the farm. Known then as Denny Paul, he loved working with his dad, grandpa Clayton, and the crew. He loved the cows, fields, and equipment - farming was truly in his blood.
Death Notices: Dec. 29, 2022
• RICHARD M. WEBER, 87, Chehalis, died Dec. 19 at his residence. A graveside service with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. Jan. 14 at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Pe Ell with a celebration of life at Boistfort Community Church at noon and a reception to follow. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home.
In Loving Memory of Cledis William ‘Bill’ McNew: 1937-2022
Cledis William (C.W. or Bill) McNew, a longtime resident of Toledo, Washington went home to be with the Lord on Dec. 15, 2022, surrounded by family and loved ones after a short battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife of 64 years Margaret Lucille (Bangs) McNew, son Steve (Donna) McNew, son Mike (Peggy) McNew, daughter Anita (Glenn) Teeter and daughter Ann McNew (Mike Greenhalgh). He is also loved by 11 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and by many more family and friends. He was preceded in death by brothers Charles McNew, Cecil (Mac) McNew, Louis Griffin and James Griffin; and sisters Ethel Tillman, JoAnn Fleury, Sophia McNew and Evelyn Knoblock.
A Look Back in Time: The Chronicle Reflects on the Top Stories of 1962
On the front cover of its Dec. 31, 1962, edition, The Chronicle listed the top five news stories for 1962. The Chronicle declared the Oct. 12 “hurricane-like” storm to be the number one story of the year. “The savage winds, almost unbelievable in its force, ripped a path...
KUOW
Western Washington braces for another round of extreme weather
After surviving holiday snow, crawling up icy streets on ill-advised dog walks, and enduring frigid temperatures, Western Washington faces a new wave of weather warnings Tuesday: winds gusting to 70 mph along the coast, gale warnings in Puget Sound and Hood Canal, heavy snow forecast in the mountains, significant rainfall in the lowlands, and the threat of flooding and landslides.
In Loving Memory of James Eugene ‘Gene’ Stray: 1926-2022
James Eugene "Gene" Stray, age 96, passed away Dec. 14, 2022, at home surrounded by his family. Gene was born Sept. 7, 1926, in Stanley, North Dakota in a small farmhouse built by his father. ln 1937, the family left the hardscrabble life of the depression and dust bowl and moved to Centralia, Washington, where his dad had relatives from Norway, the Kuliens.
In Loving Memory of Vera Helm-Roberson
Vera Rose Helm-Roberson passed away on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. A graveside service will be held on Friday, Dec. 30 at Claquato Cemetery at noon. Vera is preceded in death by her late husbands Willard “Willie” Helm and Clervill “Robby” Roberson, her siblings June Denny and Kenneth Ruppert, and her parents Stanley and Elsie Rupert.
3 Videos that Prove Seattle should be Terrified of Snow
Winter has been in full swing for a little while now, Eastern Washington and Snoqualmie pass has already gotten their yearly dumping of snow and there's still more to come. Western Washington also got a heavy dose of snow and freezing weather, which is a recipe for disaster. Every year...
UW quarterback’s mom drives 17 hours to Alamo Bowl after Southwest Airlines flight gets canceled
Southwest Airlines’ massive wave of canceled flights this week has impacted travelers all across the country — including the family of University of Washington quarterback Michael Penix, Jr. Penix’s mom tweeted Wednesday that her and her family’s flight to Texas to see the Huskies take on the Texas...
