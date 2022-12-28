Well, we actually had a white Christmas. Though I’m not a fan of snow, as you know, it certainly did make for a beautiful and tranquil feeling for the holiday, and actually help boost my holiday spirit a tad. Lights looked beautiful against the bed of white snow, the trees looked like a picture from a storybook, and it kept us home, cooking and relaxing by the woodstove, which was lovely. Driving was a bit treacherous, and of course, boats didn’t run, complicating travel plans for so many. But the Patriot Boat ran on Christmas Eve to bring Island-bound peeps back to M.V., and get about a dozen stranded UPS drivers from the island back to the Cape. Hats off to the Patriot crew for running a special boat, and making a Christmas miracle happen for all those folks.

EDGARTOWN, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO