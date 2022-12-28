ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

Charlotte Flair Reportedly Had Trouble Dealing With Fellow WWE Star's Success

If one claim is to be believed, then Charlotte had a rough time dealing with the success of a major WWE superstar. It's no secret that Charlotte and Becky Lynch were once close friends. Things have deteriorated between the two over the years, which reportedly stems from a promo Lynch cut years ago where she called Charlotte "plastic."
ringsidenews.com

Jim Cornette’s Wife Allegedly Once Slept With The Big Show

Jim Cornette and his wife Stacey were the subject of the #SpeakingOut movement. It was alleged that they groomed young OVW talent and inducted them into a strange “cult” of sexual service and other restrictions. The stories are coming out, and Cornette’s former best friend can attest to practically all of them.
wrestlinginc.com

Rhea Ripley Reacts To New WWE Dominik Mysterio Shirt

The story of Dominik Mysterio betraying his father, Rey, in favor of working with Judgement Day has taken a less prominent role on television ever since Rey moved to "SmackDown" in October. However, that hasn't stopped Dom and his "Mami," Rhea Ripley, from terrorizing the family when they are away from weekly television.
nodq.com

Becky Lynch’s ex-boyfriend comments on her real-life heat with Charlotte Flair

During an appearance on the Wrestling with Freddie podcast, Becky Lynch’s ex-boyfriend Jeff Dye commented on her real-life heat with Charlotte Flair…. “I hope I’m not sharing too much here, but they would take it really personal. Like when her and Charlotte were feuding, I would listen to her be like, ‘I can’t believe Charlotte’s actually getting mad at me.’ I was like, ‘You guys do know this is a storyline, right? You guys don’t have to actually be upset with each other for this to work.’”
wrestlinginc.com

Shawn Michaels Was Involved In A Real-Life Brawl That Derailed Some Big WWE Plans

In the 1990s, "The Heartbreak Kid" Shawn Michaels was a big-time player in professional wrestling. Michaels won the WWF Championship, the Intercontinental Championship, and the WWF Tag Team Championships three times each during that decade. However, he became known for his backstage antics just as much as his on-screen character. Michaels openly dealt with addiction, causing a number of issues with WWF owner Vince McMahon and the company as a result. On several occasions, there was genuine concern if he could or would even show up to work. One particular situation, however, almost changed the course of his career.
NEW YORK STATE
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On What WWE Had Planned For Mandy Rose

Mandy Rose was one of "NXT's" most featured stars when she won the "NXT" Women's Championship at Halloween Havoc 2021, but her reign ended after 413 days on December 13. Rose was released from the company the following day. Her release came due to the adult-themed content Rose had posted on her subscription-based FanTime account. Following her firing, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne are left without a third stablemate.
wrestlinginc.com

Jake Roberts Calls Infamous Wrestling Promoter An 'Ugly, Racist Bully'

Jake "The Snake" Roberts has no shortage of things to say about the notorious wrestling promoter Bill Watts, and very little is positive. Speaking on his "Snake Pit with Jake Roberts" podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer acknowledged there was a modicum of praise that he could bestow on Watts, with whom he worked in Mid-South Wrestling during the 1980s.
wrestlinginc.com

Triple H Comments On WWE's Newest Signing

Yesterday it was announced that Dragon Lee has signed a WWE contract and will be joining the "WWE NXT" brand in January, making him the latest signing for the company following two WWE tryouts. While Paul 'Triple H' Levesque is less involved with the developmental brand now due to his...
wrestlingheadlines.com

Sasha Banks Says One of Her Biggest Dreams Just Came True, NJPW and WWE Notes on Banks

Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) says one of her biggest dreams came true this week. Banks took to Twitter overnight and wrote, “One of my biggest dreams came true today [face holding back tears emoji] [loudly crying face emoji] [exploding head emoji]”. Banks has been in Japan since arriving earlier...
stillrealtous.com

AEW Announcer Retiring From Wrestling?

Since All Elite Wrestling was first announced the company has added several interesting names to the broadcast team and Tony Schiavone has been with the company since August of 2019. Schiavone has been a key member of the AEW team, but it sounds like his days in the world of professional wrestling could be numbered.
wrestlinginc.com

Roxanne Perez Describes Being 'Starstruck' In WWE

Roxanne Perez had an impressive rookie year in WWE after signing with the company in March. In 2022 alone, she was the inaugural winner of the "NXT" Women's Breakout tournament over the summer and later the Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline. On December 13, Perez defeated Mandy Rose to capture her first "NXT" Women's Championship at the young age of 21. Following her whirlwind of a year, the Texas native recently appeared on "WWE After The Bell" to discuss her career thus far and how her fandom led to where she is now.
TEXAS STATE
wrestlinginc.com

Booker T Clarifies Recent Comments About Jade Cargill And WWE

Since her in-ring debut just over 2 years ago, AEW star Jade Cargill has built up a significant winning streak, running through opponent after opponent, and has spent much of her time in the company as the inaugural TBS Champion. Recently, "WWE NXT" commentator Booker T declared that Cargill "has WWE written all over her," with some fans believing he meant that she'd be bound for the company in the future despite Cargill choosing AEW over WWE when given the choice of either in the past. On the latest "Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker took some time to clarify what he truly meant.
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Writer Speculates On Asuka's Future

One former WWE writer believes Asuka's recent activity could be signaling the Japanese star might be taking a break from professional wrestling shortly. On the latest episode of the "Wrestling with Freddie" podcast, actor and former WWE creative team member Freddie Prinze Jr. shared his thoughts on Asuka's recent loss to Rhea Ripley on "Monday Night Raw" and a series of cryptic tweets she's made since the match.
wrestlinginc.com

Alexa Bliss Misses Former WWE Women's Champion

It's no secret that Alexa Bliss and Mickie James are close outside of the ring, and their friendship with one another has stood the test of time despite the pair currently being in different companies. After James retweeted a picture of herself making a goofy face, a fan joked that...
wrestlinginc.com

Possible Update On Jeff Hardy

It's been a while since there has been any kind of update as to the status of Jeff Hardy, both in terms of his health and his role in AEW. There have been updates on the court case for his pending DUI charges, mainly in the form of delays like last week's, and his brother, Matt Hardy, said on "Busted Open Radio" in September that he was progressing well, but that was about it. On Wednesday, though, in answering a Twitter question, Wrestling Observer Newsletter editor Dave Meltzer provided something of an update on Jeff's status.
FLORIDA STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Amber Rose Checks Murda Mook For Comments Criticizing Women With “No Talent”

The pair got into some heated discussions about women in the industry and what constitutes having talent while appearing on “Drink Champs” together. Regardless of your thoughts on Amber Rose, it’s undeniable that she’s continuing to make a name for herself in the industry. Murda Mook,...
wrestlinginc.com

Wardlow Lost More Than Just A Match On AEW Dynamite

Wardlow's man bun is no more. Mr. Mayhem was publicly humiliated by Samoa Joe following his unsuccessful pursuit of the TNT Championship on the December 28 "AEW Dynamite" in Broomfield, Colorado. After the match, Joe struck Wardlow with his title belt before grabbing a pair of scissors from a tool box under the ring. Joe then proceeded to headbutt referee Paul Turner before cutting off a portion of Wardlow's hair, drawing loud boos from fans inside the 1STBank Center.
BROOMFIELD, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy