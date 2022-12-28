ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7 Best Tours in Greater Palm Springs

Sunnylands Center & Gardens in Rancho Mirage. Architecture buffs descend on the desert every February and October for this celebrated festival that includes home tours, lectures on design, and unrivaled shopping experiences. modernismweek.com. Desert Hot Springs. Cabot’s Pueblo Museum. This maze-like museum was built by hand by one of...
palmspringslife.com

Treat Yourself to Nobu in the Coachella Valley

Sensei Porcupine Creek opened Nov. 1 in Rancho Mirage. The decadent on-site restaurant, Sensei by Nobu, is open exclusively to resort guests. When a platter of immaculately curated sushi, from sumptuous chunks of burgundy- red bluefin tuna to slabs of porcelain-white yellowtail, is gently placed in the middle of the circular private dining room table at Sensei Porcupine Creek, the diners surrounding the artfully crafted spread seem unsure if they should dive in, snap a photo, or say a prayer. One of them leans over and whispers, “It’s kind of a metaphysical experience.”
capitalandmain.com

Time to Leave, But Nowhere to Go

(This is the final story of a three-part series.) One way or another, Sarah Fay’s life will soon change. In early November, her 82-year-old grandmother, Pat Fowler, announced that she will sell the house that she bought in the mid-1960s and that she is moving to Riverside County. Grandma...
KTLA

California woman hits monster casino jackpot on Christmas

Before heading back to the North Pole, Santa stopped by Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California to deliver a Christmas gift to a lucky gambler. A woman from Baldwin Park, just east of Los Angeles, hit a $300,000 jackpot on a slot machine Christmas morning, the casino announced. The woman, who did not want her […]
a-z-animals.com

These Two Guys Ride Rail Cars Through Southern California on Lawn Chairs

These Two Guys Ride Rail Cars Through Southern California on Lawn Chairs. In Riverside County, California, there is a private railroad. It was previously owned by the Kaiser Steel Corporation and currently owned by Kaiser Ventures, Inc. Its name is Eagle Mountain Railroad (EMRR). It spans 51 miles. At one point, it was a road used to haul iron. That was only until 1986 when the owners removed the last two locomotives.
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Hemet, CA

Hemet is a city west of San Jacinto Valley in California's Riverside County. Those who want to explore Southern California's desert Oasis should visit this city. Despite its sleepy appeal, Hemet boasts many gorgeous attractions worth checking out. It may not be as popular as other California tourist attractions, but...
nbcpalmsprings.com

Our Desert Past: Murder at Las Palmas

It was 1978 when Palm Springs first experienced its first triple homicide, in the affluent Las Palmas area. While studying that incident, NBC Palm Springs Steve Sumrall has uncovered more details about the house where it occurred and explains it all in this edition of Our Desert Past. Much thanks to Eric Meeks, author of The Best Guide Ever To Palm Springs Celebrity Homes, for his assistance.
KESQ News Channel 3

Mother of injured Palm Springs officer grateful her son is on the road to recovery

A little over a week ago, a local mother received a call she never expected to receive, her son, a Palm Springs police officer, was injured in the line of duty. On Dec. 20, two PSPD officers were hospitalized at the end of a high-speed pursuit after a suspect rammed their vehicle into them during The post Mother of injured Palm Springs officer grateful her son is on the road to recovery appeared first on KESQ.
KESQ News Channel 3

Rescuer: teams ‘weren’t going to stop’ until they found missing Coachella Valley business owner

News Channel 3 is learning more about the incredible rescue operation that recovered a Coachella Valley business owner after a cold night injured and stuck in the rugged terrain of Morongo Valley. Watch News Channel 3 at 5:00 for more on the community effort that led to the successful rescue. Nathan Otto, the founder of The post Rescuer: teams ‘weren’t going to stop’ until they found missing Coachella Valley business owner appeared first on KESQ.
KESQ News Channel 3

Hot Purple Energy founder missing since Dec. 26 in Morongo Basin

The president and founder of Hot Purple Energy has been reported missing in the Morongo Basin area, authorities announced. Nate Otto, 56, did not return home after riding his bike in the area on Dec. 26. Otto is described as 5 foot, 11 inches tall, weighing approximately 175 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. The post Hot Purple Energy founder missing since Dec. 26 in Morongo Basin appeared first on KESQ.
KESQ News Channel 3

Looking back at the biggest local crime stories of 2022

As we close out 2022, we take a look back at some of the biggest crime stories over the past year in the desert.  The first murder of the year in the valley happened in Palm Springs on Jan. 11 in the parking lot at Raising Cane's. A 32-year-old man was shot and killed.  Just The post Looking back at the biggest local crime stories of 2022 appeared first on KESQ.
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Redlands, CA

Redlands is a peaceful city in San Bernardino County, California. It is full of history and charm, making it an excellent destination for travelers. From beautiful buildings to fascinating exhibits, Redlands has plenty to offer. However, what separates this city from the crowd is its culinary offerings. With so many...
nbcpalmsprings.com

New Details On Palm Desert Fatal Crash, Identities Released

More details have been released about the Palm Desert crash that left three dead and one injured. According to CAL FIRE, at about 7:15 p.m., first responders arrived at Fred Waring and Adonis Dr. to a two car crash with three people trapped inside one car. About 20 minutes later,...
