NDSU athletic director on Bison playing for another FCS football championship: "You've got to pinch yourself"

herosports.com
Herder: NDSU vs. SDSU FCS Championship Prediction
2022 record: 92-43 2019-2021 record: 244-115 Will it be that SDSU has overtaken NDSU as the top team in the FCS, winning four straight over the Bison and ending their streak of four consecutive fall national titles? And will it be that the Bison are coming back to the FCS pack after another less-dominant regular season, nearly losing to UIW in the semifinals, and then losing their fourth game in a row to SDSU?
dakotanewsnow.com
Reece Winkelman & Trey Lance divide Marshall for FCS Title Game between SDSU & NDSU
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - During the FCS Championship a week from Sunday the city of Marshall, Minnesota, will be divided thanks to two of their favorite sons having history with South Dakota State and North Dakota State. SDSU senior defensive lineman Reece Winkelman graduated from Marshall in 2017...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
The Frisco Frenzy Podcast: Tyler Merriam
Join Big Game James McCarty and Jace Denman as they're joined by Tyler Merriam, associate athletic director for media and lead radio play-by-play for football, men's basketball, baseball, and softball at South Dakota State. They discuss the history of how both North Dakota State and South Dakota State moved from Division II to Division I, what the Dakota Marker rivalry means to both programs, and more!
SDSU, NDSU ready talented offenses for National Championship
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — SDSU and NDSU have met in the FCS Playoffs before, but this season will be the first time that the two teams meet for the National Championship. The SDSU offense is coming into the title game as the 23rd best scoring offense in the country. The Jacks are posting 33 […]
FOX Sports
Nelson and the North Dakota State Bison visit conference foe North Dakota
North Dakota State Bison (3-11, 0-2 Summit) at North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (6-8, 0-1 Summit) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Dakota -1; over/under is 142.5. BOTTOM LINE: B.J. Omot and the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks host Grant Nelson and the North Dakota State Bison in Summit play. The Fightin' Hawks are...
FOX Sports
Omot, North Dakota Fightin' Hawks to host Nelson and the North Dakota State Bison
North Dakota State Bison (3-11, 0-2 Summit) at North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (6-8, 0-1 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: B.J. Omot and the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks host Grant Nelson and the North Dakota State Bison in Summit play Friday. The Fightin' Hawks are 4-3 in home games. North Dakota gives up...
gowatertown.net
Six figure Powerball prize could go unclaimed
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota's Economic Outlook positive ahead of 2023
(Bismarck, ND) -- A new forecast expects a positive economic outlook for North Dakota. The latest quarterly report from North Dakota State University indicates wages and gross state product will grow and tax collections will stay strong. The outlook for Fargo, Bismarck, and Grand Forks specifically is also strong. The...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Powerball winnings from ticket purchased in Fargo still unclaimed
newsdakota.com
$150,000 Powerball Prize Remains Unclaimed
valleynewslive.com
Winning Lottery prize sold in Fargo remains unclaimed
valleynewslive.com
Top baby names of 2022 at Essentia Health
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Essentia Health in Fargo released its top baby names for 2022!. They say 1,103 babies were born at their Fargo location. Of those, here are the top names:. Violet - 6 Charlotte (5), Charolette (1) - 6 Nora (5), Norah (1) - 6 Amelia...
valleynewslive.com
Cass County looks back and celebrates longtime lead prosecutor’s career and retirement
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Thursday night was a celebration of the career of Cass County’s top prosecutor, Birch Burdick, who’s hanging up his hat after 24 years. Throughout that time, Burdick has seen much change in Fargo through his work. “Our case loads have significantly increased...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Essentia Fargo releases most popular baby names for 2022
(Fargo, ND) -- As 2022 comes to a close, plenty of new little humans entered the world and here in Fargo this year. So, just what are they being called?. Essentia Health-Fargo has released its most popular baby names for the past year. They include:. Boys - Henry. Maverick. Leo.
KFYR-TV
Hundreds of ND, MN median barriers wrecked by semis, vehicles after string of winter storms
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crews are in clean up mode across North Dakota and Minnesota after several recent days of bad weather left many drivers in the ditch, which in turn took out hundreds of cable median barriers on their way. More than 400 posts fell victim to...
valleynewslive.com
West Fargo woman who is physically unable to remove snow frustrated that it’s being plowed onto her driveway
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A West Fargo woman is frustrated after snow was pushed onto her driveway. 42-year-old Angela Oien is physically unable to shovel the snow herself due to medical issues. “It’s very difficult,” said Oien. “I tried many years in a row now to shovel and...
valleynewslive.com
Runaway teen found safe in Detroit Lakes
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: A family member of 15 year-old Hallie Carlson tells Valley News Live that she was found safe in Detroit Lakes in the evening of December 26. Carlson left her home early Christmas morning. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Fargo Police Department is looking for 15-year-old Hailie...
KNOX News Radio
Fargo man ordered to ND State Hospital
A preliminary hearing this week for a Fargo man was canceled in favor of further treatment and analysis at the North Dakota State Hospital. According to court documents Maichael Yousa faces 13 counts – including attempted murder – for causing a crash on I-29 that injured a motorcyclist at speeds of nearly 100 mph. Yousa was eventually apprehended by law enforcement after an exchange of gunfire in which he was struck two times.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Snowiest December on record??
Oh JOY more snow on the way??? Yeah, there was a drip of sarcasm there. I'll admit I like the snow, you know to ski, snowmobile....all the outdoor stuff but it's getting redundant!! If you are wondering how snowy has this December been? Well, it the SNOWIEST START to the month of December on record for Fargo. We've picked up 28.1" of snow through the 26th making it the snowiest start to the month. The SNOWIEST December on record goes back to 2008 with 33.5" for the month. We need 5 1/2" before the month is done to make it the SNOWIEST December on record for Fargo.....what the heck....lets DO IT!!!
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Library's to begin "All the Feels" reading program on January 2nd
(Fargo, ND) -- People of all ages, are invited to attend an upcoming winter reading program hosted by Fargo's Libraries. The "All the Feels" program is taking place between Monday, January 2, and Sunday, February 26th. Attendees will read, attend events, and complete challenges set by the library. This includes "winter filled engaging stories, creative activities, and events for everyone." You can learn more about the winter reading program by clicking here.
