The Associated Press

Growing pressure on Rwanda from France, Germany over Congo

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — International pressure is growing on Rwanda as France and Germany are the latest parties to openly accuse the country of supporting armed rebels in neighboring eastern Congo — with possible repercussions for foreign aid that Kigali has long enjoyed. For months, renewed attacks by...
HollywoodLife

World’s Only Nontuplets Seen In 1st Photos Back Home In Mali 1 Year After Being Born In Morocco

2022 will end on a high note for Halima Cissé and her family. Nineteen months after Halima, 26, gave birth to five girls and four boys, the first-ever set of surviving nonuplets returned to their home country of Mali, according to Today. The Ministry of Health and Social Development of Mali announced on Dec. 13 that the children – boy Mohammed, Bah, Oumar, and Elhadji, with girls Hawa, Adama, Oumou, Kadidia, and Fatouma – made the trip from Morocco, where they were born, to the family home in Timbuktu, Mali. The country’s Minister of Health and Social Development, Diéminatou Sangaré, greeted the family and posted photos on Facebook showing the nine children in their home.
The Independent

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

Dec. 22 - Dec. 29From the British Royals attending their first yearly Christmas church walk since the death of the queen to protests in France after a shooting at a Kurdish center in Paris, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.The selection was curated by AP photographer Gregorio Borgia in Rome.Follow AP visual journalism:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnewsAP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_ImagesAP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com Read More Ukraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow liveCharity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aide
AFP

Mali trial of I.Coast soldiers wraps up as deadline looms in row

The trial in Mali of 46 Ivorian troops whose detention has sparked a diplomatic row between the two countries wrapped up on Friday, a judicial source and a defence lawyer said. The row escalated in September, when diplomatic sources in the region said Mali wanted Ivory Coast to acknowledge its responsibility and express regret for deploying the soldiers.
Reuters

Germany hands over 20 looted Benin Bronzes to Nigeria

ABUJA, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Germany has handed over 20 Benin Bronzes from its museums to Nigeria, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Tuesday, making it the latest European country to return cultural artefacts to their African homeland.
AFP

Spain border police absolved of Melilla migrant deaths

Spain's public prosecutor closed an investigation Friday into the deaths of at least 23 African migrants trying to cross from Morocco into Melilla, one of its two North African enclaves. The prosecutors' decision came just months after Spain and Morocco patched up ties following a lingering diplomatic spat.
The Guardian

Spain tops world’s best tourist villages ranking with three awards

Three remote Spanish communities have been named as among the best villages in the world for tourists – the most entries for a single country. The United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) recently revealed its annual list of the best tourism villages across the globe, with those included in the list scoring highly on social and environmental sustainability as well as their tourism work.
US News and World Report

Eritrean Soldiers Leaving Major Towns in Northern Ethiopia - Witnesses

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) -Eritrean soldiers, who fought in support of Ethiopia's federal government during its two-year civil war in the northern Tigray region, are pulling out of two major towns and headed toward the border, witnesses and an Ethiopian official told Reuters. The withdrawals from Shire and Axum follow a...
KEYT

46 Ivorian soldiers sentenced to 20 years in Mali prison

TIMBUKTU, Mali (AP) — The prosecutor general for the African nation of Mali says 46 soldiers from Ivory Coast have been sentenced to 20 years in prison for undermining state security in Mali and for attacks on Mali’s government. Prosecutor General Ladji Sara also said Friday that three other defendants, women who were released in September, were tried in absentia and sentenced to death. The 49 soldiers were detained in July when they went to work for Sahelian Aviation Services, a private company contracted to work in Mali by the United Nations. Mali’s government said it considered the Ivorians to be mercenaries because they were not directly employed by the U.N. mission. The case has added to escalating tensions between Mali’s military junta and the international community.
a-z-animals.com

The Flag of Burkina Faso: History, Meaning, and Symbolism

The year is 1984. President Thomas Sankara moves to change his country’s name from the Republic of Upper Volta to Burkina Faso 24 years after independence from French rule. This name change gives way to new national symbols such as the anthem, motto, and flag (more later). He composed...
COLORADO STATE
kalkinemedia.com

S.Sudan to send 750 troops to DR Congo to fight rebels

South Sudan will send 750 soldiers to the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo soon to join a regional force fighting a rebel offensive, a military spokesman said Wednesday. Fierce fighting in recent months between Congolese troops and the M23 rebel group prompted the East African Community (EAC) bloc to deploy a joint regional force to quell the violence, with Kenya and Uganda also sending soldiers to the DRC.
kalkinemedia.com

Soldier killed in jihadist ambush in northern Cameroon

A soldier has been killed and another wounded in an ambush by jihadists in Cameroon's Far North, military and local sources said Friday. The attack happened on Thursday in the town of Ldaoussaf in a region troubled by jihadist insurgents, the two sources told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity.

