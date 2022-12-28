Read full article on original website
LeBron James Threatens To Leave The Lakers: "I Don't Wanna Finish My Career Playing At This Level. I Still Want To Compete For Championships."
LeBron James has finally voiced his dissatisfaction with how the Lakers have treated him, hinting towards a future exit from the franchise.
NBA Legend John Stockton Claims 'Thousands' Of Athletes Have Died From The Vaccine
John Stockton shares bizarre theory on COVID-19 vaccine.
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Acknowledges That L.A. "Can't Replace" Anthony Davis
The Lakers have gone 2-4 since Anthony Davis has been out of the lineup
Draymond Green vs. Dennis Rodman Career Comparison
Dennis Rodman and Draymond Green were both elite defenders and integral pieces to two of the NBA's greatest dynasties. This is the comparison between the two legends.
Popculture
Ex-Basketball Player Al Smith Dies by Suicide After Shooting His Girlfriend
Content Warning: domestic violence, suicide. Al Smith, a former pro basketball player who spent five seasons in the American Basketball Association (ABA), died last Monday in Florida, According to the Journal Star. He was 75 years old. It was reported that Smith shot his live-in girlfriend at an apartment complex in Sarasota. Law enforcement arrived, and negotiators attempted to talk to Smith for several hours but could not make contact. Sarasota County officials forced entry and discovered Smith died by suicide due to a self-inflicted gunshot. Smith's girlfriend was transported to a hospital for treatment.
Shaquille O'Neal Reveals How Larry Bird Convinced Him That He Would Be A Star
The former Los Angeles Lakers big man relived the time Bird praised him when he was still playing for the LSU.
Look: NBA Broadcaster Made Unfortunate Larry Bird Mistake
Everyone makes mistakes — but this one was particularly rough. During ESPN's Christmas Day broadcast of the Boston Celtics vs. the Milwaukee Bucks, play-by-play man Mark Jones referred to Larry Bird as a "late great" NBA superstar. There's no doubt that Bird is an all-time NBA "great," but the...
Chris Russo rejects Luka Doncic's 60-point triple-double as the best NBA regular-season display ever
The Radio Hall of Fame inductee appeared on ESPN's First Take on the morning after Doncic's epic display against the Knicks on Tuesday night --the first 60-20-10 triple-double in NBA history.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Debate Which NBA Legend Has The Best Statue: "Michael Jordan Is Legendary"
When a player achieves something incredible with an NBA team, they get their jerseys retired, and their names make it into the Ring of Honor. They are awarded many accolades and honored in several ways. But the true superstars, the ones that change the franchises they play for and do things no one else has ever done, get things like statues of themselves outside the stadium.
“A man of few words, unlike most all-time great players” — Jalen Rose speaks on Larry Bird as a coach in the NBA
Jalen Rose speaks on what Larry Bird’s coaching style was like in his three seasons with the Pacers.
thecomeback.com
NBA Hall of Fame coach blasts ring chasers
Nowadays in the NBA, it’s not a surprise to see one major superstar join another one to create a “Super Team.” It all began when LeBron James decided to leave the Cleveland Cavaliers to join Dwyane Wade and the Miami Heat to win championships, now it’s a common thing.
chatsports.com
NBA GAMETHREAD: L.A. Lakers (14-20) @ Miami HEAT (17-17)
This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!. The Miami Heat (17-17) host the Los Angeles Lakers (14-20) at the FTX Arena on Wednesday night. Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler return for the Heat, while Kyle Lowry is out for personal reasons. Anthony Davis is out for the Lakers, but LeBron James is available.
Jerry West Picked LeBron James Over Kobe Bryant In 2009: "It's A No-Brainer"
Jerry West had picked LeBron James to have surpassed Kobe Bryant in 2009, despite being the one to discover Kobe.
rcrusadernews.com
Curry, Antetokoumpo predicted as Western & Eastern Conference MVPs this NBA season
With over a month since the NBA season kicked off, key players such as Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard, Zion Williamson, and Ben Simmons have returned after being injured, offering unexpected twists and turns. The Utah Jazz, a team that was expected to tank, started out the season 12-7 and sat...
Doc Rivers answers the question: ‘Can Pelicans win NBA title?’
Rivers was impressed by what he saw from the Pelicans. So, we asked the coach who won an NBA title with Boston in 2008 the obvious question.
Yardbarker
Pistons Legend Isiah Thomas Heaps Praise On Kevin Durant For His Leadership Of The Nets
Kevin Durant is still one of the top 5 players in basketball. Despite a career-threatening Achilles injury and being a 35-year-old, KD has proven that he might also be able to age gracefully like we have seen LeBron do. KD's play is getting better each year, and 2022 has been proof of his improvement.
Sun hire Abi Olajuwon as assistant coach
The Connecticut Sun added Abi Olajuwon as an assistant coach on Stephanie White’s staff for the 2023 season. “Abi has
'This Kid Doesn't Quit!’ Luka Makes History - Mavs Coach Kidd Reviews
Luka Doncic willed the Mavericks to victory on Tuesday night on the back of his historic 60-point triple-double performance.
Yardbarker
This Day In Lakers History: Elgin Baylor, Wilt Chamberlain Engage In Second Epic Clash In 3 Weeks
Elgin Baylor and Wilt Chamberlain are two of the greatest players in NBA history and two of the most unstoppable players during their era. Both have their numbers retired by the Los Angeles Lakers for a reason, and each were known to put up some absolutely ridiculous numbers. The 1961-62...
Predicting The Los Angeles Lakers 'Win And Loss' Record For The Rest Of The 2022-23 NBA Season
Los Angeles Lakers are in tough situation after Anthony Davis' injury. Per recent reports, he is out until at least mid-January, and even though LeBron James is playing great, the Purple and Gold are not in a good position ahead of the upcoming NBA playoffs.
