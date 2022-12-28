ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
fox7austin.com

Gov. Abbott announces over $54M in career, technical education grants across Texas

AUSTIN, Texas - Governor Greg Abbott announced 152 Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grants, totaling over $54 million, have been awarded by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) to public community, state, and technical colleges, school districts, and open-enrollment charter schools across the state. These grants will be used to...
TEXAS STATE
fortworthreport.org

Explainer: Texas lawmakers want to expand school choice. What you need to know about vouchers, savings accounts and tax credits.

The debate over whether Texas should expand private school choice with taxpayer-funded programs is likely to dominate the next session of the Legislature. School choice advocates think the right type of program could transform the trajectory of students from low-income families in Fort Worth and the state. However, traditional public education supporters disagree and say vouchers or voucher-like programs would shrink an already tight pot of funding for schools.
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

New Texas laws taking effect in 2023

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – While communities across the state of Texas gear up to celebrate the new year, they should also be aware of a few new state laws taking effect as soon as the ball drops for 2023. The laws going into effect in 2023 were signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in 2021 […]
TEXAS STATE
towntalkradio.com

Greg Abbott calls for investigation into Atmos Energy

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott asked the attorney general and the head of the state agency that regulates oil and gas drilling to investigate Atmos Energy, the state’s largest natural gas provider, for a failure to prepare for the frigid temperatures that slammed the state last week. On Dec. 23,...
TEXAS STATE
B106

Meet Matthew Edger, The Most Wanted Murderer In Texas

In Texas, some fugitives escape the long arm of the law and their disappearance becomes more and more dangerous to everyday people. That's when they end up on Texas's Most Wanted list, and the reward for information leading to their capture skyrockets. We've discussed in the past the only woman...
TEXAS STATE
Lauren Jessop

Break-ins and bailouts; residents in Texas border communities impacted by crime as illegal alien surge continues

Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)Photo byTexas DPS. Reports of crimes committed by illegal aliens on private property in Texas border communities are nothing new unfortunately, and there were two incidents of particular concern that occurred in or near Kinney County this past week – a vehicle pursuit ending in a bailout, and an attempted break-in on a ranch.
KINNEY COUNTY, TX
NewsWest 9

NewsWest 9

Odessa, TX
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Odessa and Midland local news

 https://www.newswest9.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy