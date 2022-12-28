Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Becky Lynch’s Ex-Boyfriend Reveals Why She Is No Longer Friends With Charlotte Flair
Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair’s friendship is not very good, as many fans are aware. The two have discussed their friendship problems in interviews with the media multiple times. However, Lynch’s ex-boyfriend recently talked about how their friendship worsened and explained the reason. Jeff Dye was in a...
Gabby Windey Says That Dating Dancing With The Stars Co-Star Vinny Guadagnino Is A “Possibility”
The Bachelorette star Gabby Windey made it to the Dancing with the Stars finale. She and her partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, came in second place. Their freestyle routine to “Cell Block Tango” from Chicago was hot! In the end, TikTok star Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas took home the mirror ball. Val and Gabby became friends […] The post Gabby Windey Says That Dating Dancing With The Stars Co-Star Vinny Guadagnino Is A “Possibility” appeared first on Reality Tea.
ringsidenews.com
Batista’s Ex-Wife Was Banned From Attending Events
Batista has emerged to become a bona fide Hollywood megastar, ever since he transitioned from the world of professional wrestling. However, an interesting story has been revealed by a wrestling veteran that Batista’s ex-wife was banned from attending WWE shows. Batista carved out a successful career in WWE, reigning...
ringsidenews.com
Summer Rae Mesmerizes In Cheeky White Underwear Bedroom Photo Drop
Summer Rae was one of the mainstays of the women’s division in the early to mid-2010s. Her time in the company did not long, as she left back in 2017 and honed her craft in other avenues. Rae also loves working as a model, and so it is not a big surprise that she decided to share another thirst trap for fans recently.
wrestletalk.com
Identity Of Mystery Woman With MJF Revealed
On tonight’s AEW Dynamite, MJF appeared ahead of Bryan Danielson’s match with Ethan Page with a mystery brunette by his side. Now the mystery has been revealed as the identity of the woman is now known!. Because of the striking resemblance to Shotzi, some fans wondered on Twitter...
Bustle
Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player
On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
Serena Williams' Daughter Olympia, 5, Is a Budding Soccer Star in New Photos: 'Beast Mode'
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's 5-year-old daughter is showing her passion for soccer in an adorable new Instagram post Olympia Ohanian is taking her soccer skills to the next level. The 5-year-old daughter of tennis icon Serena Williams and tech entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian proudly stands with one foot on top of a soccer ball and flexes her muscles in an adorable set of pictures posted on Olympia's parents-run Instagram page on Monday. In the snaps, Olympia wears an Angel City Football Club uniform, matching black knee-high socks, and bright-yellow Nike soccer cleats. The second image shows Olympia...
Reality Star Dies
There is sad news as it has been confirmed that Barbara "Babs" Thore, known as Whitney's mom on TLC reality program "My Big Fat Fabulous Life," has died at 76, according to her daughter Whitney.
Football World Is Praying For Micah Parsons Today
Late Tuesday night, Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons took to Twitter with a message that broke the sports world's heart. Parsons appeared to reveal the death of one of his dogs. In a message on Twitter, he said putting a dog down is one of the hardest things to do.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Has a Massive Obsession With Pickles
It's no secret that Dale Earnhardt Jr. loves him some pickles. As a NASCAR retirement gift, the folks at Phoenix Raceway gave Junior and his wife Amy an entire barrel's worth of pickles from his favorite Arizona-based pickles place, Max's Dill Pickles, following his final race in Phoenix back in 2017. Honestly, it's a wonder more people didn't call him Dill Jr., or that he didn't keep his race car just stocked with pickles.
Pregnant Keke Palmer Does Date Night with Boyfriend After Announcing Baby News
While out at Madison Square Garden to catch the New York Rangers hockey game Monday night, the Nope star and father-to-be were all smiles for the cameras Keke Palmer and boyfriend Darius Jackson stepped out for a hockey game on Monday night, just two days after she revealed they were expecting their first child together. While cheering on the New York Rangers as they played the Saint Louis Blues at Madison Square Garden in New York City, the couple were photographed smiling and holding hands as they cozied up for...
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 7 Begins with ANOTHER Major Death
The hits keep on coming in Yellowstone Season 5‘s lead up to the mid-season finale, with another death rocking this Sunday’s episode. It’s a brutal one, too, as Season 5, Episode 7, “The Dream Is Not Me” unfolds through a flashback to young Rip (Kyle Red Silverstein) and Rowdy (Kai Caster) as they work the ranch sometime after 1995. Initially they’re out patrolling for wolves, as much of this season has focused on. But these two are no longer friends. At all.
wrestletalk.com
Brock Lesnar Next WWE Opponent Revealed?
A potential opponent for Brock Lesnar at the upcoming Royal Rumble 2023 premium live event has been revealed. It is unclear when exactly The Beast will return to action, ahead of a potential match at WrestleMania 39 in April. Lesnar was reportedly set to wrestle at January’s Day 1 event,...
stillrealtous.com
AEW Announcer Retiring From Wrestling?
Since All Elite Wrestling was first announced the company has added several interesting names to the broadcast team and Tony Schiavone has been with the company since August of 2019. Schiavone has been a key member of the AEW team, but it sounds like his days in the world of professional wrestling could be numbered.
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Reacts To New WWE Dominik Mysterio Shirt
The story of Dominik Mysterio betraying his father, Rey, in favor of working with Judgement Day has taken a less prominent role on television ever since Rey moved to "SmackDown" in October. However, that hasn't stopped Dom and his "Mami," Rhea Ripley, from terrorizing the family when they are away from weekly television.
ringsidenews.com
Jim Cornette’s Wife Allegedly Once Slept With The Big Show
Jim Cornette and his wife Stacey were the subject of the #SpeakingOut movement. It was alleged that they groomed young OVW talent and inducted them into a strange “cult” of sexual service and other restrictions. The stories are coming out, and Cornette’s former best friend can attest to practically all of them.
Famous wrestling broadcaster dies
Don West, a well-known wrestling broadcaster of the 2000s, has died.
ComicBook
What Is Ric Flair's Real Name?
Ric Flair's new documentary Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair recently premiered on Peacock, in which he discussed the subject of his real name. His legal name is Richard Fliehr, which he would eventually use to transform into his iconic wrestling persona name. However, Flair was adopted as an infant in Memphis, Tennessee, in 1949 and there's been some debate about what his name was when he was born — either Fred Phillips, Fred Demaree or Fred Stewart, depending on which documents you look at.
Popculture
Ronda Rousey Challenged by Underrated 'WWE SmackDown' Superstar
Ronda Rousey is being challenged by a WWE Superstar who is on the rise. Zelina Vega ecently went to Twitter to issue a challenge to Rousey, the current SmackDown Women's Champion. In the tweet, Vega celebrated her birthday and said her only wish is battling Rousey. Vega missed half of...
Ricky Steamboat backed out of Ric Flair’s Last Match after learning Flair had pacemaker
Steamboat has revealed why he turned down an offer for Ric Flair's Last Match.
