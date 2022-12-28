Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Charlotte Flair Reportedly Had Trouble Dealing With Fellow WWE Star's Success
If one claim is to be believed, then Charlotte had a rough time dealing with the success of a major WWE superstar. It's no secret that Charlotte and Becky Lynch were once close friends. Things have deteriorated between the two over the years, which reportedly stems from a promo Lynch cut years ago where she called Charlotte "plastic."
ringsidenews.com
Jim Cornette’s Wife Allegedly Once Slept With The Big Show
Jim Cornette and his wife Stacey were the subject of the #SpeakingOut movement. It was alleged that they groomed young OVW talent and inducted them into a strange “cult” of sexual service and other restrictions. The stories are coming out, and Cornette’s former best friend can attest to practically all of them.
Ricky Steamboat backed out of Ric Flair’s Last Match after learning Flair had pacemaker
Steamboat has revealed why he turned down an offer for Ric Flair's Last Match.
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Was Involved In A Real-Life Brawl That Derailed Some Big WWE Plans
In the 1990s, "The Heartbreak Kid" Shawn Michaels was a big-time player in professional wrestling. Michaels won the WWF Championship, the Intercontinental Championship, and the WWF Tag Team Championships three times each during that decade. However, he became known for his backstage antics just as much as his on-screen character. Michaels openly dealt with addiction, causing a number of issues with WWF owner Vince McMahon and the company as a result. On several occasions, there was genuine concern if he could or would even show up to work. One particular situation, however, almost changed the course of his career.
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Reacts To New WWE Dominik Mysterio Shirt
The story of Dominik Mysterio betraying his father, Rey, in favor of working with Judgement Day has taken a less prominent role on television ever since Rey moved to "SmackDown" in October. However, that hasn't stopped Dom and his "Mami," Rhea Ripley, from terrorizing the family when they are away from weekly television.
stillrealtous.com
AEW Announcer Retiring From Wrestling?
Since All Elite Wrestling was first announced the company has added several interesting names to the broadcast team and Tony Schiavone has been with the company since August of 2019. Schiavone has been a key member of the AEW team, but it sounds like his days in the world of professional wrestling could be numbered.
wrestlinginc.com
Jake Roberts Calls Infamous Wrestling Promoter An 'Ugly, Racist Bully'
Jake "The Snake" Roberts has no shortage of things to say about the notorious wrestling promoter Bill Watts, and very little is positive. Speaking on his "Snake Pit with Jake Roberts" podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer acknowledged there was a modicum of praise that he could bestow on Watts, with whom he worked in Mid-South Wrestling during the 1980s.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On What WWE Had Planned For Mandy Rose
Mandy Rose was one of "NXT's" most featured stars when she won the "NXT" Women's Championship at Halloween Havoc 2021, but her reign ended after 413 days on December 13. Rose was released from the company the following day. Her release came due to the adult-themed content Rose had posted on her subscription-based FanTime account. Following her firing, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne are left without a third stablemate.
wrestlinginc.com
Alexa Bliss Misses Former WWE Women's Champion
It's no secret that Alexa Bliss and Mickie James are close outside of the ring, and their friendship with one another has stood the test of time despite the pair currently being in different companies. After James retweeted a picture of herself making a goofy face, a fan joked that...
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Clarifies Recent Comments About Jade Cargill And WWE
Since her in-ring debut just over 2 years ago, AEW star Jade Cargill has built up a significant winning streak, running through opponent after opponent, and has spent much of her time in the company as the inaugural TBS Champion. Recently, "WWE NXT" commentator Booker T declared that Cargill "has WWE written all over her," with some fans believing he meant that she'd be bound for the company in the future despite Cargill choosing AEW over WWE when given the choice of either in the past. On the latest "Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker took some time to clarify what he truly meant.
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Comments On WWE's Newest Signing
Yesterday it was announced that Dragon Lee has signed a WWE contract and will be joining the "WWE NXT" brand in January, making him the latest signing for the company following two WWE tryouts. While Paul 'Triple H' Levesque is less involved with the developmental brand now due to his...
PWMania
Backstage News on Dragon Lee Signing With WWE, His AEW’s Appearance Drawing Interest
Dragon Lee is the most recent major star to sign with WWE, as he announced the news during Wednesday night’s AAA Noche de Campeones. It turns out that prior to AEW featuring him on television without a contract, WWE was not considering signing Dragon Lee. Dave Meltzer discussed the...
wrestlinginc.com
Wardlow Lost More Than Just A Match On AEW Dynamite
Wardlow's man bun is no more. Mr. Mayhem was publicly humiliated by Samoa Joe following his unsuccessful pursuit of the TNT Championship on the December 28 "AEW Dynamite" in Broomfield, Colorado. After the match, Joe struck Wardlow with his title belt before grabbing a pair of scissors from a tool box under the ring. Joe then proceeded to headbutt referee Paul Turner before cutting off a portion of Wardlow's hair, drawing loud boos from fans inside the 1STBank Center.
wrestlinginc.com
Possible Update On Jeff Hardy
It's been a while since there has been any kind of update as to the status of Jeff Hardy, both in terms of his health and his role in AEW. There have been updates on the court case for his pending DUI charges, mainly in the form of delays like last week's, and his brother, Matt Hardy, said on "Busted Open Radio" in September that he was progressing well, but that was about it. On Wednesday, though, in answering a Twitter question, Wrestling Observer Newsletter editor Dave Meltzer provided something of an update on Jeff's status.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Writer Speculates On Asuka's Future
One former WWE writer believes Asuka's recent activity could be signaling the Japanese star might be taking a break from professional wrestling shortly. On the latest episode of the "Wrestling with Freddie" podcast, actor and former WWE creative team member Freddie Prinze Jr. shared his thoughts on Asuka's recent loss to Rhea Ripley on "Monday Night Raw" and a series of cryptic tweets she's made since the match.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE And WCW Star Says Tony Khan Isn't Taking Good Advice On ROH
AEW owner Tony Khan appeared to have high hopes for securing a television deal for Ring of Honor after he announced last spring that he'd purchased the long-beloved wrestling promotion. But as the year went on, some members of the professional wrestling world grew critical of the deal and the prospects of Khan striking a deal to get ROH back on television. Earlier this month, Khan announced the relaunch of the brand's Honor Club streaming service – a move some outlets have labeled a "failure."
wrestlinginc.com
Roxanne Perez Describes Being 'Starstruck' In WWE
Roxanne Perez had an impressive rookie year in WWE after signing with the company in March. In 2022 alone, she was the inaugural winner of the "NXT" Women's Breakout tournament over the summer and later the Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline. On December 13, Perez defeated Mandy Rose to capture her first "NXT" Women's Championship at the young age of 21. Following her whirlwind of a year, the Texas native recently appeared on "WWE After The Bell" to discuss her career thus far and how her fandom led to where she is now.
wrestlinginc.com
Jim Ross Opens Up About His Relationship With Paul Heyman
For nearly 50 years, Jim Ross has been involved in professional wrestling, most notably as a commentator. While he currently works for AEW, he's best known for his time with WWE — a company he served for over two decades. During that time, Ross worked with a handful of broadcast partners, from the likes of Bobby "The Brain" Heenan and Gorilla Monsoon to Jerry "The King" Lawler, Michael Cole, and even Paul Heyman.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Releases Footage Of Previously Untelevised Roman Reigns Match
Baron Corbin holds the distinct honor of being the last person to pin current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Walking into the WWE TLC pay-per-view in December 2019, Reigns and Corbin — referred to as King Corbin at the time — were engaged in a heated rivalry. The two then clashed in the signature Tables, Ladders & Chairs match stipulation, which saw Corbin walk away as the victor after pinning Reigns, with some outside assistance.
wrestlinginc.com
JBL Reveals TNA Reference He Tried To Include On WWE Raw
JBL recently coordinated a "gentleman's" game of poker, but nearly made a reference to one of professional wrestling's most lawless factions. On the December 5 episode of "Raw," the WWE Hall of Famer hosted a poker invitational, featuring some of the red brand's male and female stars. Amongst the competitors were JBL's protege Baron Corbin, Dominik Mysterio, Akira Tozawa, The O.C., and many more. Towards the conclusion of one game, Corbin lined up a winning hand against Chad Gable and Luke Gallows before getting caught cheating by A.J. Styles. Corbin and Styles began shoving each other, which eventually led to the challenge of a six-man tag team match between The O.C. and Alpha Academy alongside Corbin.
Comments / 0