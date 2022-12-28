ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
The Independent

Trump had foreign bank accounts in China, UK and Ireland as president and one year paid more foreign tax than US

Donald Trump had foreign bank accounts in China, the UK, Ireland and St Maarten during his presidency, and in his first year in the White House paid more foreign tax than US, his returns have shown.In 2017, Trump’s foreign financial interests were still apparently quite strong; he paid more than $1m in tax to other countries that year. But at the same time, his domestic efforts to shield himself from taxes were in full swing too, and he paid less than $1,000 for the year in federal income taxes.However, his personal finances started to look a lot less like...
FLORIDA STATE
Money

How to Invest During a Recession

Fears of a recession are understandably concerning for investors. If you have a shorter time line for your investments, like if you’re planning to retire soon, you may be especially worried about how your portfolio will fare should the economy experience a downturn. The Federal Reserve has repeatedly increased...
Reuters

CarMax results hit by 'used-vehicle recession'; buyback paused

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Used-car retailer CarMax Inc (KMX.N) said on Thursday it was pausing some hiring, halting share buybacks and cutting expenses after reporting an 86% drop in third-quarter profit as the industry struggles to offload inventory amid waning demand.
CNBC

Why everyone thinks a recession is coming in 2023

Economists have penciled in a recession in their forecasts for next year, but views vary on the timing and severity. What they do agree on is that the Federal Reserve's interest rate policies will be the trigger for the recession, while it was the central bank that rode to the rescue after the last two downturns.
CNBC

Global economy is heading into a decade of low growth, economist says

The International Monetary Fund now projects that global GDP growth will slow from 6% in 2021 to 3.2% in 2022 and 2.7% in 2023. Speaking to CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Tuesday, Lacalle said the potential for a full reopening of the Chinese economy was "the biggest positive" that markets could expect for 2023.
The Independent

Cost crisis wrought havoc in 2022, but 2023 set to be ‘year of recession’

The nation headed into 2022 with optimism for the economy, but hopes of a bumper year of growth unrestrained by Covid restrictions were dashed as the cost-of-living crisis took centre stage.Just as the worst of the pandemic seemed to be behind us, the emergence of soaring inflation soon became the next big threat to the economy and one which is set to send the UK plunging back into recession.While Bank of England policymakers had forecast inflation to jump higher as supply chains struggled to keep up with surging demand, they were not prepared for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February...
Matthew C. Woodruff

Opinion: Dropping Prices, Rising Wages and Strong Jobs Show President Biden’s Policies are Working.

Economy SignPhoto by(EconsGrowth) The U.S. economy is a colossus and trying to get it to move is a massive undertaking. The U.S. remains by far the largest economy in the world with a GDP (in 2019) of $21.43T or 24.42% of the entire globe. The previous administration saddled the U.S. with massive deficit spending. By the end of his term, President Trump was estimated to have added $6.6 trillion in deficits, a 33% increase.
WRAL

China has abandoned its zero-Covid policy. What will the economy look like in 2023?

CNN — As China moves ever closer to fully reemerging from three years of government-imposed Covid isolation and reintegrating with the world, economic expectations are high. Beijing's recent pivot from its stringent zero-Covid strategy — which had long choked businesses — is expected to inject vitality into the world's second-largest economy next year.
WRAL

Here's what could tip the global economy into recession in 2023

CNN — The global economy has endured a tough year, with decades-high inflation sapping post-lockdown spending and pushing central banks to hike borrowing costs at an unprecedented clip to bring it under control. Their campaign to manage prices may be working — but potentially at a sizable cost in...
WRAL

Average mortgage rates rise after 6 weeks of declines

WASHINGTON — The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate rose this week after falling for six straight weeks, adding to the challenges potential homebuyers face amid higher home prices and a limited supply of available houses. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the benchmark 30-year rate...
WASHINGTON STATE
WRAL

Wall Street's dirty secret: It's terrible at forecasting stocks

CNN — December is a month full of market predictions for the year to come. Everyone, from economists to analysts to grocers, seems to have a strong feeling about how stocks will behave going forward. Here's the thing: They're almost always wrong. What's happening: Last year, Goldman Sachs analysts...

Comments / 0

Community Policy