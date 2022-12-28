Read full article on original website
Related
Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.
From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
Jamie Dimon says Americans are spending all their money because of inflation—and that could tip the U.S. into a recession next year
The U.S. economy has been resilient this year despite the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes and high inflation, but JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon warns “storm clouds” are still on the horizon.
CNBC
Copper prices — traditionally a barometer for the global economy — are expected to soar next year
The metal has endured a tough 2022 due to tighter U.S. monetary policy, the energy crisis arising from Russia's war in Ukraine and China's combination of strict Covid-19 lockdowns and a weak property market. Goldman Sachs and Bank of America have both suggested a combination of short-term supply tightness and...
The stock market will jump 18% in 2023 as this year's crises become next year's opportunities and the economy heads for a soft landing, Fundstrat's Tom Lee says
The stock market will rally 18% in 2023 as the economy sticks a soft landing, Fundstrat's Tom Lee said. Fundstrat's 2023 outlook for the S&P 500 to end the year at 4,750 is the most bullish forecast on Wall Street. "US economy [is] remarkably resilient in the face of rapid...
Trump-supporting billionaire Home Depot founder says ‘nobody works anymore’ because of ‘socialism’ and the ‘woke people [who] have taken over the world’
Bernie Marcus told the FT he’s worried about how “nobody gives a damn” anymore. “Just give it to me. Send me money. I don’t want to work—I’m too lazy, I’m too fat, I’m too stupid.”
Trump had foreign bank accounts in China, UK and Ireland as president and one year paid more foreign tax than US
Donald Trump had foreign bank accounts in China, the UK, Ireland and St Maarten during his presidency, and in his first year in the White House paid more foreign tax than US, his returns have shown.In 2017, Trump’s foreign financial interests were still apparently quite strong; he paid more than $1m in tax to other countries that year. But at the same time, his domestic efforts to shield himself from taxes were in full swing too, and he paid less than $1,000 for the year in federal income taxes.However, his personal finances started to look a lot less like...
How to Invest During a Recession
Fears of a recession are understandably concerning for investors. If you have a shorter time line for your investments, like if you’re planning to retire soon, you may be especially worried about how your portfolio will fare should the economy experience a downturn. The Federal Reserve has repeatedly increased...
Top Biden advisor says the U.S. economy has a ‘fighting chance’ of avoiding a recession with a ‘soft landing’
It’s hard to avoid the doom and gloom about where the U.S. economy is headed. High-profile business leaders and top economists have been warning for months about a looming recession, with many criticizing the Fed for keeping interest rates too high in its effort to tame inflation. But Heather...
CarMax results hit by 'used-vehicle recession'; buyback paused
Dec 22 (Reuters) - Used-car retailer CarMax Inc (KMX.N) said on Thursday it was pausing some hiring, halting share buybacks and cutting expenses after reporting an 86% drop in third-quarter profit as the industry struggles to offload inventory amid waning demand.
CNBC
Why everyone thinks a recession is coming in 2023
Economists have penciled in a recession in their forecasts for next year, but views vary on the timing and severity. What they do agree on is that the Federal Reserve's interest rate policies will be the trigger for the recession, while it was the central bank that rode to the rescue after the last two downturns.
Unhappy New Year? Economists Say a U.S. Recession is Likely in 2023
A majority of economists say the country is headed towards a recession in 2023. Bloomberg polled experts who say there's a 70% chance of a downturn in the new year.
5 ways to recession proof your money as soaring interest rates and record inflation make a downturn seem inevitable
Paying off expensive debt, reducing spending, and staying diversified can help weather economic storms.
CNBC
Global economy is heading into a decade of low growth, economist says
The International Monetary Fund now projects that global GDP growth will slow from 6% in 2021 to 3.2% in 2022 and 2.7% in 2023. Speaking to CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Tuesday, Lacalle said the potential for a full reopening of the Chinese economy was "the biggest positive" that markets could expect for 2023.
Cost crisis wrought havoc in 2022, but 2023 set to be ‘year of recession’
The nation headed into 2022 with optimism for the economy, but hopes of a bumper year of growth unrestrained by Covid restrictions were dashed as the cost-of-living crisis took centre stage.Just as the worst of the pandemic seemed to be behind us, the emergence of soaring inflation soon became the next big threat to the economy and one which is set to send the UK plunging back into recession.While Bank of England policymakers had forecast inflation to jump higher as supply chains struggled to keep up with surging demand, they were not prepared for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February...
Opinion: Dropping Prices, Rising Wages and Strong Jobs Show President Biden’s Policies are Working.
Economy SignPhoto by(EconsGrowth) The U.S. economy is a colossus and trying to get it to move is a massive undertaking. The U.S. remains by far the largest economy in the world with a GDP (in 2019) of $21.43T or 24.42% of the entire globe. The previous administration saddled the U.S. with massive deficit spending. By the end of his term, President Trump was estimated to have added $6.6 trillion in deficits, a 33% increase.
WRAL
China has abandoned its zero-Covid policy. What will the economy look like in 2023?
CNN — As China moves ever closer to fully reemerging from three years of government-imposed Covid isolation and reintegrating with the world, economic expectations are high. Beijing's recent pivot from its stringent zero-Covid strategy — which had long choked businesses — is expected to inject vitality into the world's second-largest economy next year.
WRAL
Here's what could tip the global economy into recession in 2023
CNN — The global economy has endured a tough year, with decades-high inflation sapping post-lockdown spending and pushing central banks to hike borrowing costs at an unprecedented clip to bring it under control. Their campaign to manage prices may be working — but potentially at a sizable cost in...
WRAL
Average mortgage rates rise after 6 weeks of declines
WASHINGTON — The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate rose this week after falling for six straight weeks, adding to the challenges potential homebuyers face amid higher home prices and a limited supply of available houses. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the benchmark 30-year rate...
WRAL
Wall Street's dirty secret: It's terrible at forecasting stocks
CNN — December is a month full of market predictions for the year to come. Everyone, from economists to analysts to grocers, seems to have a strong feeling about how stocks will behave going forward. Here's the thing: They're almost always wrong. What's happening: Last year, Goldman Sachs analysts...
Coal, gas lead 2022 commodities rally; recession clouds new year
SINGAPORE, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Coal and natural gas markets ended 2022 with strong gains on Friday after a global energy crisis triggered by the Russia-Ukraine war stoked prices, and tighter supplies expected in 2023 could fuel more gains.
Comments / 0