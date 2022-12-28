Read full article on original website
Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker received terrible news about his groin injury on Wednesday. The Suns announced that Booker, who ranks 12th in the NBA in points per game with 27.1, will miss the next four weeks. Their team account tweeted, “INJURY UPDATE: Further evaluation has confirmed that Devin Booker sustained a left groin strain. Read more... The post NBA world reacts to terrible Devin Booker news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Shams Charania provided the latest update on Devin Booker's groin injury, and NBA fans had a lot to say about it.
The Phoenix Suns have a solid record early on in the 2022-23 season, but they could be in some serious trouble over the next few weeks. That’s because star guard Devin Booker was ruled out for at least the next four weeks with a left groin strain. Given how good Booker has been for the Suns so far this season, this could end up being a huge loss for them.
WASHINGTON D.C. – Phoenix Suns All-Star Devin Booker remains out and will be re-evaluated in four weeks after straining his left groin in Sunday’s overtime loss at Denver. "You feel for Devin, but it's the nature of our business," Suns coach Monty Williams said. "It's the nature of a guy who puts...
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 42 points, making a career-high 11 3-pointers, and Zion Williamson added 36 to power the New Orleans Pelicans to a 127-116 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night. McCollum nailed 3-pointers on three consecutive possessions in a 42-second span of the second quarter, giving the Pelicans a […]
The Celtics star was in awe of James’s performance as he inches closer to the NBA’s all-time career scoring record.
The Phoenix Suns would love to grab a win. Despite Deandre Ayton's 31 points on Wednesday, the Suns simply weren't enough for the Washington Wizards, dropping their last four-of-five heading into their meeting with the Toronto Raptors. Devin Booker (groin) will be re-evaluated in four weeks after sustaining a groin...
Jordan Poole scored 41 points and made a key 3-pointer with 2:57 to play, Klay Thompson hit from deep with 1:36 left and scored 31, leading the Golden State Warriors past the Portland Trail Blazers 118-112 on Friday night to improve the league's best home record to 16-2
Miami Heat (18-17, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (22-12, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Denver faces the Miami Heat after Nikola Jokic scored 40 points in the Denver Nuggets' 127-126 loss to the Sacramento Kings. The Nuggets are 12-3 in home games. Denver is 4-4...
Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. will start Friday in the team's game against the Phoenix Suns. The Raptors are shaking things up to kick off the weekend. Juan Hernangomez, who has started consistently as of late, will head to a bench role. The corresponding move is Trent being elevated to the starting five.
The Phoenix Suns (20-16) visit the Toronto Raptors (15-20) on Friday night. Action tips off at 7:40 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Suns-Raptors prediction and pick. Phoenix has lost four of their last five games and has since dropped to sixth place in the...
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic followed his 60-point triple-double two nights earlier with 35 points in his NBA-best eighth triple-double of the season, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday night. Doncic, who recorded the NBA’s first game with 60 points and 21 rebounds to...
Toronto Raptors forward Juan Hernangomez is not starting in Friday's lineup against the Phoenix Suns. Hernangomez will come off the bench after Gary Trent Jr. was named Friday's starter. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 444.5 minutes this season, Hernangomez is averaging 0.62 FanDuel points per minute.
All-Star guard Devin Booker won't be suiting up for the Phoenix Suns anytime soon. The team announced he is dealing with a groin strain and has been shut down for at least one month.
The Sabres are 9-6-0 on the road and have won six of their last seven away from home. Don Granato said there may be a few reasons why, “On the road we’ve been able to play without fear, without hesitation.”
