(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri law enforcement community is mourning the loss of one of their own with the passing of Missouri Law Enforcement Academy Director Joseph King. King had been in law enforcement for 29 years working for the St. Joseph Police Department, Platte County Sheriff's Office, and Buchanan County Sheriff's Office.
Joseph N. King, 51, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022. He was born on January 8, 1971, to Larry and Jane (Henry) King. Joseph King was in law enforcement for 30 years, working for the St. Joseph Police Department, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, the Platte County Sheriff’s Office, and most recently the Director of the Law Enforcement Academy at Missouri Western State University. He possessed a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from Missouri Western State University, and a master’s degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Cincinnati. He served as a law enforcement trainer for 22 years. He was the site coordinator for Missouri Sheriffs’ Association Training Academy hosted by Platte County. He was an adjunct professor/instructor teaching Criminal Justice Courses for both Missouri Western State University and Vatterott College. Joseph King held Command Leadership positions in Emergency Management and Communications, Detention, Patrol, and Administration with the Platte County Sheriff’s Office.
