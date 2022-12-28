Read full article on original website
oilcity.news
Natrona County recent applications for marriage (12/21/22–12/27/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Dec. 21 through Dec. 27. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.
oilcity.news
Natrona County Recent Arrests (12/29/22–12/30/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
oilcity.news
Controlled burns scheduled throughout Natrona County
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Mountain Fire District and the Bureau of Land Management High Plains District are conducting controlled burns of slash piles on the south side of Casper Mountain and in the Muddy Mountain and Coal Mountain areas today. Due to today’s controlled burns, a significant amount...
oilcity.news
Suspect in Casper AMBER Alert case extradited from Arizona
CASPER, Wyo. — A 36-year-old Casper man wanted in connection with an Amber Alert case in November has been extradited from Arizona. James Warren Martin, 36, is expected to face a judge for his initial hearing today, Dec. 30, in Natrona County Circuit Court after he was returned to Natrona County authorities on Thursday, Dec. 29, a Casper Police Department news release states.
oilcity.news
Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident report log (12/27/22–12/29/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident summary report and map is provided by the NCSO and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
oilcity.news
Natrona County, Wyoming see growth in taxable sales in third quarter
CASPER, Wyo. — The state of Wyoming and Natrona County saw a rise in taxable sales in the third quarter of 2022 compared with the third quarter of 2021. Natrona County saw 19.2% more sales, which is comparable to the state’s increase of 20.4%, according to a new Wyoming Economic Summary Report.
Amber Alert Suspect Charged With 17 Felonies; Bond set at $500,000
The Casper man accused of illegally taking of a 14-year-girl to Arizona prompting an AMBER Alert faces 17 felony counts that could put him behind bars for life, according to the charges read during his initial appearance in Natrona County Circuit Court on Friday. James Warren Martin, 36, was originally...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (12/29/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Thursday, Dec. 29. Circuit Court Judge Michael Patchen presided, while Assistant District Attorney Sam Forshner represented the state. All persons entering not guilty pleas or charged with felonies are presumed innocent...
Casper Man Charged With Three Drug Felonies; Outraged at Bond
A Casper man with a lengthy criminal history heard three counts of felony drug-related crimes -- with a potential combined punishment of up to 60 years in prison -- during his initial appearance in Natrona County Circuit Court on Thursday. Kevin Johnson, 47, is charged with two counts of delivery...
oilcity.news
Natrona County health and food inspections (12/26/22–12/30/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
oilcity.news
Investigation into Casper abortion clinic arson at a standstill
Police have no active leads on the May fire at Wellspring Health Access. It has been seven months since someone set fire to an abortion clinic in Casper amid fierce national debates over reproductive rights. Detective Andrew Linkowski with the Casper Police Department said the case is still on his...
capcity.news
Cheyenne PD: Woman in custody after shots fired call; no injuries reported
CASPER, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is currently investigating a report of shots fired that occurred this morning, Thursday, Dec. 29, around 10:55 a.m. near the 1400 block of Rollins Avenue. Responding officers secured the area and determined there were no injuries, Cheyenne PD said in a social...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Wyoming News Now at 10 pm - VOD - Casper wind damage
Comea shelter makes room for more-pkg- Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. The Comea House and Resource Center officials were prepared to help. The community worked with the city, county, and state officials to ensure everyone, especially the homeless, were off the street during the unprecedented cold snap that started on Dec. 21st.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Casper businesses damaged by Tuesday’s high winds
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - With winds reported at 75 miles an hour on Tuesday, homes and businesses experienced damage across Natrona County. One local restaurant owner describes how the weather is impacting his business. Tuesday’s windstorm not only caused power outages but also caused damage to homes and...
Strong Wind Pushes Casper Transit Bus into Median on 2nd and Park
A Casper Transit Bus was pushed into the median on 2nd and Park street, getting stuck, around 6:22 p.m. Sergeant Krugler with the Casper Police Department told K2Radio News that only the bus driver was in the vehicle at the time and no injuries were reported. The driver told police...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) ‘Like practicing in the sun’: Wyoming Yoga and Wellness moves into new downtown Casper home
CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming Yoga and Wellness, formerly Wyoming Yoga and Massage, is open again at a new downtown Casper spot after renovating the building at 142 N. Kimball St. The new location offers more space and amenities beyond what was available at Wyoming Yoga’s former location on First Street.
oilcity.news
United Way of Natrona County accepting 2023 grant applications, seeking committee members to help decide how to allocate money
CASPER, Wyo. — The United Way of Natrona County announced Wednesday that it has opened its 2023 grant application process. With money donated by individuals and company matches through its United Way Workplace Campaign, the United Way of Natrona County is able to offer some grant support to qualifying nonprofit entities in the community.
oilcity.news
Obituaries: Tubridy; Nash; Madden; Sannes; Blomstrom; Cooksey; Beckstead; Campbell; Grooms; Decker
Greg A. Tubridy: September 9, 1958 – May 21, 2022. Greg Tubridy, 63, of Casper Wyoming, passed away suddenly on Saturday, May 21, 2022. He was born Sept. 9, 1958, in Casper, Wyoming, to George Tubridy and Joan Tubridy (Clark). He grew up in Casper and graduated from Kelly Walsh High School in 1976.
Don’t Worry, Casper – Smoke You Might Be Seeing is From a Controlled Burn
Usually, if there's smoke there's fire. And that's true in this case, too, but the fire is a controlled one. That's according to Casper Fire-EMS who took to their social media page on Friday to alert the community that smoke they might see coming from Casper Mountain is from a controlled burn.
Wyoming Snow & Ice Are No Match For Wyoming Diesel
After that last big snow, our streets have been piled with whatever the snow plows could push aside. We could wait for it all to melt. But that much snow will take a while. So let's line it up, then suck it up off the roads. This is actually quite...
