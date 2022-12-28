ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natrona County, WY

oilcity.news

Natrona County Recent Arrests (12/29/22–12/30/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Controlled burns scheduled throughout Natrona County

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Mountain Fire District and the Bureau of Land Management High Plains District are conducting controlled burns of slash piles on the south side of Casper Mountain and in the Muddy Mountain and Coal Mountain areas today. Due to today’s controlled burns, a significant amount...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Suspect in Casper AMBER Alert case extradited from Arizona

CASPER, Wyo. — A 36-year-old Casper man wanted in connection with an Amber Alert case in November has been extradited from Arizona. James Warren Martin, 36, is expected to face a judge for his initial hearing today, Dec. 30, in Natrona County Circuit Court after he was returned to Natrona County authorities on Thursday, Dec. 29, a Casper Police Department news release states.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (12/29/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Thursday, Dec. 29. Circuit Court Judge Michael Patchen presided, while Assistant District Attorney Sam Forshner represented the state. All persons entering not guilty pleas or charged with felonies are presumed innocent...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Casper Man Charged With Three Drug Felonies; Outraged at Bond

A Casper man with a lengthy criminal history heard three counts of felony drug-related crimes -- with a potential combined punishment of up to 60 years in prison -- during his initial appearance in Natrona County Circuit Court on Thursday. Kevin Johnson, 47, is charged with two counts of delivery...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County health and food inspections (12/26/22–12/30/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Investigation into Casper abortion clinic arson at a standstill

Police have no active leads on the May fire at Wellspring Health Access. It has been seven months since someone set fire to an abortion clinic in Casper amid fierce national debates over reproductive rights. Detective Andrew Linkowski with the Casper Police Department said the case is still on his...
CASPER, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne PD: Woman in custody after shots fired call; no injuries reported

CASPER, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is currently investigating a report of shots fired that occurred this morning, Thursday, Dec. 29, around 10:55 a.m. near the 1400 block of Rollins Avenue. Responding officers secured the area and determined there were no injuries, Cheyenne PD said in a social...
CHEYENNE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Wyoming News Now at 10 pm - VOD - Casper wind damage

Comea shelter makes room for more-pkg- Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. The Comea House and Resource Center officials were prepared to help. The community worked with the city, county, and state officials to ensure everyone, especially the homeless, were off the street during the unprecedented cold snap that started on Dec. 21st.
CASPER, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Casper businesses damaged by Tuesday’s high winds

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - With winds reported at 75 miles an hour on Tuesday, homes and businesses experienced damage across Natrona County. One local restaurant owner describes how the weather is impacting his business. Tuesday’s windstorm not only caused power outages but also caused damage to homes and...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

United Way of Natrona County accepting 2023 grant applications, seeking committee members to help decide how to allocate money

CASPER, Wyo. — The United Way of Natrona County announced Wednesday that it has opened its 2023 grant application process. With money donated by individuals and company matches through its United Way Workplace Campaign, the United Way of Natrona County is able to offer some grant support to qualifying nonprofit entities in the community.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY

