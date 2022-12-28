ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Mega Millions reaches record-breaking jackpot for Friday

The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to a record-breaking $640 million ($328.3 million cash) for the drawing on Dec. 30, 2022. This is the largest Mega Millions prize ever offered in the final week of any year, and could provide someone with a very happy New Year's celebration. The current jackpot has been rolling over since the Dec. 27 drawing which did not bring a ticket match. This marks only...
The Independent

Mega Millions jackpot reaches estimated $640m after no one wins sixth-largest grand prize in lottery’s history

The Mega Millions jackpot has made history as it surpassed the sixth-largest in the lottery’s 20-year history, after the grand prize rose to an estimated $640m.The lottery announced the jackpot had increased again after no players matched all six numbers drawn on Tuesday. According to the lottery, this means it’s “by far the largest Mega Millions prize ever offered in the final week of any year”.On Tuesday night,  the white balls drawn were nine, 13, 36, 59 and 61, with the gold Mega Ball11.Although no ticket matched all six numbers, there were multiple winners of smaller prizes, according to...
CBS Miami

Mega Millions ending year with whopping $640 million jackpot

TALLAHASSEE - Friday night Mega Millions will offer its largest end of the year jackpot ever, a whopping $640 million.This is the sixth time the prize has ever climbed past the $600 million mark. If there is a winner, they can choose to take it in 30 annual installments or in a one time, lump sum payment of $328.3 million. The jackpot has been rolling since it was last won on Oct. 14, when tickets sold in California and Florida shared a $502 million prize. Since Mega Millions began in May 2002, there have been 11 winning jackpots...
New York Post

Mega Millions jackpot soars to $640 million ahead of final 2022 drawing

The Mega Millions jackpot shot up to $640 million ahead of its next and final drawing of 2022 on Friday that could give new meaning to prosperity in the New Year for one lucky player. The latest jackpot, which if taken in one lump sum would be $328.3 million, comes after no player matched the six winning numbers Tuesday night. Mega Millions said the prize is “by far the largest” ever offered in the last week of any year. “And could provide someone with a very happy New Year’s celebration,” the lottery said. This is only the sixth time the lottery has surged past $600 million in its 20-year history, Mega Millions said. The last time a player won more than $600 million is when a unanimous partnership in Illinois clinched $1.337 billion on July 29. While no one has obtained the grand prize since mid-October, there have been 40 tickets sold that were worth $1 million or more across 18 different states, Mega Millions said. During Tuesday’s drawing, five tickets matched the five white balls to grab the second-tier prize of at least $1 million.
