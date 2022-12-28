Read full article on original website
Related
Mega Millions reaches record-breaking jackpot for Friday
The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to a record-breaking $640 million ($328.3 million cash) for the drawing on Dec. 30, 2022. This is the largest Mega Millions prize ever offered in the final week of any year, and could provide someone with a very happy New Year's celebration. The current jackpot has been rolling over since the Dec. 27 drawing which did not bring a ticket match. This marks only...
Mega Millions Winner: Did Anyone Win Tuesday's $354 Million Jackpot?
Tuesday's Mega Millions jackpot was worth an estimated $354 million.
$1 Million Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Louisiana, But No One Wins $465 Million Jackpot
If you played the Mega Millions drawing last night and you live here in Louisiana, you might want to check your tickets. One person in the Bayou State is waking up $1 million richer!. There were a total of four $1 million winners across the United States as these tickets...
Mega Millions worth $565M, sixth largest prize in its history
The Mega Millions jackpot has rolled over again, after no one came up a winner for the game's top prize in Friday night's drawing.
Mega Millions jackpot reaches estimated $640m after no one wins sixth-largest grand prize in lottery’s history
The Mega Millions jackpot has made history as it surpassed the sixth-largest in the lottery’s 20-year history, after the grand prize rose to an estimated $640m.The lottery announced the jackpot had increased again after no players matched all six numbers drawn on Tuesday. According to the lottery, this means it’s “by far the largest Mega Millions prize ever offered in the final week of any year”.On Tuesday night, the white balls drawn were nine, 13, 36, 59 and 61, with the gold Mega Ball11.Although no ticket matched all six numbers, there were multiple winners of smaller prizes, according to...
Fourth-largest Mega Millions Jackpot drawing Friday
Friday night’s Mega Millions Jackpot is up to $685 million or $347.8 million in cash. If someone hits the jackpot, it will be the fourth-largest prize in the game’s history.
Winning numbers: Mega Millions jackpot worth half billion 2 days before Christmas
The Mega Millions jackpot has been rolling over since mid October.
Mega Millions ending year with whopping $640 million jackpot
TALLAHASSEE - Friday night Mega Millions will offer its largest end of the year jackpot ever, a whopping $640 million.This is the sixth time the prize has ever climbed past the $600 million mark. If there is a winner, they can choose to take it in 30 annual installments or in a one time, lump sum payment of $328.3 million. The jackpot has been rolling since it was last won on Oct. 14, when tickets sold in California and Florida shared a $502 million prize. Since Mega Millions began in May 2002, there have been 11 winning jackpots...
Mega Millions jackpot soars to $640 million ahead of final 2022 drawing
The Mega Millions jackpot shot up to $640 million ahead of its next and final drawing of 2022 on Friday that could give new meaning to prosperity in the New Year for one lucky player. The latest jackpot, which if taken in one lump sum would be $328.3 million, comes after no player matched the six winning numbers Tuesday night. Mega Millions said the prize is “by far the largest” ever offered in the last week of any year. “And could provide someone with a very happy New Year’s celebration,” the lottery said. This is only the sixth time the lottery has surged past $600 million in its 20-year history, Mega Millions said. The last time a player won more than $600 million is when a unanimous partnership in Illinois clinched $1.337 billion on July 29. While no one has obtained the grand prize since mid-October, there have been 40 tickets sold that were worth $1 million or more across 18 different states, Mega Millions said. During Tuesday’s drawing, five tickets matched the five white balls to grab the second-tier prize of at least $1 million.
Comments / 0