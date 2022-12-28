Read full article on original website
Elk County organizations receive thousands of dollars in donations from car dealership
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Numerous Elk County organizations felt the spirit of the holiday season after a car dealership donated some revenue it made over the course of three months. On Friday, December 30th, Spitzer Autoworld in Saint Marys was able to give organizations a donation thanks to Operation We Care. From Oct. 10 – […]
Red Cross called to help family after Blair County fire
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Red Cross was called in to help a family after a Thursday morning house fire in Martinsburg. Crews were called to Albright Lane in Martinsburg on Dec. 29, when neighbors reported they saw smoke coming from the home. Martinsburg Fire Chief Randy Acker said they were able to get in […]
Perry Wellington 4.5 – Perry’s Properties: December, 29 2022
Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC. It’s time to take a look at some of Perry’s Properties!. DETAILS: $1600/MONTH – TENANT PAYS HOA FEE AND UTILITIES. Brand new construction in the Deer Meadow 55+ community – 2 bed 2 bath ranch style home. Enjoy stress-free living where you don’t have to cut grass or shovel snow! The community center has a fitness facility, open space for group events, and an in-ground heated saltwater pool!
Big Spring Spirits Has Big Things In Store For The South Shore in 2023
Kevin Lloyd has big plans for Big Spring Spirits, the distillery he founded in Bellefonte, Pa. By December 2023, Lloyd and his Talleyrand Holdings LLC business partners — Anthony Mazzarini, Bill Stolze, Rick Mongiovi, Eric Kraemer and Garry McCann — could be admiring Pittsburgh’s skyline while sipping whiskey on top of their historical, six-story structure on the South Shore, an area between Station Square and the South Side.
Sinkhole forces State College residents out of homes
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — On Christmas Day, residents in 18 State College townhomes were forced to leave after a water main break and a large sinkhole opened up in the parking lot One resident, Mollie Ann Craig, and her boyfriend were returning to their home located in the Georgetown Townhomes when they discovered a […]
Proposed sale of Camp Tuckahoe could help local Boy Scout council
A proposal to sell off buffer acres around Camp Tuckahoe on South Mountain could help replenish the financial reserves of the Boy Scouts of America New Birth of Freedom Council, scout executive and chief executive officer Ronald Gardner Jr. said Tuesday. Council executive board members have yet to finalize the...
Centre Foundation Awards More Than $139,000 in Grants to Local Nonprofits
Centre Foundation recently selected 34 local organizations to receive grants totaling more than $139,000 from its annual Field-of-Interest grant program. Each September, organizations are encouraged to apply for funding from these 16 unique endowment funds, which were established by donors to support various causes and/or geographical areas in Centre County.
Pa. family of 8 displaced by morning fire; 2 hospitalized days after Christmas
Due to a treacherous morning fire that tore through a home, a Punxsutawney family of eight has been displaced days after the Christmas holiday. It all happened when crews in Jefferson County were called to the home, located along the 700 block of West Mahoning Street, around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, where the fire reportedly started in one bedroom on the first floor and ended up spreading to the second floor and attic.
Penns Valley YMCA offers a New Year’s Resolution
SPRING MILLS— Everyone at one time or another has made a New Year’s Resolution. Many have involved weight loss. The residents of Penns and Brush valleys have just the place to do that. The Centre County YMCA organization opened its fourth location in January 2016 in one of the renovated Gettig Manufacturing buildings in the heart of Spring Mills.
Centre of Adventure: Exploring Shingletown Gap and the famous Roman Tower
As we head into the coldest part of winter, most people probably are not thinking about hiking, but there is something about getting out in the woods during the colder months that really makes me happy. Maybe it is the quietness of the woods when there is snow on the...
Ice, snowstorm halts Centre County United Way event
STATE COLLEGE — The winter storm that hit the area recently delivered an unexpectedly difficult blow to Centre County United Way. The organization’s signature fundraising event was set to be held on Thursday, Dec. 15, at the Bryce Jordan Center. The complexity of rescheduling has forced CCUW to decide it will not hold Taste of the Town this year, and instead looks forward to bringing the event back in 2023.
Central PA Humane Society gears up for its ‘Chili Fest and Wings’ fundraiser
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Chili and pet lovers get ready as The Central PA Humane Society’s (CPHS) Chili Fest and Wings is soon here. Tickets for the festival cost $25 and can be purchased at both Thompson’s Pharmacy spots, at the Postal counter and at the shelter, located at 112 S. 13th Street in Altoona. […]
After More Than Two Decades of Pushing the Envelope, Rick Bryant Ready to Retire from Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts
By the late 1990s, Rick Bryant had been selling insurance on South Allen Street for nearly half his life. He had followed his larger-than-life father into the field after finishing a bachelor’s in architectural history at the University of Virginia. Joining the family business felt worth a shot. But nearly two decades later, “I was a square peg in a round hole”—a temperamental mismatch for the world of liability coverage and deductibles.
Lakemont Park will have a walk-through tour of its holiday lights
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The holiday lights at Lakemont Park in Blair County draws people all over the area to visit, and soon there will be a guided tour of them. On Wednesday, Jan. 4, for just $8 folks can get a tour of the lights starting at 5 p.m. and will also be given […]
Seven Mountains Media-Forever Media Deal To Close Jan. 2.
The father-daughter $17.4 million transaction, which has Kristin Cantrell’s Seven Mountains Media acquiring 46 signals in seven Pennsylvania markets from her father Kerby Confer’s Forever Media, will close on Jan. 2, 2023. Seven Mountains Media is picking up 34 full-power radio stations and 12 FM translators in a...
Death notices
MILESBURG — Jason Mitchell died Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. He was 54. Arrangements were under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc., Bellefonte. BELLEFONTE — Q. Michael Braddock died Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. He was 85. Arrangements were under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc., Bellefonte. STATE...
Abby Lee Miller reportedly sells Penn Hills 'Dance Moms' studio
Reality star Abby Lee Miller of "Dance Moms" fame has reportedly sold the Penn Hills building that housed her dance studio. Video above from 2019: Abby Lee Miller speaks with WTAE. The New York Post reports the sale was an off-market deal from Dec. 12. The reported buyer owns a...
State College Sinkhole
Dozens of residents have been displaced, and their townhomes abandoned, since Christmas weekend after a sinkhole opened up in their neighborhood. The large sinkhole appeared in the parking lot of the Park Forest residential area in Patton Township sometime over the weekend. Residents living along Amblewood Way were forced to...
Teen rushed to UPMC Altoona after tow truck crash on I-99
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A teen and his passenger were taken to UPMC Altoona after crashing into a tow truck that was responding to another crash on I-99, troopers say. A tow truck from Exclusive Towing was traveling in the left lane on I-99 northbound Wednesday, Dec. 28, and attempted to turn left to use […]
Punxsutawney family left without a home after morning fire
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A family has been displaced after an early morning fire left their home a total loss just days before the new year. Crews were called to the fire on West Mahoning Street just after 7:30 a.m. A woman was reportedly trapped inside but was freed and taken to the hospital, Lindsey […]
