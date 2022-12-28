ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

WTAJ

Red Cross called to help family after Blair County fire

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Red Cross was called in to help a family after a Thursday morning house fire in Martinsburg. Crews were called to Albright Lane in Martinsburg on Dec. 29, when neighbors reported they saw smoke coming from the home. Martinsburg Fire Chief Randy Acker said they were able to get in […]
MARTINSBURG, PA
wtaj.com

Perry Wellington 4.5 – Perry’s Properties: December, 29 2022

Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC. It’s time to take a look at some of Perry’s Properties!. DETAILS: $1600/MONTH – TENANT PAYS HOA FEE AND UTILITIES. Brand new construction in the Deer Meadow 55+ community – 2 bed 2 bath ranch style home. Enjoy stress-free living where you don’t have to cut grass or shovel snow! The community center has a fitness facility, open space for group events, and an in-ground heated saltwater pool!
ALTOONA, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Big Spring Spirits Has Big Things In Store For The South Shore in 2023

Kevin Lloyd has big plans for Big Spring Spirits, the distillery he founded in Bellefonte, Pa. By December 2023, Lloyd and his Talleyrand Holdings LLC business partners — Anthony Mazzarini, Bill Stolze, Rick Mongiovi, Eric Kraemer and Garry McCann — could be admiring Pittsburgh’s skyline while sipping whiskey on top of their historical, six-story structure on the South Shore, an area between Station Square and the South Side.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Proposed sale of Camp Tuckahoe could help local Boy Scout council

A proposal to sell off buffer acres around Camp Tuckahoe on South Mountain could help replenish the financial reserves of the Boy Scouts of America New Birth of Freedom Council, scout executive and chief executive officer Ronald Gardner Jr. said Tuesday. Council executive board members have yet to finalize the...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
State College

Centre Foundation Awards More Than $139,000 in Grants to Local Nonprofits

Centre Foundation recently selected 34 local organizations to receive grants totaling more than $139,000 from its annual Field-of-Interest grant program. Each September, organizations are encouraged to apply for funding from these 16 unique endowment funds, which were established by donors to support various causes and/or geographical areas in Centre County.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. family of 8 displaced by morning fire; 2 hospitalized days after Christmas

Due to a treacherous morning fire that tore through a home, a Punxsutawney family of eight has been displaced days after the Christmas holiday. It all happened when crews in Jefferson County were called to the home, located along the 700 block of West Mahoning Street, around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, where the fire reportedly started in one bedroom on the first floor and ended up spreading to the second floor and attic.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
State College

Penns Valley YMCA offers a New Year’s Resolution

SPRING MILLS— Everyone at one time or another has made a New Year’s Resolution. Many have involved weight loss. The residents of Penns and Brush valleys have just the place to do that. The Centre County YMCA organization opened its fourth location in January 2016 in one of the renovated Gettig Manufacturing buildings in the heart of Spring Mills.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
State College

Ice, snowstorm halts Centre County United Way event

STATE COLLEGE — The winter storm that hit the area recently delivered an unexpectedly difficult blow to Centre County United Way. The organization’s signature fundraising event was set to be held on Thursday, Dec. 15, at the Bryce Jordan Center. The complexity of rescheduling has forced CCUW to decide it will not hold Taste of the Town this year, and instead looks forward to bringing the event back in 2023.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
State College

After More Than Two Decades of Pushing the Envelope, Rick Bryant Ready to Retire from Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts

By the late 1990s, Rick Bryant had been selling insurance on South Allen Street for nearly half his life. He had followed his larger-than-life father into the field after finishing a bachelor’s in architectural history at the University of Virginia. Joining the family business felt worth a shot. But nearly two decades later, “I was a square peg in a round hole”—a temperamental mismatch for the world of liability coverage and deductibles.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
insideradio.com

Seven Mountains Media-Forever Media Deal To Close Jan. 2.

The father-daughter $17.4 million transaction, which has Kristin Cantrell’s Seven Mountains Media acquiring 46 signals in seven Pennsylvania markets from her father Kerby Confer’s Forever Media, will close on Jan. 2, 2023. Seven Mountains Media is picking up 34 full-power radio stations and 12 FM translators in a...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

Death notices

MILESBURG — Jason Mitchell died Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. He was 54. Arrangements were under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc., Bellefonte. BELLEFONTE — Q. Michael Braddock died Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. He was 85. Arrangements were under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc., Bellefonte. STATE...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
fox8tv.com

WTAJ

Teen rushed to UPMC Altoona after tow truck crash on I-99

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A teen and his passenger were taken to UPMC Altoona after crashing into a tow truck that was responding to another crash on I-99, troopers say. A tow truck from Exclusive Towing was traveling in the left lane on I-99 northbound Wednesday, Dec. 28, and attempted to turn left to use […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

