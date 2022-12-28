Read full article on original website
Water Woes Continue to Plague Region Almost a Week After Winter Storm on Christmas
Santa's Christmas Village Continues Historic Jonesborough's Month-Long Celebration
A Holiday Gift Arrived Early for Someone This Year - Thanks to a Sweet Wife
Santa Paws Are Coming to Town in Historic Jonesborough This Saturday to Celebrate
Get Your Shopping Spree on and Sip As You Stroll in Johnson City This Weekend
supertalk929.com
Washington County, Tennessee Animal Shelter at full capacity; halts intakes
The Washington County Animal Shelter says on Friday that it’s facility is at full capacity. Just ahead of the new year, shelter staff report taking in 64 dogs in just two weeks. They say there is aboslutely no kennel space left, and more than 130 dogs are looking for a way out of the shelter.
Kingsport Times-News
City plans corridor study of Lynn Garden Drive
A corridor study will soon be conducted in order to find the short- and long-term potential of Lynn Garden Drive. “This corridor is a gateway into Kingsport and is well-situated for redevelopment,” said Jessica Harmon, assistant city manager for Kingsport.
Local animal shelter at capacity for dogs, closes intake
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County, Tennessee Animal Shelter has closed intake for dogs due to being over capacity. According to a post on social media by the shelter, 130 dogs are currently being cared for at the facility. The WCJC shelter has reportedly taken in 64 dogs in the past two weeks. […]
wjhl.com
Water service restored to 9,000 Washington County customers
Jonesborough officials said Friday evening that water service had been restored to 9,000 customers in Washington County. Water service restored to 9,000 Washington County …. Jonesborough officials said Friday evening that water service had been restored to 9,000 customers in Washington County. Lady Greene Devils fall in Andrew Johnson Bank...
Kingsport Times-News
Vet staff, restaurant workers, customers save animals from clinic fire
BIG STONE GAP — A fire at a Big Stone Gap veterinary hospital ended with all occupants — humans and patients — safe and unharmed Tuesday. Firefighters were called to the Powell Valley Animal Hospital on Wildcat Road around 2:55 p.m., according to Big Stone Gap Fire Chief Billy Chandler.
JC’s Memorial Park Community Center stays closed as repairs remain ongoing
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Memorial Park Community Center has remained closed since a water line break on Christmas Eve resulted in damage to the Johnson City facility. On Friday, the city announced that the center will stay closed until further notice while repairs continue. The programs typically held at the MPCC have been […]
Mayor: Greene Co. water situation improving; service restored to all Chuckey customers
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison says the county’s water situation continues to improve. According to Morrison, the county’s main water supplier, the Greeneville Water Commission (GWC), continues to see rising levels in its water reservoir. As of Friday afternoon, GWC was pumping at an approximate rate of 10.5 million gallons per […]
wcyb.com
Jonesborough Utility Department issues drinking water warning
(WCYB) — Officials with the Jonesborough Utility Department are warning residents not to drink the water without boiling it first, This as crews continue to restore service on a gradual basis. You may recall, the department experienced a partial shutdown on Christmas due to freezing weather and rolling blackouts....
wjhl.com
Bristol, Va. vice mayor talks plans for landfill, casino in 2023
Bristol, Va. vice mayor talks plans for landfill, casino in 2023. Bristol, Va. vice mayor talks plans for landfill, …. Bristol, Va. vice mayor talks plans for landfill, casino in 2023. Woman faces charges for ‘serious bodily injury’ to …. Woman faces charges for ‘serious bodily injury’ to...
Virginia non-profit donates semi-truck full of bottled water for Greene Co.
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Help came from the Commonwealth of Virginia for a Northeast Tennessee county facing water woes. God’s Pit Crew, a non-profit crisis response team from Danville, Virginia, arrived in Greene County Wednesday morning. According to Greeneville/Greene County EMA Director Heather Sipe, the response team brought a semi-truck loaded with palleted, bottled […]
New details on water distribution, shower facilities for Jonesborough residents
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Jonesborough officials have partnered with local YMCAs to give residents without water a place to take a shower. The town announced Wednesday that residents can shower at: YMCA of Greene County (404 Y St, Greeneville, TN 37745) Unicoi County Family YMCA in Erwin (Love St, Erwin, TN 37650) Kingsport Family YMCA (1840 […]
New Bristol K9 officer Stash busts meth, heroin on first day
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officer Eric Keller and K9 Stash make good partners, as their recent performance on patrol can attest. In September, K9 Stash joined the Bristol, Tennessee Police Department as a narcotics detection and patrol officer. The Belgian Malinois was born in Holland and raised in Ohio, and received extensive training before he […]
14 main line breaks repaired as Johnson City keeps a step ahead of water challenges
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City’s water and sewer services department has been staffed around the clock since Dec. 23 and repaired 14 main line breaks with minimal customer service disruptions, the system’s director said Thursday. In a statement to WJHL, Tom Witherspoon said water tank levels throughout the city are normal and breaks […]
supertalk929.com
Conservation Efforts Pay Off In Scott County, Virginia
Here’s some good news out of Scott County, Virginia where residences were facing critically low water levels in tanks. But thanks to conservation efforts by the Scott County Public Service Authority and residents, the county avoided water outages as well as boil notices. On Tuesday, the Authority ask Scott County residents to conserve water for essential uses only, and those efforts appear to have been successful according to Scott Dishman, Executive Director of the Scott County Public Service Authority.
WHSV
Church begins fundraising for couple who lost house in Christmas Eve fire
CHURCHVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton Fire and Rescue said a home on Hankey Mountain Highway was a total loss after a fire on the night before Christmas. Glossbrenner United Methodist Church is raising money for the displaced couple to start again. Logan Dodson grew up with the Morrisons, so it was a natural response for her to reach out and offer help.
993thex.com
South Fork Utility asks customers to conserve water due to low tank levels
The South Fork Utility District in Bristol is asking customers on Tuesday to conserve water, after staff discovered system tanks are at a dangerously low level. A post to the company’s social media says high water usage over the holiday weekend has left system tanks almost dry at numerous locations.
No animals injured in fire at Greene County Humane Society
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An employee at the Greene County Humane Society is being called a hero after her quick action on Monday likely saved the lives of dozens of animals. Employees at the shelter were about to leave for the day when Administrative Assistant Katrinka Day smelled something burning. “I was just sitting […]
Police: Johnson City woman charged after ‘suspicious’ fire
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn (WJHL) — A Johnson City woman has been charged with aggravated arson and resisting arrest following a ‘suspicious’ fire at Student Quarters Apartments. According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), officers were dispatched to the 1300 Block of Seminole Drive, Student Quarters Apartments, to assist the Johnson City […]
supertalk929.com
Johnson City Woman Sets Fire To Apartment, Arrested On Aggravated Arson Charge
A Johnson City woman is charged with Aggravated Arson and Resisting Arrest after she allegedly set fire to an apartment on Seminole Drive. Thi Huyen Chang Nguyen was arrested after the Johnson City Fire Department responded to an alarm at Student Quarters Apartments and discovered the remains of a kitchen fire where the cause of the blaze appeared suspicious. The department then found unburned material leading to Ms. Nguyen’s room. Material matching the same material burned in the kitchen, burned clothes and multiple lighters were also discovered. Nguyen was scheduled for arraignment in Washington County, Tennessee’s General Sessions Court.
Police: Man fled police, barricades himself in Bluff City home
BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man was arrested and charged after he barricaded himself in a Bluff City residence on Thursday, police say. According to a release from the Bluff City Police Department, officers with Bluff City, Sullivan County and THP were dispatched to the 100 Block of Lakeview Drive in Bluff City in […]
