ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeneville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kingsport Times-News

City plans corridor study of Lynn Garden Drive

A corridor study will soon be conducted in order to find the short- and long-term potential of Lynn Garden Drive. “This corridor is a gateway into Kingsport and is well-situated for redevelopment,” said Jessica Harmon, assistant city manager for Kingsport.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Local animal shelter at capacity for dogs, closes intake

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County, Tennessee Animal Shelter has closed intake for dogs due to being over capacity. According to a post on social media by the shelter, 130 dogs are currently being cared for at the facility. The WCJC shelter has reportedly taken in 64 dogs in the past two weeks. […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
wjhl.com

Water service restored to 9,000 Washington County customers

Jonesborough officials said Friday evening that water service had been restored to 9,000 customers in Washington County. Water service restored to 9,000 Washington County …. Jonesborough officials said Friday evening that water service had been restored to 9,000 customers in Washington County. Lady Greene Devils fall in Andrew Johnson Bank...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Mayor: Greene Co. water situation improving; service restored to all Chuckey customers

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison says the county’s water situation continues to improve. According to Morrison, the county’s main water supplier, the Greeneville Water Commission (GWC), continues to see rising levels in its water reservoir. As of Friday afternoon, GWC was pumping at an approximate rate of 10.5 million gallons per […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Jonesborough Utility Department issues drinking water warning

(WCYB) — Officials with the Jonesborough Utility Department are warning residents not to drink the water without boiling it first, This as crews continue to restore service on a gradual basis. You may recall, the department experienced a partial shutdown on Christmas due to freezing weather and rolling blackouts....
JONESBOROUGH, TN
wjhl.com

Bristol, Va. vice mayor talks plans for landfill, casino in 2023

Bristol, Va. vice mayor talks plans for landfill, casino in 2023. Bristol, Va. vice mayor talks plans for landfill, …. Bristol, Va. vice mayor talks plans for landfill, casino in 2023. Woman faces charges for ‘serious bodily injury’ to …. Woman faces charges for ‘serious bodily injury’ to...
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Virginia non-profit donates semi-truck full of bottled water for Greene Co.

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Help came from the Commonwealth of Virginia for a Northeast Tennessee county facing water woes. God’s Pit Crew, a non-profit crisis response team from Danville, Virginia, arrived in Greene County Wednesday morning. According to Greeneville/Greene County EMA Director Heather Sipe, the response team brought a semi-truck loaded with palleted, bottled […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
WJHL

New Bristol K9 officer Stash busts meth, heroin on first day

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officer Eric Keller and K9 Stash make good partners, as their recent performance on patrol can attest. In September, K9 Stash joined the Bristol, Tennessee Police Department as a narcotics detection and patrol officer. The Belgian Malinois was born in Holland and raised in Ohio, and received extensive training before he […]
BRISTOL, TN
supertalk929.com

Conservation Efforts Pay Off In Scott County, Virginia

Here’s some good news out of Scott County, Virginia where residences were facing critically low water levels in tanks. But thanks to conservation efforts by the Scott County Public Service Authority and residents, the county avoided water outages as well as boil notices. On Tuesday, the Authority ask Scott County residents to conserve water for essential uses only, and those efforts appear to have been successful according to Scott Dishman, Executive Director of the Scott County Public Service Authority.
SCOTT COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Church begins fundraising for couple who lost house in Christmas Eve fire

CHURCHVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton Fire and Rescue said a home on Hankey Mountain Highway was a total loss after a fire on the night before Christmas. Glossbrenner United Methodist Church is raising money for the displaced couple to start again. Logan Dodson grew up with the Morrisons, so it was a natural response for her to reach out and offer help.
CHURCHVILLE, VA
993thex.com

South Fork Utility asks customers to conserve water due to low tank levels

The South Fork Utility District in Bristol is asking customers on Tuesday to conserve water, after staff discovered system tanks are at a dangerously low level. A post to the company’s social media says high water usage over the holiday weekend has left system tanks almost dry at numerous locations.
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

No animals injured in fire at Greene County Humane Society

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An employee at the Greene County Humane Society is being called a hero after her quick action on Monday likely saved the lives of dozens of animals. Employees at the shelter were about to leave for the day when Administrative Assistant Katrinka Day smelled something burning. “I was just sitting […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Police: Johnson City woman charged after ‘suspicious’ fire

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn (WJHL) — A Johnson City woman has been charged with aggravated arson and resisting arrest following a ‘suspicious’ fire at Student Quarters Apartments. According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), officers were dispatched to the 1300 Block of Seminole Drive, Student Quarters Apartments, to assist the Johnson City […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
supertalk929.com

Johnson City Woman Sets Fire To Apartment, Arrested On Aggravated Arson Charge

A Johnson City woman is charged with Aggravated Arson and Resisting Arrest after she allegedly set fire to an apartment on Seminole Drive. Thi Huyen Chang Nguyen was arrested after the Johnson City Fire Department responded to an alarm at Student Quarters Apartments and discovered the remains of a kitchen fire where the cause of the blaze appeared suspicious. The department then found unburned material leading to Ms. Nguyen’s room. Material matching the same material burned in the kitchen, burned clothes and multiple lighters were also discovered. Nguyen was scheduled for arraignment in Washington County, Tennessee’s General Sessions Court.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Police: Man fled police, barricades himself in Bluff City home

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man was arrested and charged after he barricaded himself in a Bluff City residence on Thursday, police say. According to a release from the Bluff City Police Department, officers with Bluff City, Sullivan County and THP were dispatched to the 100 Block of Lakeview Drive in Bluff City in […]
BLUFF CITY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy