Here’s some good news out of Scott County, Virginia where residences were facing critically low water levels in tanks. But thanks to conservation efforts by the Scott County Public Service Authority and residents, the county avoided water outages as well as boil notices. On Tuesday, the Authority ask Scott County residents to conserve water for essential uses only, and those efforts appear to have been successful according to Scott Dishman, Executive Director of the Scott County Public Service Authority.

SCOTT COUNTY, VA ・ 16 HOURS AGO