oilcity.news
Natrona County divorce filings (12/19/22–12/26/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those that filed for a divorce from December 19 through December 26. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Recent Arrests (12/29/22–12/30/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
oilcity.news
Controlled burns scheduled throughout Natrona County
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Mountain Fire District and the Bureau of Land Management High Plains District are conducting controlled burns of slash piles on the south side of Casper Mountain and in the Muddy Mountain and Coal Mountain areas today. Due to today’s controlled burns, a significant amount...
oilcity.news
Natrona County, Wyoming see growth in taxable sales in third quarter
CASPER, Wyo. — The state of Wyoming and Natrona County saw a rise in taxable sales in the third quarter of 2022 compared with the third quarter of 2021. Natrona County saw 19.2% more sales, which is comparable to the state’s increase of 20.4%, according to a new Wyoming Economic Summary Report.
oilcity.news
Natrona County health and food inspections (12/26/22–12/30/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
oilcity.news
Suspect in Casper AMBER Alert case extradited from Arizona
CASPER, Wyo. — A 36-year-old Casper man wanted in connection with an Amber Alert case in November has been extradited from Arizona. James Warren Martin, 36, is expected to face a judge for his initial hearing today, Dec. 30, in Natrona County Circuit Court after he was returned to Natrona County authorities on Thursday, Dec. 29, a Casper Police Department news release states.
oilcity.news
Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident report log (12/27/22–12/29/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident summary report and map is provided by the NCSO and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (12/29/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Thursday, Dec. 29. Circuit Court Judge Michael Patchen presided, while Assistant District Attorney Sam Forshner represented the state. All persons entering not guilty pleas or charged with felonies are presumed innocent...
oilcity.news
Investigation into Casper abortion clinic arson at a standstill
Police have no active leads on the May fire at Wellspring Health Access. It has been seven months since someone set fire to an abortion clinic in Casper amid fierce national debates over reproductive rights. Detective Andrew Linkowski with the Casper Police Department said the case is still on his...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) ‘Like practicing in the sun’: Wyoming Yoga and Wellness moves into new downtown Casper home
CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming Yoga and Wellness, formerly Wyoming Yoga and Massage, is open again at a new downtown Casper spot after renovating the building at 142 N. Kimball St. The new location offers more space and amenities beyond what was available at Wyoming Yoga’s former location on First Street.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Wyoming News Now at 10 pm - VOD - Casper wind damage
Comea shelter makes room for more-pkg- Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. The Comea House and Resource Center officials were prepared to help. The community worked with the city, county, and state officials to ensure everyone, especially the homeless, were off the street during the unprecedented cold snap that started on Dec. 21st.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Casper businesses damaged by Tuesday’s high winds
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - With winds reported at 75 miles an hour on Tuesday, homes and businesses experienced damage across Natrona County. One local restaurant owner describes how the weather is impacting his business. Tuesday’s windstorm not only caused power outages but also caused damage to homes and...
Casper Man Charged With Three Drug Felonies; Outraged at Bond
A Casper man with a lengthy criminal history heard three counts of felony drug-related crimes -- with a potential combined punishment of up to 60 years in prison -- during his initial appearance in Natrona County Circuit Court on Thursday. Kevin Johnson, 47, is charged with two counts of delivery...
oilcity.news
United Way of Natrona County accepting 2023 grant applications, seeking committee members to help decide how to allocate money
CASPER, Wyo. — The United Way of Natrona County announced Wednesday that it has opened its 2023 grant application process. With money donated by individuals and company matches through its United Way Workplace Campaign, the United Way of Natrona County is able to offer some grant support to qualifying nonprofit entities in the community.
oilcity.news
(OPINION) Letter: Enroll Wyoming provides free assistance and information to remove confusion
Oil City News publishes letters, cartoons and opinions as a public service. The content does not necessarily reflect the opinions of Oil City News or its employees. Letters to the editor can be submitted by following the link at our opinion section. Dear Casper,. I have worked in public health...
oilcity.news
Obituaries: Tubridy; Nash; Madden; Sannes; Blomstrom; Cooksey; Beckstead; Campbell; Grooms; Decker
Greg A. Tubridy: September 9, 1958 – May 21, 2022. Greg Tubridy, 63, of Casper Wyoming, passed away suddenly on Saturday, May 21, 2022. He was born Sept. 9, 1958, in Casper, Wyoming, to George Tubridy and Joan Tubridy (Clark). He grew up in Casper and graduated from Kelly Walsh High School in 1976.
oilcity.news
School choice registration open for 2023–24 Natrona County school year
CASPER, Wyo. — School choice registration has opened for the 2023–24 school year, the Natrona County School District said Wednesday. Families can select preferred schools for students via the school choice registration process through Jan. 20, 2023, according to NCSD. School choice registration is for the following types of students, the district added:
Strong Wind Pushes Casper Transit Bus into Median on 2nd and Park
A Casper Transit Bus was pushed into the median on 2nd and Park street, getting stuck, around 6:22 p.m. Sergeant Krugler with the Casper Police Department told K2Radio News that only the bus driver was in the vehicle at the time and no injuries were reported. The driver told police...
capcity.news
Cheyenne PD: Woman in custody after shots fired call; no injuries reported
CASPER, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is currently investigating a report of shots fired that occurred this morning, Thursday, Dec. 29, around 10:55 a.m. near the 1400 block of Rollins Avenue. Responding officers secured the area and determined there were no injuries, Cheyenne PD said in a social...
Volcano in Alcova, WY? You Need To Know That’s Not Me on TikTok
Have you ever been mistaken for someone else? The cashier at the grocery store thought you were in their geography class. Things were a little awkward, and you just went on your way. During the Christmas holiday, someone mistook me for TikTok user BlueEyedBeardy. That in itself wasn't bad, but the guy was scamming people out of money and claimed a volcano was erupting at Alcova. You can read about the scheme here. I have to set the record straight. That isn't me.
