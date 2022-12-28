Read full article on original website
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From New BedfordTed RiversNew Bedford, MA
Man facing kidnapping charges after breaking into Providence residenceEdy ZooProvidence, RI
Duxbury Elementary School Cook's Husband Injured in Head-On Car Accident in PlymouthDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Local Farm-to-Table Grocery Store Reveals New Program for SNAP Members!Dianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ProvidenceTed RiversProvidence, RI
Fall River man indicted for allegedly robbing four separate banks in Massachusetts within a five-day period
BOSTON – A Fall River man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly robbing four separate banks in Massachusetts within a five-day period and attempting to rob a fifth bank. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 59-year-old William Sequeira was indicted on four counts of...
ABC6.com
Tiverton police’s New Year sobriety patrol in honor of Tori Anderozzi
TIVERTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Chief of Tiverton police, Patrick Jones announced that the department will conduct sobriety patrols in honor of Tori Lynn Anderozzi on New Year’s Eve. RIPTIDE stands for Rhode Island Police Teaming for Impaired Driving Enforcement, but is commonly known by drivers as sobriety checkpoints.
New Bedford Man Arrested for Hit and Run
NEW BEDFORD — A New Bedford man was arrested late Monday night, after police said he was involved in a North End hit and run crash that injured one person — while his driver's license was suspended. Police said 41-year-old Oswaldo Rivera of Madeira Avenue was taken into...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Top Codcast: Three scrappy women from Somerset
COMMONWEALTH‘S MOST POPULAR Codcast of 2022 was an interview with three women from Somerset who fought back against a scrap metal export operation at Brayton Point that was launched after federal permitting delays stalled offshore wind development at the property. The women — Nicole McDonald, Kathy Souza, and Nancy...
Former Fall River Mayor Sam Sutter Planning Another Mayoral Run
Former Bristol County District Attorney and former Mayor of Fall River Sam Sutter announced to a small gathering of supporters at his home Wednesday that he is once again running to be Fall River's top elected officeholder. Sutter served as Bristol County District Attorney from 2007-2014 after defeating longtime DA...
Three Hospitalized in Taunton Crash
TAUNTON — Three drivers were taken to the hospital with injuries following a three-car crash in Taunton on Wednesday morning that resulted in the closure of a main road for over an hour. Taunton police said the crash took place at around 8:25 a.m. Wednesday near 634 Winthrop St.,...
fallriverreporter.com
Rhode Island police departments to conduct RIPTIDE patrols in honor of Tori Lynn Andreozzi
TIVERTON/WEST WARWICK — Chief Patrick Jones reports that the Tiverton Police Department will be conducting RIPTIDE patrols this holiday weekend in honor of Tori Lynn Andreozzi. During this coming weekend, which coincides with the New Year’s holiday, members of the Tiverton Police Department will be on the lookout for...
WCVB
60-year-old woman shot in abdomen on MBTA bus in South Boston
BOSTON — A 60-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen in a shooting that occurred on board an MBTA bus Friday evening. The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. on Friday in the area of the Andrew Station busway off Dorchester Avenue in South Boston. Boston police confirmed...
Brockton Woman Left Knife in Sink After Murdering Sons
BROCKTON — A Brockton woman has been sentenced to life in prison Wednesday after a jury found her guilty of murdering her two young sons in a "ritualistic incident" in 2018. The Plymouth County District Attorney's office said 48-year-old Latarsha Sanders was convicted yesterday on two counts of first degree murder.
ABC6.com
Man, 28, sentenced to prison for 2020 deadly crash in Easton
EASTON, Mass. (WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday a 28-year-old man was sentenced to prison for a 2020 deadly crash in Easton. District Attorney Thomas Quinn said Jake McCabe pleaded guilty in Fall River Superior Court earlier this month to an indictment charging him with reckless operation of a motor vehicle-homicide.
Police: Man suspected of breaking into Worcester sneaker shop found hiding in tree after chase
SOUTHBORO, Mass. — A man suspected of breaking into a sneaker shop in Worcester early Friday morning was found hiding in a tree in the woods in another town following a police chase that spanned multiple highways, law enforcement officials said. Troopers responding to a report of a breaking...
These Five Towns & Cities Have the Worst Roads in Massachusetts
After the magic of the holiday season fades away and the snow begins to melt, Massachusetts starts to transition into another season...pothole season. That other magical time of year when Massachusetts residents do nothing but complain about the state of their roads. Potholes are simply a fact of life in...
fallriverreporter.com
Three Massachusetts police officers featured in lawsuit concerning death of 23-year-old pregnant woman
A lawsuit has been filed after a 19 month-long investigation by a Massachusetts police department brought to light very troubling revelations. According to Stoughton Police, the department learned in February of 2021 of the death by suicide of a pregnant 23-year-old Sandra Birchmore. In that same month, Stoughton Chief Donna McNamara spoke with the Norfolk State Police Detective Unit, which is attached to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office and was informed of Matthew Farwell’s involvement with the young woman who was an officer with the department at the time.
GoLocalProv
One of the Leading Candidates for Providence Police Chief Has a Complex Background
Providence Mayor-Elect Brett Smiley announced this week that current Police Chief Hugh Clements is stepping down — and who will fill the position immediately became a hot topic in the city. Those rumored to be in contention include current members of the Providence Police Command staff — newly appointed...
3 Hospitalized In Stoneham Double Vehicle Rollover That Blocked I-93 (UPDATE)
One person was trapped and three were hospitalized in a multiple-vehicle incident on I-93 North, officials say. Firefighters were called to the scene of an incident in which two vehicles rolled over on Friday, Dec. 30 around 12:30 p.m., according to the Stoneham Fire Department. Emer…
New Bedford Remembers Drinking Coffee Soda
The recent talk about the rebirth of New Bedford's landmark Silmo Coffee Syrup disturbed some dormant cells tucked away in brain matter far in the dark reaches of my mind, rekindling thoughts of something long forgotten from my childhood. It may sound frightening, but these things happen with greater frequency...
WCVB
Massachusetts referee recovering after being punched by student-athlete in Cohasset
COHASSET, Mass. — A referee is recovering after police say he was punched by a high school basketball player in Cohasset, Massachusetts. The incident happened at about 6:45 p.m. Wednesday during a game between Boston's Excel High School and Cohasset High School. "(The referee) was punched in the face....
capecod.com
Oak Bluffs man facing cocaine and fentanyl charges
OAK BLUFFS – In November of 2022, members of the Oak Bluffs Police Department and Martha’s Vineyard Drug Task Force (MVDTF) began investigating Michael J. Pacheco Jr., 35, of Oak Bluffs & New Bedford, for distributing illegal narcotics on Martha’s Vineyard. On December 28th, members of the...
ABC6.com
Multiple trailer trucks catch fire in Pawtucket
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Multiple trailer trucks caught on fire in Pawtucket Thursday afternoon. Smoke could be seen from Interstate 95 through Providence and Pawtucket. The Pawtucket Fire Department said the case is being handed to the Rhode Island Fire Marshal for further investigation.
Massachusetts’ Largest Lake Has 4 Ghost Towns Underneath It
The Quabbin Reservoir is the largest lake in Massachusetts, but beneath the 82 acres of the Swift River Valley are a myriad of stories, some of which we will never know. At the turn of the 20th century, four quiet towns mostly made of farmlands and forests were stripped of their state incorporation, and over 2,000 residents were forced to leave their homes and land, according to quabbinhouse.com.
