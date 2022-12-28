ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

ABC6.com

Tiverton police’s New Year sobriety patrol in honor of Tori Anderozzi

TIVERTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Chief of Tiverton police, Patrick Jones announced that the department will conduct sobriety patrols in honor of Tori Lynn Anderozzi on New Year’s Eve. RIPTIDE stands for Rhode Island Police Teaming for Impaired Driving Enforcement, but is commonly known by drivers as sobriety checkpoints.
TIVERTON, RI
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Man Arrested for Hit and Run

NEW BEDFORD — A New Bedford man was arrested late Monday night, after police said he was involved in a North End hit and run crash that injured one person — while his driver's license was suspended. Police said 41-year-old Oswaldo Rivera of Madeira Avenue was taken into...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Top Codcast: Three scrappy women from Somerset

COMMONWEALTH‘S MOST POPULAR Codcast of 2022 was an interview with three women from Somerset who fought back against a scrap metal export operation at Brayton Point that was launched after federal permitting delays stalled offshore wind development at the property. The women — Nicole McDonald, Kathy Souza, and Nancy...
SOMERSET, MA
FUN 107

Former Fall River Mayor Sam Sutter Planning Another Mayoral Run

Former Bristol County District Attorney and former Mayor of Fall River Sam Sutter announced to a small gathering of supporters at his home Wednesday that he is once again running to be Fall River's top elected officeholder. Sutter served as Bristol County District Attorney from 2007-2014 after defeating longtime DA...
FALL RIVER, MA
1420 WBSM

Three Hospitalized in Taunton Crash

TAUNTON — Three drivers were taken to the hospital with injuries following a three-car crash in Taunton on Wednesday morning that resulted in the closure of a main road for over an hour. Taunton police said the crash took place at around 8:25 a.m. Wednesday near 634 Winthrop St.,...
TAUNTON, MA
WCVB

60-year-old woman shot in abdomen on MBTA bus in South Boston

BOSTON — A 60-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen in a shooting that occurred on board an MBTA bus Friday evening. The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. on Friday in the area of the Andrew Station busway off Dorchester Avenue in South Boston. Boston police confirmed...
BOSTON, MA
FUN 107

Brockton Woman Left Knife in Sink After Murdering Sons

BROCKTON — A Brockton woman has been sentenced to life in prison Wednesday after a jury found her guilty of murdering her two young sons in a "ritualistic incident" in 2018. The Plymouth County District Attorney's office said 48-year-old Latarsha Sanders was convicted yesterday on two counts of first degree murder.
BROCKTON, MA
ABC6.com

Man, 28, sentenced to prison for 2020 deadly crash in Easton

EASTON, Mass. (WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday a 28-year-old man was sentenced to prison for a 2020 deadly crash in Easton. District Attorney Thomas Quinn said Jake McCabe pleaded guilty in Fall River Superior Court earlier this month to an indictment charging him with reckless operation of a motor vehicle-homicide.
EASTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Three Massachusetts police officers featured in lawsuit concerning death of 23-year-old pregnant woman

A lawsuit has been filed after a 19 month-long investigation by a Massachusetts police department brought to light very troubling revelations. According to Stoughton Police, the department learned in February of 2021 of the death by suicide of a pregnant 23-year-old Sandra Birchmore. In that same month, Stoughton Chief Donna McNamara spoke with the Norfolk State Police Detective Unit, which is attached to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office and was informed of Matthew Farwell’s involvement with the young woman who was an officer with the department at the time.
STOUGHTON, MA
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Remembers Drinking Coffee Soda

The recent talk about the rebirth of New Bedford's landmark Silmo Coffee Syrup disturbed some dormant cells tucked away in brain matter far in the dark reaches of my mind, rekindling thoughts of something long forgotten from my childhood. It may sound frightening, but these things happen with greater frequency...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
capecod.com

Oak Bluffs man facing cocaine and fentanyl charges

OAK BLUFFS – In November of 2022, members of the Oak Bluffs Police Department and Martha’s Vineyard Drug Task Force (MVDTF) began investigating Michael J. Pacheco Jr., 35, of Oak Bluffs & New Bedford, for distributing illegal narcotics on Martha’s Vineyard. On December 28th, members of the...
OAK BLUFFS, MA
ABC6.com

Multiple trailer trucks catch fire in Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Multiple trailer trucks caught on fire in Pawtucket Thursday afternoon. Smoke could be seen from Interstate 95 through Providence and Pawtucket. The Pawtucket Fire Department said the case is being handed to the Rhode Island Fire Marshal for further investigation.
PAWTUCKET, RI
103.7 WCYY

Massachusetts’ Largest Lake Has 4 Ghost Towns Underneath It

The Quabbin Reservoir is the largest lake in Massachusetts, but beneath the 82 acres of the Swift River Valley are a myriad of stories, some of which we will never know. At the turn of the 20th century, four quiet towns mostly made of farmlands and forests were stripped of their state incorporation, and over 2,000 residents were forced to leave their homes and land, according to quabbinhouse.com.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
