FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine townhouse fire; $40K in damage; no injuries

RACINE, Wis. - Firefighters on Wednesday night, Dec. 28 responded to the scene of a residential fire on Southwood Drive near Admiralty Avenue in Racine. The call came in around 7:15 p.m. A tenant who had just returned home after work noticed smoke and discovered the fire. She evacuated her...
WBAY Green Bay

Sheboygan man loses wife, dog in house fire

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - A Sheboygan man lost his wife and dog in a house fire Thursday morning. At about 7:30 a.m., the Sheboygan Fire Department was called to a fire in the 1300 block of S. 17th Street. Dispatchers told crews that there were two people in the home.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shots fired in Beaver Dam, vehicle hit

BEAVER DAM, Wis. - The Beaver Dam Police Department is looking for video and information related to a shots fired investigation. Police said someone fired "approximately 14 rounds" near the Cooper Street bridge around 1:35 a.m. on Thursday morning, Dec. 29. Around the same time, police said a vehicle near...
WISN

Two found dead in car in South Milwaukee identified

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. — South Milwaukee police are investigating the deaths of two people found dead inside a car. It happened just before 11 p.m. Thursday at an apartment complex near 5th Avenue and Bay Heights Road. Officers said the victims were shot. Family confirmed the victims are 18-year-old...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mequon firefighter struck after West Allis crash out of hospital

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Josh Lipp, the Mequon firefighter seriously hurt when he was struck by a vehicle after stopping to help at the scene of a crash in West Allis was released from the hospital Thursday, Dec. 29. Officials at the Mequon Fire Department said Lipp was released from...
Greater Milwaukee Today

Mequon firefighter could be released from the hospital in near future

MEQUON — It’s been almost a week since Mequon firefighter and paramedic Josh Lipp was seriously injured in a vehicle collision, and slowly but surely, he is recovering. "The city of Mequon is saddened by and mourns the tragic loss of life that resulted from the multivehicle accident that occurred in the vicinity of I894 and National Avenue on Friday, Dec. 23," according to a statement from the city of Mequon. "...Firefighter/Paramedic Lipp is to be saluted and commended for rendering aid while off-duty to others in need, and his actions truly represent the best of the community, and all who work in public safety. The city of Mequon wishes Josh and all others affected by this tragedy a full and complete recovery in the coming weeks and months ahead."
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

South Milwaukee homicide; 2 dead in car near 5th and Bay Heights

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - South Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide near 5th Avenue and Bay Heights. The victims are an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl, police said in a Facebook post. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identifies the victims as Jaelen Yracheta and Ava Allen. Officials say...
WISN

Man shot while driving, gets help at Milwaukee police station

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are looking for the suspects who shot a man while he was driving. Police say the 26-year-old man was shot near 14th Street and Arthur Avenue around 12:30 a.m. He drove himself about a mile down the road to Milwaukee Police District 2. This content...
wisfarmer.com

Heifer barn destroyed in blaze at Rosy-Lane Holsteins

TOWN OF WATERTOWN ‒ Officials are still investigating the cause of a Christmas Day fire that destroyed a heifer barn at Rosy-Lane Holsteins in the town of Watertown. According to the farm's Facebook page, an associate on the farm called 911 around 11 p.m. to report a fire in a large metal barn that housed heifers at W8335 Ebenezer Road, Watertown. When firefighters arrived, the building was fully engulfed in flames.
radioplusinfo.com

12-29-22 historic hotel retlaw evacuated following fire sprinkler malfunction

The Retlaw Hotel in downtown Fond du Lac was evacuated after fire sprinklers inadvertently activated Tuesday night on the main floor of the hotel. Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue Division Chief of Community Risk Reduction and Life Safety Jason Roberts says fire sprinklers were activated in the hotel’s mechanical room on the main floor next to the kitchen. “Our main concern was the sprinkler head was directly above the main electrical panel and some subpanels,” Roberts told WFDL news. “When crews were in this room they noted that one of the panels started smoking due to the water making contact with the electrical component.” Roberts says investigators aren’t sure why the sprinklers activated. “We’ve had several other occurences in the city in recent days due to the cold weather causing activation and malfunction of sprinkler systems. Not certain if that is related to this case.” Roberts says the hotel is closed until the problem is fixed.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine man threatened to 'shoot up' plasma center, prosecutors say

RACINE, Wis. - Devon Thomas, 34, of Racine, faces a felony count of "terrorist threats" after prosecutors say he threatened to shoot people at the CSL Plasma Center on Washington Avenue near Ohio Street in July. According to a criminal complaint, the plasma center was placed on lockdown on July...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Oak Creek fraudulent theft; 1 man sought

OAK CREEK, Wis. - Oak Creek Police Department is looking to identify a person involved in a fraudulent theft at a financial institution. If you have any information on the identity of this person, please contact Officer Burns at 414-762-8200.
