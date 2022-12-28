Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Milwaukee Life Center Food Pantry Helps End RecidivismGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
The Best Homemade Pierogies Can Be Found Inside This Small Wisconsin RestaurantTravel MavenMilwaukee, WI
Regional Grocery Store to Sell Property in WisconsinBryan DijkhuizenMenomonee Falls, WI
Milwaukee mail carrier shot and killed on the jobcreteMilwaukee, WI
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine townhouse fire; $40K in damage; no injuries
RACINE, Wis. - Firefighters on Wednesday night, Dec. 28 responded to the scene of a residential fire on Southwood Drive near Admiralty Avenue in Racine. The call came in around 7:15 p.m. A tenant who had just returned home after work noticed smoke and discovered the fire. She evacuated her...
WBAY Green Bay
Sheboygan man loses wife, dog in house fire
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - A Sheboygan man lost his wife and dog in a house fire Thursday morning. At about 7:30 a.m., the Sheboygan Fire Department was called to a fire in the 1300 block of S. 17th Street. Dispatchers told crews that there were two people in the home.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shots fired in Beaver Dam, vehicle hit
BEAVER DAM, Wis. - The Beaver Dam Police Department is looking for video and information related to a shots fired investigation. Police said someone fired "approximately 14 rounds" near the Cooper Street bridge around 1:35 a.m. on Thursday morning, Dec. 29. Around the same time, police said a vehicle near...
WISN
Two found dead in car in South Milwaukee identified
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. — South Milwaukee police are investigating the deaths of two people found dead inside a car. It happened just before 11 p.m. Thursday at an apartment complex near 5th Avenue and Bay Heights Road. Officers said the victims were shot. Family confirmed the victims are 18-year-old...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mequon firefighter struck after West Allis crash out of hospital
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Josh Lipp, the Mequon firefighter seriously hurt when he was struck by a vehicle after stopping to help at the scene of a crash in West Allis was released from the hospital Thursday, Dec. 29. Officials at the Mequon Fire Department said Lipp was released from...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Mequon firefighter could be released from the hospital in near future
MEQUON — It’s been almost a week since Mequon firefighter and paramedic Josh Lipp was seriously injured in a vehicle collision, and slowly but surely, he is recovering. "The city of Mequon is saddened by and mourns the tragic loss of life that resulted from the multivehicle accident that occurred in the vicinity of I894 and National Avenue on Friday, Dec. 23," according to a statement from the city of Mequon. "...Firefighter/Paramedic Lipp is to be saluted and commended for rendering aid while off-duty to others in need, and his actions truly represent the best of the community, and all who work in public safety. The city of Mequon wishes Josh and all others affected by this tragedy a full and complete recovery in the coming weeks and months ahead."
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
South Milwaukee homicide; 2 dead in car near 5th and Bay Heights
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - South Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide near 5th Avenue and Bay Heights. The victims are an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl, police said in a Facebook post. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identifies the victims as Jaelen Yracheta and Ava Allen. Officials say...
Cooking materials left on stove to blame for Oconomowoc apartment fire
Cooking materials left on the stove are to blame for an apartment fire in Oconomowoc late Monday evening.
WISN
Man shot while driving, gets help at Milwaukee police station
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are looking for the suspects who shot a man while he was driving. Police say the 26-year-old man was shot near 14th Street and Arthur Avenue around 12:30 a.m. He drove himself about a mile down the road to Milwaukee Police District 2. This content...
wisfarmer.com
Heifer barn destroyed in blaze at Rosy-Lane Holsteins
TOWN OF WATERTOWN ‒ Officials are still investigating the cause of a Christmas Day fire that destroyed a heifer barn at Rosy-Lane Holsteins in the town of Watertown. According to the farm's Facebook page, an associate on the farm called 911 around 11 p.m. to report a fire in a large metal barn that housed heifers at W8335 Ebenezer Road, Watertown. When firefighters arrived, the building was fully engulfed in flames.
radioplusinfo.com
12-29-22 historic hotel retlaw evacuated following fire sprinkler malfunction
The Retlaw Hotel in downtown Fond du Lac was evacuated after fire sprinklers inadvertently activated Tuesday night on the main floor of the hotel. Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue Division Chief of Community Risk Reduction and Life Safety Jason Roberts says fire sprinklers were activated in the hotel’s mechanical room on the main floor next to the kitchen. “Our main concern was the sprinkler head was directly above the main electrical panel and some subpanels,” Roberts told WFDL news. “When crews were in this room they noted that one of the panels started smoking due to the water making contact with the electrical component.” Roberts says investigators aren’t sure why the sprinklers activated. “We’ve had several other occurences in the city in recent days due to the cold weather causing activation and malfunction of sprinkler systems. Not certain if that is related to this case.” Roberts says the hotel is closed until the problem is fixed.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Washington County man killed Wednesday night in head-on crash in Sauk County
December 30, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – A 20-year-old Washington County man was killed Wednesday night, December 28, 2022, when the vehicle he was riding in was hit head-on by a pickup truck traveling the wrong way on I-90/94 near Lake Delton. According to Wisconsin State Patrol...
Police search for hit-and-run driver; 69-year-old man dead in Racine
Racine police are searching for the hit-and-run driver who allegedly killed a 69-year-old man on Dec. 22.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine man threatened to 'shoot up' plasma center, prosecutors say
RACINE, Wis. - Devon Thomas, 34, of Racine, faces a felony count of "terrorist threats" after prosecutors say he threatened to shoot people at the CSL Plasma Center on Washington Avenue near Ohio Street in July. According to a criminal complaint, the plasma center was placed on lockdown on July...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Cameras installed at high-volume intersection in City of Hartford, WI | By Steve Volkert
Hartford, WI – The City of Hartford, WI is working to save taxpayer money as multiple traffic lights and signals have been destroyed at a high-volume intersection near the downtown. In an effort to keep an eye on the area after several issues of trucks and a few cars...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Oak Creek fraudulent theft; 1 man sought
OAK CREEK, Wis. - Oak Creek Police Department is looking to identify a person involved in a fraudulent theft at a financial institution. If you have any information on the identity of this person, please contact Officer Burns at 414-762-8200.
Woman robbed while unloading groceries from her car, police say
Madison police are investigating after a woman reported being robbed while she was unloading groceries at her east side home Wednesday evening.
Teen seriously injured in snowmobile crash outside Beloit
TOWN OF NEWARK, Wis. — A teen was seriously injured Wednesday after a snowmobile crash north of Beloit. Crews were called to the 6700 block of South County Highway H at around 12:40 p.m. after the crash was reported. Rock County Sheriff’s officials said the teen was ejected from the snowmobile. They were taken to a local hospital for...
wearegreenbay.com
One man hospitalized after 2 semis crash in Wisconsin, causing ‘significant damage’
CLYMAN, Wis. (WFRV) – One man was hospitalized after two semis were involved in a crash in southern Wisconsin on Tuesday. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 1:45 p.m. on December 27 on State Highway 16/26 at the intersection with County Highway CJ in Clyman.
Unidentified man shot and killed near 26th and Capitol, police say
An unidentified man was shot and killed near 26th and Capitol early Friday morning, police say. Officers are searching for an unknown suspect.
Comments / 0